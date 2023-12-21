The Big Picture Dr. Jackie Walters, a prominent cast member on Married to Medicine, has a darker side that can be seen in her behavior towards her co-stars.

Dr. Jackie has been called out for her "nice-nasty" persona and superiority complex, but has evaded accountability.

A resurfaced clip of Dr. Jackie making controversial comments about Black women has sparked backlash and calls for her to be held accountable.

Reality television is unscripted, but through production, roles are assigned to cast members, mostly because they do something extremely well. In Married to Medicine, there are distinct roles that each doctor plays on the show. One of the most notable is Dr. Jackie Walters. According to Bravo's Married to Medicine profile site, "Dr. Jackie is one of the longest-running stars in Bravo history who is widely known as America's most beloved OB-GYN. Her positive and vibrant attitude toward life, infused with her dedication to work and family, has made her a fan favorite." Dr. Jackie is a two-time cancer survivor and owns one of the southeast's premiere OB-GYN practices combined with a women's spa center. It works for Dr. Jackie to be the voice of reason and the pristine example of "almost perfection." But behind the pleasantries, some may say she's much more sinister.

Dr. Jackie has been called out in recent seasons for having a "nice-nasty" persona. Basically, she can be quite callous, but with a smile. There have been a few times throughout the show's run that her superiority complex has been exposed, or she hasn't been too kind to her co-stars, yet she's evaded true accountability. After an old online discussion resurfaced with Dr. Jackie making controversial comments about Black women while discussing the Black maternity mortality rates in the country, fans want the well-respected doctor to be held to the fire.

Dr. Jackie's Pettiness Is Being Put on Display Via the Drama With Quad

Early on in the series, the other doctors would joke when they were faced with an issue and ask, "What would Jackie do?" a play off the religious question, "What Would Jesus do?" that people often used as a barometer when faced with a challenging dilemma. To her credit, Dr. Jackie does a great job of playing the 'holier than thou' role. She dresses in chic attire, never too over the top, but makes it clear she spends coins on her fashionable looks. She is always styled for sophistication and grace. When she went LIVE this season with Vice President Kamala Harris, she showed up with her signature style looking the part of a presidential advisor.

The other women in the cast constantly praise Dr. Jackie's accomplishments, but deep within her friendship with Dr. Heavenly Kimes, there's been proof that Dr. Jackie isn't as peaceful and perfect as her role suggests. There's another side to Dr. Jackie that only shows at brief intervals. This season's drama with Quad Webb exposed the crack in Dr. Jackie's etiquette-conscious exterior. While defending herself against Quad's nonsense, Dr. Heavenly said, "Jackie kept saying you were using me this whole time," Heavenly said angrily. Multiple pairs of eyebrows around the table rose in question more because Dr. Jackie isn't known for adding anything to a conversation besides positivity. Quad shot daggers at Dr. Jackie but despite of the awkward revelation, Jackie remained calm, perfectly perched in her chair, unresponsive to the drama swirling around her.

It's easy to see why production crafted the "little miss perfect" role for Dr. Jackie. After graduating with dual Bachelor of Science degrees from Alcorn State and the University of Mississippi, Dr. Jackie went on to earn her Doctoral degree from the Medical Center of Central Georgia and Mercer University. The card-carrying member of Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority enjoys an extensive clientele including some of the most elite women in the southeast, including celebrities, corporate women, and influencers. Last season, Dr. Jackie was subjected to a bit of skepticism. She responded with an Instagram post exhibiting her Michelle Obama-like approach. She posted a caption stating, “Haters will see u walk on water and say it’s because you can’t swim...Stay the course, ur path is more difficult because ur calling is higher!!!”

Buffie Purselle Exposed Dr. Jackie's Imperfections

If it wasn't clear then that Dr. Jackie is high on her own supply of perfectionism, a closer look at Dr. Jackie's behavior could reveal the truth. Recent headlines showed a resurfaced clip of Dr. Jackie, stating that women, specifically Black women, can be "dramatic" and "cry wolf" during pregnancy in the hopes of getting their doctor to write a note to get them off of work. Dr. Jackie suggested this often gets in the way of them receiving adequate healthcare. It was a damaging clip to resurface just as she was sitting down with Vice President Kamala Harris to discuss the maternal health crisis as it relates to black and brown women. Former Married to Medicine cast member Buffie Purselle took the opportunity to jump into the social media discussion because she also had a negative experience with Dr. Jackie during her one season on the show.

While on the show, Buffie shared her infertility issues privately with Dr. Jackie, believing she had found a safe space to talk about something heartbreaking for her and her husband. Dr. Jackie took the opportunity to use Buffie as an example during a conversation on the pain behind infertility in a room full of strangers. Buffie hadn't revealed her issues to the other cast, nor did Jackie give her a heads-up that she would be referencing her situation in her speech. Dr. Jackie apologized, but Buffie never got over the betrayal and ultimately left the show with a bad taste in her mouth, specifically towards the show's favorite OB-GYN. Buffie took to her Instagram account and blasted Bravo for allowing Dr. Jackie to discuss the maternal health crisis and infertility. She suggested Dr. Simone would be a better option for the conversation because she was more sensitive to the subject.

Dr. Jackie's commitment to fitness has also made her a bit insensitive at times to women who don't have the same health priorities specifically when it comes to weight and fitness. Dr. Heavenly and Dr. Jackie playfully go back and forth about the fact that Dr. Jackie would prefer most women to be a size 2 like herself. "Everybody don't want to be a size 2 like Jackie," Dr. Heavenly spat during a confessional. Thus, she has worked on her weight journey inspired by Dr. Jackie over the years. According to the cast, Dr. Jackie helped Dr. Eugene Harris lose weight, which has contributed to his overall health and quality of life over the last year.

There Is More Drama Coming That Could Threaten Dr. Jackie's Pristine Exterior

Compared to the rest of her cast, Dr. Jackie is certainly the most positive character on Married to Medicine. Her ability to remain on reality TV for over a decade without any huge issues or dramatic uprisings is impressive. When talking with Rolling Out earlier this year, she admitted there would be a time during the current season when she got out of character. She insisted she never saw this coming from herself and believes fans will be shocked. Fans will probably enjoy seeing a bit of blemish on Dr. Jackie's pristine white smock, as it will make her a bit more relatable.

Currently, the only proof we have of Dr. Jackie being faultless, is the occasional slip-up and her close-knit relationship with Dr. Heavenly. Anyone best friends with someone with a mouth as reckless as Dr. Heavenly surely has some additional flaws and enjoys the biting humor that is usually at another cast member's expense.

New episodes of Married to Medicine air every Sunday at 9 PM EST on Bravo, with next-day streaming available on Peacock.

