The Big Picture Season 10 of Married to Medicine premieres on November 5th with the intelligent and hilarious cast sharing the ups and downs of their marriages and families.

A fan favorite and controversial Real Housewives star joins the medical team and brings a new dynamic to the show, along with a new doctor boyfriend.

Dr. Contessa Metcalfe will not be returning for the new season after a few seasons of showcasing her volatile marriage.

Season 10 of Married to Medicine will premiere on Bravo on November 5, according to popular cast member Dr. Heavenly Kimes, via her Instagram account last month. Filming has already been completed in Atlanta’s medical community. The cast, for those who are unaware of their talents, are not only smart, but hilarious. They have real jobs, real relationships, and are willing to share all the ups and downs of their marriages and families. It also makes a change to see intelligent, accomplished people on reality television.

So what can we expect from the upcoming season? Which of the cast didn’t survive? Who in the group wasn’t revived? And who made a shock recovery? Currently, you can watch Married to Medicine on BravoTV.com or in the Bravo app, and all previous seasons are all available to stream on Peacock.

As speculated, former Real Housewives of Atlanta staple Phaedra Parks will join the medical team after being fired from RHOA in 2017. Departing the show are Dr. Contessa Metcalfe, who joined in season five, and Anila Sajja, who came in season eight. Let's take a more in-depth look at the sisterhood of medics that bring us a healthy dosage of drama to one of Bravo’s most popular albeit underrated reality show.

RELATED: 'Love & Marriage: Detroit's’ First Season Was Weak and Shouldn't Return

Simone Whitmore

image from bravo website

Simone Whitmore, 56, is a fan favorite and has been a main cast member on M2M since it began in 2013 and will be back for another season. Simone is a physician in obstetrics and gynecology and met her husband, Cecil Whitmore, while they were in college at Spelman and Morehouse in Atlanta. They have been married for 26 years and have two sons. Simone has several businesses and interests out of her practice, including her skincare line.

Dr Heavenly Kimes

image from bravo website

Dr. Heavenly Kimes, 52, will be back. Atlanta’s favorite dentist and first appeared as a guest in season one before becoming a stalwart member in season 2. Heavenly is known for throwing shades and arguing with almost all the cast. Dr. Kimes is also a highly successful businesswoman, author, motivational speaker, and a self-proclaimed relationship expert. She also owns several dental practices and has her own health, beauty, and dental product line. Dr. Kimes has been happily married to Dr. Damon Kimes for 26 years and together they have three kids and three dogs.

Phaedra Parks

image from bravo website

Former star of Real Housewives of Atlanta Phaedra Parks, 49, returns to the Bravo Network after a six-year absence.

Phaedra Parks was hugely popular on RHOA before being sacked in 2016 when it was revealed she was the culprit behind a damaging rumor about her former BFF, Kandi Burruss. The Atlanta-based attorney has two children from her previous marriage to Apollo Nida. Parks has also made appearances on Real Housewives: Ultimate Girls Trip, The Real Housewives of Dubai, and “Braxton Family Values.”. This veteran of reality shows and self-penned "Southern Belle" brings not only a new dynamic to the show but a new boyfriend too, who also happens to be a doctor.

Dr. Jacqueline Walters

image from bravo website

At 65, Dr. Jacqueline Walters is the oldest member of the show and will return for her 10th season. She resides in Atlanta with her husband Curtis Berry. She will In a recent post on her Instagram page, she spoke about herself with the question. “How do you survive 25 years as a black female OB/GYN business owner, two bouts of breast cancer, infidelity, 9 years of reality TV, 20 years of marriage, being a doctor in a pandemic, and still standing, smiling, being happy, healthy and working on wealthy??? Jacqueline will be back this season, sharing her familiar words of wisdom of love and marriage to her cast members.

Quad Webb

image from bravo website

Original cast member Quad Webb, 43, was rumored earlier this year to be leaving M2M, but she is back again as a main cast member. Quad burst onto the show in 2013 as a funny and energetic newlywed in season one to psychiatrist husband, Dr. Gregory Lunceford. But during season 5, the couple got divorced. Quad is a successful businesswoman but is no longer a wife, nor showcases her dating life. However, her former husband Gregory recently got remarried last April in Atlanta with the cast of Married To Medicine all in attendance, Quad did not attend. Dr Lunceford and his new wife Teesha have also signed up for this upcoming season of M2M. Tragedy recently struck Quad's life when her 3-year-old niece drowned in her family pool. It's unclear if the tragedy will be chronicled in the season.

Toya Bush-Harris

Toya Bush-Harris, 47, joins the rest of the gang for season 10. Married to emergency medicine physician Dr. Eugene Harris, Toya had a successful career in the pharmaceutical and educational industry before becoming a stay-at-home mom. The mother of two is an original member of the Married to Medicine cast and brings pure drama to the show. This includes several confrontations with cast members, moving houses multiple times over the seasons, and facing problems with her marriage that surfaced during the last season.