Ozempic has swept the country over the last few years as a miracle drug that can grant users the body of their dreams, and now reality shows are touching on the controversial subject. Initially created for diabetic patients needing to manage their blood sugar, watching celebs drop weight magically caused the craze to be adopted by the public. By 2023, Ozempic, or sister drugs Wegovy and Mounjaro, were being used by celebs needing to slim down for red-carpet appearances or movie roles. Fans idolizing their favorite celebs and their extreme weight loss are often desperate to lose weight, motivated by both medical reasons and vanity. Scientifically, Ozempic slows down how quickly the stomach empties itself. In some cases, slowing down the gut means food stays in the stomach longer and often leads to extra pressure inside the stomach. This also results in the nerves around the stomach and intestines stretching beyond their normal capacity. They say anything that appears too good to be true usually is, so it wasn't shocking when rumors started swirling that the miracle drug was having extreme side effects on some patients. The most common reported side effects are nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, stomach pain and extreme constipation. Besides the uncomfortable and inconvenient symptoms, other Ozempic users were complaining about far more life-threatening issues, including blocked intestines and paralysis of the stomach.

The drug has continued to grow in popularity, but the negative reviews have continued to increase as well. Purveyors of Pop producers were extremely savvy to have the doctors on Married to Medicine address both the positives and negatives of the drug from a medical standpoint in season 10, episode 10 aptly titled, "A Very Powerful Message." In the episode, both Dr. Jackie Walters and Dr. Simone Whitmore consulted patients on Ozempic and attempted to educate both their patients and the audience, watching about the pros and cons of the drug.

Dr. Jackie Is a Fan of Ozempic Because It Allows Patients to Control Obesity Diagnosis

Fans of Married to Medicine are aware Dr. Jackie is committed to helping women of color achieve a healthy relationship with weight and their body mass index. It wasn't surprising to see Dr. Jackie suggest her patient get on Semaglutide, aka Ozempic, to get her weight under control. The episode starts with Dr. Jackie enlisting the ladies for a PSA on the black maternal health crisis. Dr. Jackie was inspired to go the extra mile with the initiative after her conversation with Vice President Kamala Harris.

From season one, Dr. Jackie has been heralded as the trusted voice of reason. Her responsible nature and level-headed personality have earned her a valuable rapport with Bravo fans, who have positioned her as their virtual OB-GYN. The two-time breast cancer survivor has a no-nonsense approach to health and wellness, particularly because of her knowledge of cancer and how it attacks the body. Dr. Jackie's patient allowed her to weigh her on camera and took Dr. Jackie's obesity diagnosis like a champ. She agreed to make some immediate life changes to get her life back on track, to which Dr. Jackie suggested Ozempic could be a great option for her to assist in the journey. Dr. Jackie has attempted to inspire several cast members to drop weight, including at one time, Dr. Heavenly Kimes and Dr. Eugene Harris. Both have slimmed down significantly this season, with Eugene crediting his weight loss to Dr. Jackie's insight.

Dr. Simone's Approach to Ozempic Is Different From Her Co-Star

Dr. Simone wasn't as quick to praise Ozempic but instead gave her patient the pros and cons, but eventually agreed to come up with a plan to transition her onto the drug. Although not as popular as Dr. Jackie, Dr. Simone has a trusted practice and is one of the cast members on the show that viewers look to for knowledge and maturity.

Both doctors acknowledged obesity is often accompanied by numerous illnesses such as diabetes, high blood pressure, and heart disease, just to name a few. In both instances, the risk of potential side effects was outweighed by the possibility of compounded issues as a result of being overweight.

Fans Believe Oprah Winfrey Is Using Ozempic to Maintain Her Current Weight

Having trusted doctors that reality TV fans are familiar with was a smart move for Married to Medicine producers, but it could also have been a power move for the drug company. Super trainer Jillian Michaels recently spoke out against the drug in a recent interview with USA Today, and named Oprah Winfrey as a celebrity using their influence irresponsibly in admitting to using weight-loss medication. Although Oprah never acknowledged using Ozempic specifically but acknowledges using weight loss assistance medication, fans assumed, based on her recent extreme weight loss and commentary about needing pharmaceutical help with maintaining her weight loss, that the entertainment titan was on the Ozempic train.

Michaels believes the celebrity culture of using diet pills and systems that provide short-term solutions to weight loss are more dangerous than helpful. "I would love to leave weight loss drugs behind except for life-or-death interventions. The problem with trends is that they never pan out," Michaels explained. "And they take people so far off the path to a real solution with confusion and backsliding."

Fans Enjoy Seeing Dr. Jackie and Dr. Simone In Their Element With Patients

Dr. Jackie and Dr. Simone adding their two cents to the Ozempic conversation offer viewers a professional perspective on the upside of the drug and also provides context to the triggering social media headlines that most often hold little to no facts. Ozempic doesn't show any signs of slowing down anytime soon. Doctors and weight loss centers are looking for additional ways to bring the drug to more patients looking to shrink their waistlines by any means necessary. The drug had become so in demand that there was a shortage of diabetes patients who relied on the medication to help regulate their blood sugar. Watching the interaction with Dr. Jackie and Dr. Simone and their patients reminds fans of the reason they initially tuned in to Married to Medicine when the series first premiered. While audiences love the drama and continued shenanigans of the cast, the bottom line is the show is centered around doctors who have excelled in specialty areas and can offer information wrapped in the reality television format that could educate fans on common issues or even save a life.

Hopefully, "A Very Powerful Message" won't be the last episode that delves into trending topics of a medical nature. Hearing the educated opinion of a doctor with a thriving practice on current health issues is just the type of balance needed in reality television.

Married to Medicine airs every Sunday at 9PM EST on Bravo. Episodes are available to stream next day on Peacock.

