The Big Picture Phaedra Parks, known from The Real Housewives of Atlanta, has struggled in the love department and her dating challenges are discussed on her social media.

Rumors suggest that Parks might be joining the cast of Married to Medicine for Season 10, with her love life being a key topic of conversation on the show.

Parks has reportedly been dating a doctor for about a year and her two sons have met him and approve, hinting at a potential new chapter in her life on the show. Fans should stay excited.

Phaedra Parks made a name for herself on The Real Housewives of Atlanta but with her rise to came some questionable choice in the men in her circle. Never treating her right, she was constantly struggling in the love department and Parks recognizes that fact. Going on to shows like The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip and The Real Housewives of Dubai, Parks has become a fan favorite. But as recent as July of 2022, Parks has talked about the struggle with dating while being in the reality television world.In a recent Instagram post, she hinted to trying to balance life as a working mom and dating, captioning a post, "Me trying to figure out how I’m going to spend time with my sons, work all my jobs, cook dinner, and go on a date in 3 hours." She also wrote that she was a "booked and busy" single mom.

Now though, Parks is joining another Bravo series and her love life will quite literally be the topic of conversation. Rumors have been confirmed that Parks is joining the cast of Married to Medicine for Season 10. According to Theybf.com, Parks will appear with her new doctor beau. “It turns out, the producer tried to get her [Parks] to come back to the ‘Real Housewives of Atlanta,’ but she allegedly asked to be paid too much money,” a source claimed. They went on to say that the series did have the budget she was looking for and that "she’ll be joining the ladies next season." But the question now is who is Parks dating.

New Love for the Southern Belle

While her very public divorce from Apollo Nida made headlines, Parks has also had relationships post her marriage with actor Medina Islam. They appeared to together on Marriage Boot Camp and split after a year once COVID hit and they decided they'd be better as friends.

Specifically for Married to Medicine though, all we know is that Parks has reportedly been dating a doctor for about a year that her two sons - 12-year-old Dylan Nida and 9-year-old Ayden Nida - have met him and that "They love him." Fans believe M2M star Quad Webb introduced Parks into the circle as the two are friends. In the promo for the upcoming season, her beau isn't shown. Seemingly though her new boyfriend does fit the "medicine" bill and so a new man is coming into the life of Parks so fans, get excited.