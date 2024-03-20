Bravo's most underrated show, Married to Medicine, is finally gaining the recognition it deserves. The ratings for the reality series have soared thanks to the active conversations on social media, particularly the live reviews on YouTube by cast member Dr. Heavenly Kimes and reality TV producer Carlos King. This incredible show has captivated audiences for over a decade, with its infamous feuds inspiring countless memes and gifs. While the Married to Medicine cast may not hold back when it comes to their feuds, they strive to uphold one institution: the institution of marriage.

During the Season 5 reunion, Dr. Simone Whitmore shocked everyone by announcing she planned to divorce her husband, Cecil Whitmore. However, the cast rallied together to support the couple and emphasize the importance of fighting for their marriage. This led to the couple reconciling during the reunion, agreeing to halt their divorce filing and begin therapy to repair their marriage. Host Andy Cohen called this reunion "the realest reunion ever." Despite this impressive accomplishment that has kept the show's longest-standing couple married, the women remain on guard and ready to attack each other. The Married to Medicine ladies have consistently delivered captivating drama every season. This incredible show has produced iconic feuds that have lasted for multiple seasons, extending beyond the reunion and igniting social media battles. Whether you are a devoted viewer of this popular Bravo show, it is impossible to overlook these notorious feuds when discussing the greatest feuds in reality TV history.

8 Mariah vs. Quad

The Queen Bee takes a backseat to the rising star

One of the most intense rivalries in Married to Medicine was between former best friends Mariah Huq and Quad Webb. It is widely known that Mariah was the mastermind behind the show's concept and pitched it to Bravo, all while serving as an executive producer and cast member. Mariah and Quad were best friends before the show, and their bond was evident in the first season, as they were practically inseparable and even finished each other's sentences. However, as the show gained popularity in its second season, Quad quickly became a fan favorite. This led to some of the other ladies feeling that Mariah intentionally tried to make them feel inferior.

The tension between Mariah and Quad reached its peak when news of an alleged off-camera fight at an STK restaurant in Atlanta surfaced during Season 2. From then on, both women went to great lengths to tarnish each other's reputations, fueling the fire of their infamous feud. Quad delivered a dramatic performance, highlighting Mariah's negative impact on her life, while Mariah famously said, "I will not get off my chariot and throw tomatoes with you." This marked the beginning of Mariah's gradual exclusion from the group, as she was excluded from the cast trip. The animosity between Quad and Mariah reached its peak during Season 6, reaching a boiling point that was impossible to ignore. The crab boil incident became infamous as it intensified their feud to new levels of intensity, resulting in a heated argument that nearly turned physical. The accusations hurled at each other during the Season 6 reunion pushed their rivalry to unprecedented heights, with Mariah accusing Quad of having an affair with her brother-in-law and Quad alleging Mariah has a past of using cocaine. This six-year feud has reached its highest and lowest points, revealing their once-close friendship's dark and bitter nature.

7 Lisa vs. Quad

Champagne glasses and words fly

Lisa Nicole Cloud made a lasting impact on the cast of Married to Medicine during her time on the show. From Seasons 2 to 4, she formed friendships with several ladies, including Toya Bush-Harris, Dr. Heavenly, and Quad. However, things took a turn when Lisa decided to conduct a background check on Quad before entering into a business partnership with her. This action deeply offended Quad, leading her to hire a private detective to uncover Lisa's past. The tension between the two escalated to a point where a heated confrontation occurred outside a restaurant, resulting in a legendary brawl. During this altercation, Lisa became furious when Quad brought up her previous domestic violence charge, causing her to throw a drink in Quad's face.

The situation had to be diffused quickly to prevent further escalation. As a result, the group becomes divided, with Quad refusing to be around Lisa, claiming that the glass from the thrown drink injured her face. Despite Quad and Lisa exchanging apologies at the reunion, the two never become friends again like before. Lisa found herself at odds with Dr. Heavenly and Toya, but her clash with Quad remained the most dramatic on the reality TV series. Their rapid shift from close friends to bitter enemies in Season 3 was particularly shocking, given their initial friendship in Season 2.

