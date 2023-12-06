The Big Picture Lateasha Lunceford joined Married to Medicine with an open mind, not having watched the show prior, to form authentic relationships with the other ladies.

Lateasha faces constant comparisons to Dr. Gregory's ex-wife, Quad Webb, and is often criticized and labeled as a golddigger.

Lateasha's friendship with Dr. Heavenly quickly soured due to Heavenly's shady behavior, leading to their relationship becoming virtually non-existent.

When Lateasha Lunceford (aka Sweet Tea) joined the Married to Medicine cast, she chose to go in with an open mind. She had not watched the show prior and chose to keep it that way so she could form more authentic relationships with the other ladies. Lateasha said, “I went in blindsided and willy-nilly. I didn't do enough research. And I remember Toya was like, 'You need to do your research.' But-- I just felt like if I did, I probably was not going to do it. I kind of took it like being back in basic training again.” she said. The basic training comparison is certainly appropriate, as the more seasoned cast members have not gone easy on the new paramour of Dr. Gregory Lunceford.

Lateasha hails from Texas and has not been shy about that fact on the show. She is a graduate of the University of North Texas, where she received a degree in Integrative Studies and also enlisted in the United States Air Force as a pharmacy tech. She met Dr. Gregory thanks to social media, and the two have been head over heels for each other since. “I knew that he was the one when we first met back in 2020," she recalls. "We had a whole weekend date. We talked about marriage. We talked about love. We talked about kids, where are we going to live-- all that kind of stuff. Gregory just made me feel comfortable being around in his presence, like, it was kind of like a familiar feeling where even if you had that awkward silence-- I just felt comfortable being around him… and I knew when I got back on that plane going back home, ‘This is it, this is the one, this is my husband.’ I knew it.” The two lovebirds have become the focal point of the new season thanks to Dr. Gregory’s tumultuous prior marriage to Quad Webb. And despite the data being thrown at her by her co-stars, she's proven she can hang with this strong group of ladies.

The Contrast of Lateasha Lunceford and Quad Webb Has Been a Central Theme on Season 10 of 'Married to Medicine'

The unfortunate part of joining such a well-established cast as the new partner is the comparisons. Dr. Gregory was married to Quad Webb, and remains part of the cast. Quad is close to Dr. Heavenly, who is most well-known for stirring every pot she can possibly stir. The number of times the ladies compare Lateasha to Quad or even mention Quad’s name in front of her is already difficult to count. When asked if she feels the comparisons will ever end, Lateasha’s answer was a realistic one. She said, “I think they're always just going to be there. You know? I think it's just going to be there. But I know who I am. I know who I stand for. And I think that people are always going to talk. I'm never going to be able to shut them up,” she admits.

The Quad comparisons aren’t the only frustrating comments being made by some of her Married to Medicine contemporaries. There are also comments being made about her being a gold digger. Lateasha made a joke about Dr. Gregory’s money that several of the ladies ran with, alleging that she’s only with him for that reason. The couple has a significant age gap, which is why that rumor feels realistic to some. But, much like the Quad comparisons, Lateasha is paying no mind to those comments. She shared, “I think it's funny because I am in the top 10 percent of black women that make six figures. These women-- they know that," she asserts. "You know what I'm saying? They know that. But I don't know. Maybe they just want to run with it for a storyline-- I guess to make fun of me. But I have my own resources. I was a veteran in the Air Force. I went on active duty. I worked in the intelligence field before moving here. [And] I'm all into philanthropy. They know my character, and it's just like funny that they just ran with that.”

Lateasha Lunceford Is Paying No Mind to Dr. Heavenly’s Drama on ‘M2M’

Lateasha is up against a lot as a first-timer in the Married to Medicine world. The Quad comparisons have also led to marital comparisons. Specifically, the idea that Dr. Gregory is controlling. Before their relationship ran cold, Lateasha shared some frustrations with Dr. Heavenly, leading to Heavenly worrying that Dr. Gregory’s controlling tendencies were popping up in his new relationship. Lateasha, however, disagrees with this sentiment. She said, “I was speaking to a specific situation that I was upset about and confiding in a friend. I'm just confiding in her and just sharing something. Plus, we were drinking. So, of course, at the time, my feelings are a little heightened. You know? I'm saying a lot of people say a lot of things that they don’t particularly mean… they're just upset,” she promises. At the end of the day, it simply became more fuel added to Dr. Heavenly’s fire, giving her something new to work with.

Ultimately, the friendship between Lateasha and Dr. Heavenly never had the chance to grow beyond that point. Dr. Heavenly’s shady behavior led to Lateasha removing her name from the guest list at their wedding. They wound up sneaking into the ceremony anyway, most likely thanks to producer intervention, but that’s just an educated guess. She did not let the wedding crashers' presence ruin the happy occasion, but she did share that there is virtually no relationship between her and Dr. Heavenly now, thanks to Heavenly’s prior actions.

Check out the full interview above to hear more about Lateasha, and to learn more scintillating tidbits about behind-the-scenes texts that Dr. Heavenly has sent her.

Married to Medicine airs on Bravo at 9 PM ET and is available to stream on Peacock the next day.

