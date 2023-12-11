The Big Picture Lateasha Lunceford is avoiding getting involved in the drama with Dr. Heavenly Kimes, as she believes it's just a distraction from Heavenly's own marital issues.

Lunceford claims that Heavenly attaches herself to others to deflect attention from her own family problems, even if it means causing trouble for others.

Despite the rocky start and ongoing conflicts, Lunceford has decided to disengage from Heavenly and maintain minimal interaction with her.

Lateasha Lunceford is just ignoring Dr. Heavenly Kimes rather than getting involved in her messy life. The new Married to Medicine star is the new wife of Dr. Gregory Lunceford, and now that Season 10 is underway, we're seeing how Lunceford isn't handling Dr. Heavenly's outlook on her marriage well. Heavenly has been open about her being concerned for Lateasha, who is 23-years her husband's junior, due to Dr. Gregory's alleged controlling nature. But Lateasha says Dr. Heavenly's antics are simply to distract from Heavenly's own martial issues.

On a TikTok live on December 7th, Lunceford said that Dr. Heavenly's comments about her relationship were all just a distraction so that people wouldn't focus their energy on Heavenly's own issues in her marriage. "Please don't listen to Heavenly. She's just trying to keep the heat off of her own marriage," she said in the live. "Like, she doesn't want to show that. She's already said it at BravoCon. That's not up for sale, she's not going to talk about that." Dr. Heavenly is married to Dr. Damon Kimes.

Lunceford went on to say that Heavenly is just trying to keep her family issues quiet and is using her to cover up her mess. “She has to attach herself to somebody else, that’s new, that’s willing to share, that doesn’t know the ropes," she added. "She’s willing to say anything and everything just to keep the light off of her, but she doesn’t mind getting the mess with you and creating something big so it can take the light off of her and her family.”

Lateasha Refuses to Back Down From Heavenly

When we spoke with Lunceford, she talked about how she was not letting Heavenly's drama get to her, especially when it came to Heavenly's concerns over how Gregory can be controlling. “I was speaking to a specific situation that I was upset about and confiding in a friend. I'm just confiding in her and just sharing something. Plus, we were drinking. So, of course, at the time, my feelings are a little heightened. You know? I'm saying a lot of people say a lot of things that they don’t particularly mean… they're just upset,” she had said at the time about the issues she was having with what Heavenly said about her husband.

But Heavenly and Lateasha's relationship never seemed to be off to a good start, especially starting with the wedding debacle. When Heavenly was removed from the wedding list, Heavenly still ended up sneaking in, causing more drama between the two ladies. Now, with Heavenly coming after Lateasha's marriage again, Lateasha has seemingly had enough at this point with Heavenly's actions. Lateasha hints that their relationship probably won't be repaired.

New episodes of Married to Medicine air every Sunday on Bravo at 9 PM EST. Next-day episodes are available to stream on Peacock.