6 Mariah vs. Dr. Heavenly

Taking it out on the partner

The ongoing battle between Mariah and Dr. Heavenly has become legendary, even though Mariah is no longer on the show. It all started during the Season 4 reunion, where it became obvious that a feud was about to unfold. The icing on the cake for this feud began with a single phrase: "Your mama." Fast-forward to the Season 5 reunion, where Dr. Heavenly decided to play a prank on Mariah by drawing a mustache on her self-portrait that hung outside her dressing room door. While the rest of the cast brushed it off as a silly joke, this act infuriated Mariah and her family. In a recent interview with Carlos King, Mariah expressed her deep disappointment in Heavenly's behavior, emphasizing how her family and friends were deeply offended and outraged by the damage done to her poster.

Due to her outrage at Heavenly drawing on her poster, Mariah entered Season 6 of Married to Medicine with a fiery determination to expose Heavenly's husband, Dr. Damon, for his alleged infidelity. The tension between them escalated during the cast trip to Antigua, where Mariah wanted Quad to divulge to everyone about her troubled marriage. In typical Heavenly fashion, she defended Quad's right to keep her personal life private until she was ready to reveal information. After exchanging harsh words with each other, Mariah was infuriated, leading her to shatter a champagne glass threateningly towards Dr. Heavenly. The situation quickly spiraled out of control, prompting everyone at the table to intervene and separate the feuding ladies and their husbands. In her confessional, Quad described Mariah's aggressive actions, comparing it to a scene from The Shawshank Redemption. She said, "Mariah breaks a flute on the side of her chair and cuffs it in her hand. This ain't the Shawshank Redemption." The feud between Mariah and Heavenly has continued to this day, with Heavenly demanding concrete evidence or an end to the cheating rumors. It is undeniable that Married to Medicine has produced legendary feuds that surpass those of many other reality TV shows.

5 Toya vs. Quad & Anila

The rumor mill gets messy

The friendship between Toya and Anila Sajja turned especially sour when Anila's home was burglarized in Season 9. Just before this incident occurred, the pair butted heads at Quad’s "Holi-slay" party, when Dr. Heavenly informed Toya that women in their friend group had been spreading a rumor that Toya had cheated on her husband, Dr. Eugene Harris, with a man from her neighborhood. Coincidentally, Anila lives in the same neighborhood as Toya, and had already been feuding with her since she was introduced to the group in Season 8.

Shortly after Quad’s party, Anila’s home was broken into, and she then heavily implied that Toya was somehow involved. Quad tries to revive her standing and begins to get messy and plays both sides in a bid to stay relevant since she was already feuding with Toya and had spent the season cozying up to Anila. Quad and Anila perpetuated the rumor, assuming that Toya had let the robbers into the gated community to get revenge on Anila for spreading the cheating rumor. When Anila later tried to walk back the accusation, claiming she never directly said that Toya had planned the burglary, Quad was there to hold her feet to the fire, telling her: “Anila, you would tell anyone with a pair of ears that you thought Toya had something to do with it.”

4 Dr. Gregory vs. Quad

Not the end of a toxic marriage

The separation between Dr. Gregory and Quad was just as toxic as their marriage. Quad had attempted to speak to her psychiatrist husband several times about his absence from their marriage, a conversation which he would inevitably shut down every time. Quad filed for divorce in 2018, when she discovered an alleged act of infidelity, when Gregory spent an evening with another woman in a hotel room. Gregory admitted to the hotel room, but denied anything had happened between him and the other woman.

The pair also accused each other of physical abuse during their tumultuous time together. But that wouldn't be the last viewers would see of Quad's ex-husband, since he agreed to return to the series in Season 10 after he got engaged to LaTeasha "Sweet Tea" Lunceford.

3 Dr. Jackie vs. Buffie

The good doctor reveals the bad

Dr. Jackie is regularly called the voice of reason among the often contentious women in her group of friends. But viewers have also picked up on a darker side to Dr. Jackie, which has only been seen in glimpses over the ten seasons of the series. The good doctor is simply great at maintaining a professional and stern demeanor while delivering words of wisdom with a smile. But for a brief moment, her professionalism slipped at her event to reveal her new book cover in Season 7. Dr. Jackie announced over the microphone that co-star Buffie Purselle was “infertile,” a very private piece of information that an OBGYN of all people should have known is a sensitive topic to raise on someone else’s behalf. Many women in the room looked shocked, and spoke about the indiscreet moment afterward, but Buffie did not raise the issue with Dr. Jackie that day, letting her close out her event in style.

