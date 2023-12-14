The Big Picture Quad's treatment by the other cast members continues to be mean girl behavior, leaving her wounded and isolated.

The mid-season trailer hints at bigger troubles for the cast, including Dr. Jackie's cheating scandal and a heated interaction between Lateasha and Dr. Simone.

Quad may have something up her sleeve for revenge, while Phaedra's fictional antics are not being well-received by viewers.

This season of Married to Medicine has been a mixed bag, with new faces in the cast and Dr. Heavenly’s usual messy antics. This season has also been heavily focused on the newest addition, Lateasha “Sweet Tea” Lunceford, the new wife of Quad Webb’s ex-husband, Dr. Gregory Lunceford. The primary source of drama this season has circulated this contentious triangle. The second Lateasha came into the picture; the other ladies immediately began talking about Quad. Quad’s relationship with Dr. Gregory did not end well, so it makes sense that she’d be a topic of discussion. But she has stayed a topic of discussion, both in positive and negative ways. Toya is adamant that Quad apologizes before they consider bringing her back into the fold, but it's clear that won't be happening any time soon. Phaedra Parks has also affected the new season, bringing her usual Housewives shenanigans into the fold. Her presence has had a mixed reception from the viewers, as they primarily love watching the show because the cast has, for the most part, been real and vulnerable on the show since it began 10 years ago.

The most recent episode was a difficult watch, as the “Core 4”, aka the OG cast members, came together to discuss what to do about Quad. Toya served as the ring leader, saying that Quad should not be invited to the upcoming trip to Napa Valley. The back and forth was meaningless, as Quad was set to attend with Phaedra. Phaedra, however, chose to make an excuse to go without Quad, leading to even more mean girl behavior. Toya “forgot” to get Quad a room, followed by her being iced out by everyone, as they did not want to room with the group pariah. Quad, who herself is not choosing to own up to past mistakes, was clearly wounded by the poor treatment she was receiving from the people she once considered to be her friends. This is classic mean girl behavior, reinforced by Phaedra's flip-flop friendship style. However, what's happened so far is only the beginning. The rest of the season may fracture the group's relationships for good.

Married To Medicine The ladies of Atlanta's exclusive medical inner circle return with more patients, less patience and a few heart palpitations along the way. Release Date March 24, 2013 Cast Jackie Walters , Simone Whitmore , Toya Bush-Harris , Quad Webb Main Genre Reality-TV Genres Reality-TV Rating TV-14 Seasons 10

The Second Half of ‘Married to Medicine’ Hints At Bigger Troubles to Come

Image via Bravo

The Married to Medicine mid-season trailer dropped, and it’s clear that the true mess has not yet begun. The brief snippets included a moment in which Dr. Jackie is seen distressed with her head in her hands saying, “Curtis’s affair did not even cross my mind.” She is, of course, referencing the cheating scandal that affected their marriage back in 2017. Dr. Jackie’s husband, former NBA player power-forward Curtis Berry, was photographed out and about kissing another woman.

The couple were having marital problems on the show with Curtis complaining about Jackie's lack of work-life balance. Many assumed the couple were separated after seeing the photos hit the internet. This, however, was not the case. Soon Dr. Jackie had to deal with her husband's infidelity in a very public way. The woman later spoke out, sharing that she had no idea Curtis was married, and they had consummated their relationship the same night the photos were taken and shared. Based on the trailer, it’s clear that something from that ugly situation will come back to haunt her.

The trailer also showed a heated interaction between Lateasha and what looked to be Dr. Simone, but that could very well be clever editing. What is certain is Dr. Heavenly calling someone a “stupid hoe”, and fans will have to wait and see who the true recipient of her vitriol is. The real question is, will Quad get any sort of revenge on Core 4? Her isolation from the recent trip, combined with her coy appearance in the mid-season trailer, it’s entirely possible that Quad has something up her sleeve. And then, there’s Phaedra. Phaedra has brought a layer of fiction that is not being received well. Quad’s “resurrection” funeral was weird and creepy, and based on the trailer, it's clear that her tomfoolery won’t stop there.

In another scene, Quad is in the same room with Dr. Gregory and Lateasha. They change pleasantries, and fans have been waiting for this moment since Lateasha's casting was announced.

For now, M2M fans still have more episodes to come, and the main topic of discussion will still be focused on Quad’s presence within the group. Will the ladies choose to boot her, or will the producers push for her to stay?

New episodes of Married to Medicine air every Sunday on Bravo at 9 PM EST. Next-day episodes are available to stream on Peacock. Check out the mid-season trailer above.

Watch On Peacock