The Big Picture Former RHOA star Phaedra Parks joins Bravo's Married to Medicine, bringing her southern charm and wit to the Atlanta-based show.

Phaedra's addition is expected to inject a refreshing and enjoyable vibe into the show, providing much-needed light-heartedness amidst constant arguments among the ladies.

The Married to Medicine cast shares mixed opinions on Phaedra joining the show, with some expressing enthusiasm while others playfully throw shade. Phaedra's interactions with the different ladies will be exciting to watch.

Bravo's Married to Medicine is set to premiere its 10th season and features the surprising addition of Phaedra Parks to the cast. The former RHOA star will bring her southern belle charm and witty reads to the Atlanta-based show, elevating its premise. Married to Medicine, often overlooked, is arguably Bravo's most underrated show. With the addition of Phaedra, that could experience a significant shift in recognition. Since her controversial departure from RHOA after Season 9, Phaedra has continued to thrive, exciting fans with her cameo in Season 1 of The Real Housewives of Dubai and her addition to the cast of The Real Housewives Ultimate Girl's Trip Seasons 2 and 4.

Phaedra Returns to the Bravo Universe to Deliver "Shade"

Image via Bravo

Phaedra, along with Dr. Jackie Walters, Dr. Simone Whitmore, Dr. Heavenly Kimes, Toya Bush-Harris, and Quad Webb, will form the full-time cast for the upcoming season. Additionally, viewers will have the opportunity to meet "friends of" Lateasha Lunceford and Dr. Alicia Egolum. With her lengthy experience in the reality TV world, Phaedra is expected to integrate into the Atlanta cast seamlessly. Just as her presence made RHUGT season 2 exciting by being herself, it's safe to assume the same will happen to her new castmates.

During her time on RHUGT, Phaedra formed a close friendship with former RHOBH star, Brandi Glanville, and every time the duo appeared on the screen, comedic relief soon followed. Her presence will bring a refreshing and enjoyable vibe to the show, which was lacking in the previous season due to constant arguments among the ladies. This light-heartedness will be much-needed this season, especially with the return of Quad's ex-husband, Dr. Gregory Lunceford, and his new wife. Phaedra's addition to this chaotic dynamic can establish a fresh atmosphere as long as she brings the same energy shown on RHUGT.

RELATED: The Tangled Web of Toya Bush-Harris' Finances on 'Married to Medicine'

'Married to Medicine' Continues to Fall Short to 'The Real Housewives'

Images from Bravo studios

Despite consistently delivering solid seasons since its debut, Married to Medicine has yet to receive the same level of recognition as The Real Housewives franchise. However, the show often provides even better content than its more popular counterpart. In recent seasons, the show has been missing the fun and fabulousness that Phaedra brings to the table, but proves to be more believable than RHOA due to its organic friendships.

Season 9 ended with former cast member Anila Sajja implying that cast member Toya had knowledge or played a part in Anila's home being burglarized. The women on Married to Medicine are real-life friends with a lot of history, which can sometimes lead to deep friction that viewers have witnessed, like Anila and Toya. Phaedra will bring back a new spark, and something fresh, while also familiar to the Bravo universe.

'Married to Medicine' Cast Share Opinion on Phaedra Joining the Show

Images from Bravo TV

In a new teaser by Bravo, the ladies from Married to Medicine shared their thoughts on Phaedra joining the show. Jackie, Heavenly, and Simone expressed their enthusiasm and positivity about Phaedra joining the cast, while Toya's response had a hint of shade. Toya said, "Phaedra claims to bring a youthful audience, but perhaps we could use a bit more youth," followed by a mischievous chuckle. Despite a mere three-year age difference between them, Toya seemed to take a playful jab at Phaedra's age. Phaedra's interactions with the different ladies will be exciting to watch. Will she go toe to toe with Dr. Heavenly, known for being unfiltered? Or will Phaedra find herself in a "read showdown" with Quad or possibly a screaming match with Dr. Simone? With the addition of the "Queen of Shade" to this group, the upcoming season promises to be a must-see.