That was not the end of the conversation, however. On the group trip to Cabo San Lucas, Buffie brought the moment up at a group dinner, in front of her cast mates and their husbands. Dr. Jackie looked shocked to be accused of being insensitive and explained that she had only been trying to relate to her co-star. When the women continued their efforts to force Dr. Jackie to see that she had made an error, a very different side of their friend surfaced. She apologized very sternly, then insisted that the conversation be dropped. When Toya made a comment that this stern version of their friend was not the woman the ladies in the group were used to, Dr. Jackie replied with fire in her eyes: “You know it. A new girl is about to surface. Just met her.” Dr. Simone observed in a confessional that her friend had reached this level of anger not because Buffie had raised the issue, but more so because she raised it in front of the group, while filming. Dr. Simone noted that her friend didn't like being “put on blast.” At the table, Dr. Jackie claimed that she and Buffie were no longer “true friends,” but had downgraded their relationship to being mere “associates.”

2 Dr. Simone vs. Dr. Heavenly

A potential friendship turns sour

By all odds, Dr. Simone and Dr. Heavenly should get along with their boisterous personalities and their shared love of a shady comment. However, over the years, they have repeatedly sparred, and each conflict seems to put another brick in the walls they are building between each other. At the beginning of Season 7, Dr. Simone was hurt that Dr. Heavenly had exposed complaints about her marriage that she had shared in confidence with her friend. Her husband Cecil made a comment on Twitter that Dr. Heavenly had found offensive, and so she aired out Dr. Simone’s grievances on the social media platform in response. Although the friends were able to make amends in the short term to appease Dr. Jackie, who felt caught in the middle of her friends' feud. But the relationship never truly recovered.

This was apparent in Married to Medicine Season 10 when Dr Simone chose to take the group back to Hilton Head Resort, the location where Dr. Jackie's husband, Curtis, had been caught up in a cheating scandal during Season 5. Dr. Heavenly implied that Dr. Simone was a bad friend for choosing a location that her best friend might have sensitive feelings about, while Dr. Simone genuinely seemed shocked that Dr. Jackie might have been hurt by this lapse in judgment. When Dr. Heavenly attempted to address Dr. Simone’s error in front of the group once they had all arrived at the resort, a frustrated Dr. Simone shouted at her co-star: “I don’t give a f— about you!” Which says a lot about the state of their relationship.

1 Dr. Jackie vs. Sweet Tea

The ex and current wife clash

Sweet Tea joined the cast in Season 10 as the fiancée of Dr. Gregory. Her entry into the group had a rocky start, as the ladies’ loyalty still seemed to lie with his first wife and their longtime co-star, Quad. Dr. Jackie seemed excessively shady when she continued to point out to Sweet Tea that her home used to be Quad’s, as did her man. Finally, during the Hilton Head trip, Sweet Tea had enough and decided to address Dr. Jackie directly. Dr. Jackie addressed the sensitive topic of her marriage almost falling apart as something she would prefer not to discuss with the group of friends. Sweet Tea took a moment to point out that her co-star had not been sensitive to her desire to keep Quad out of the conversation about her recent marriage to Dr. Gregory. Dr. Jackie is famously someone who does not handle criticism well in this group, and she snapped at Sweet Tea. The good doctor first asked her co-star if she was trying to make her feel uncomfortable, and then followed it up by saying, “bring it.”

And Sweet Tea rose to the challenge. When Sweet Tea tried to once again point out that it was unfair of Dr. Jackie to refuse to speak about her marriage problems, after dragging Sweet Tea and Gregory’s issues to light whenever possible, Dr. Jackie slipped back into her professional voice when trying to shut down Sweet Tea, and her co-star, tired of this condescension, barked out an expletive at Dr. Jackie. A surprised Dr. Jackie only responded by saying she would handle “baby girl” at another time. When Sweet Tea apologized the next day, Dr. Jackie received it, but begrudgingly, following up with the remark that “apologies are for you.” In a confessional, Dr. Heavenly observed that Dr. Jackie would “never” forgive the newcomer for attempting to scold her.

