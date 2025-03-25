Phaedra Parks is making it abundantly clear why she chose not to attend the recent Married to Medicine Season 11 Reunion — and why she’s parting ways with the Bravo series for good. In newly released confessional footage aired at the top of the reunion, Parks did not hold back her harsh assessment of the show’s stars, and called them “demonic minions of hell” and labeled the cast “trash.”

During the Married to Medicine, Season 11, “Reunion Part 1” — the host Andy Cohen showed never–before-seen footage where the lawyer and mortician was seen explaining the rift that led to her exit in a confessional. Her main concern was that she felt “unwelcomed” among Dr. Jacqueline Walters, Dr. Simone Whitmore, Dr. Heavenly Kimes, Toya Bush-Harris, Quad Webb, Lateasha “Sweet Tea” Lunceford, and Dr. Contessa Metcalfe. “I don’t see a future with these ladies because they don’t like me,” Parks noted. “I’m very happy to be leaving.”

The bold comments left the Married to Medicine cast stunned, too, as it caught them off guard. Bush-Harris expressed confusion, remarking, “That’s really bad because we welcomed her last year and [were] so happy to have her.” Lunceford, on the other hand, took a rather friendly stance and added that she herself, Bush-Harris, and Metcalfe had all been in contact with her after she left the show. "I think Phaedra is just in a place right now where she doesn’t have a friend in the group," she added. At the same time, Dr. Whitmore was rather taken aback, and clapped back by commenting on Parks’s controversial time on The Real Housewives of Atlanta in the following words:

“None of us have presented or done the trash that she used to do. None of us have gone that deep.”

Parks Also Doubled-Down on Why She Thinks Wrong About ‘Married to Medicine’ Cast

Parks’s frustrations seemingly hit a boiling point on the show when her ex-husband Apollo Nida and his now-estranged wife, Sherien Almufti, unexpectedly appeared on the group’s cast trip. This is exactly when the mom of two felt blindsided, packed her bags, and left mid-filming. However, during the confessional on the show, it appeared as if Park’s opinions about the cast members were coming from a place of long-held, painful grudges. Her exact words were:

"They are those bitches; those mean, angry Black women who are mean to other Black women because they’re fat, they’re funny looking — you know what I’m saying? They’re just jealous and hateful."

Meanwhile, while Park is for now done with Married to Medicine, she will be returning to RHOA Season 16 after a six-season hiatus — as she recently shared on her Instagram too. Married to Medicine airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo. The show is available to stream on Peacock.