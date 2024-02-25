The Big Picture Season 10 of Married to Medicine features the ladies stepping out of their comfort zones in fashion and showing more personal flair.

Each cast member's reunion look reflects their personality and style evolution throughout the season.

Despite the focus on fashion and beauty, the women of Married to Medicine remain hard-working and successful professionals.

Married to Medicine is one of the few reality shows that isn't driven by girl drama and which cast member has the most impressive plastic surgery. The women of Married to Medicine are hard-working accomplished women who have found success using their brains and allowing beauty to be a second runner-up. In seasons past, the Married to Medicine reunion looks have erred on the side of sensible over sultry, but in season 10, the ladies have decided to remind their fans that they can deliver a fashion-forward reunion that can stand alongside any Real Housewives legendary reunion.

Season 10 shows the ladies stretching outside their initial comfort zone and showing a lot more personal flavor than fans have witnessed in previous seasons. Knowing Atlanta is the capital of urban creativity and body consciousness, it's no surprise the ladies from Married to Medicine decided to tap into their A-town sexy for hot reunion looks guaranteed to keep the blogs talking on the Monday post-reunion. Here's what we can tell about each cast member's personality.

Toya Bush-Harris Gives Barbie-Doll Goddess at 'M2M' S10 Reunion

Toya is a Barbie girl at heart, and she makes that perfectly clear with her pink frothy dress at this year's reunion. Her look exudes the energy of a sex kitten looking to pounce on her husband or entice him by flouncing that petticoat in his face. Toya is a very beautiful woman, and unlike her cast mates, she leads with her looks and is confident in flaunting her sex appeal.

Earlier this season, Dr. Heavenly suggested any woman hanging around her, Dr. JackieWalters, and Dr. Simone Whitmore would automatically level up because of their influence, and we see that's happened recently with Toya. This season we see the other women have influenced Toya to want to flex her brain muscles a bit with her new business endeavors with a wine group and more after years of reported financial strife. But at the end of the day, Toya wants to be defined by her sex appeal. The baby pink babydoll dress, blinged-out strappy heels, and choker are screaming "I'm a Barbie girl and it's my world."

Dr. Simone Trades in Basic for Floral Goddess

Dr. Simone is known for being no-nonsense when it comes to her practice and her home. Her husband, Cecil, is the more laid-back parent, allowing Dr. Simone to be the disciplinarian. It's no surprise that Dr. Simone plays this exact role in her friend group on Married to Medicine. A long-time friend of Dr. Jackie, she is a high-achieving woman whose accomplishments have made her one of the most in-demand physicians in the southeast. But her personal style hasn't always appeared to be her top priority, and fans have accused her of failing in the fashion department.

Simone's choice of a pink flowered dress with sexy heels for the season 10 reunion suggests she is open to showing a softer side of herself than we've seen previously. The dress screams feminine energy, which isn't something we've seen often from Simone. This reunion look is a deliberate statement that she wants to tap into her softer side.

Lateasha aka Sweet Tea Spices Things Up at the 'M2M' Reunion

This is Sweet Tea's first reunion, and she was certainly baptized by reality TV fire this season. Her lilac number is a safe choice for the reunion, which says that she may have bitten off more than she could chew over the season and has decided to play things safe at the reunion. Audiences have been impressed with Sweet Tea's self-confidence and resilience when dealing with the more seasoned ladies on the cast.

To go up against both Dr. Jackie and Dr. Heavenly took a lot of courage and bravery, especially when her only ally on the show was Toya. This dress is a safe choice that allows Sweet Tea to look pretty without showing too much or making too bold of a statement. It's almost guaranteed that she'll be a bit bolder next go-round, but this was a choice that said she wanted to remain a bit under the radar at the reunion.

Phaedra Parks Proves She's Still a Southern Belle at 'M2M' Reunion

As always, Phaedra brings the drama! Her fuschia-flowered gown says Ms. Parks wants all eyes on her, and she looks amazing in it. While the dress is a reunion show-stopper, it was a repeat look as it was worn first by Ayan from The Real Housewives of Dubai. Not one to bite her tongue Ayan addressed Phaedra's imitation look via X, formerly Twitter. Her caption read, "Wow! Looks very "quinceanera" I love that your looks were inspired. They say, imitation is the highest form of flattery... You look fabulous."

Phaedra didn't feign interest in Ayan's shade which sends a bigger message than donning the dress. Phaedra is bold and enjoys going against the grain, breaking social rules. She was aware that Ayan wore the dress first, but believed she would do the look justice and decided her moment on the reunion couch for the first time with the Married to Medicine cast was worth breaking the norm.

Alicia Egolum's Look Coincides With Her Traditional Values

This was Dr. Alicia Egolum's debut season of Married to Medicine. Unlike Sweet Tea, Alicia didn't alienate any of the other ladies and had a pretty uneventful first go-round. Alicia's beaded mermaid-style gown is more traditional than some of her castmates and is very tasteful on her thin frame. The see-thru mesh is classy because it doesn't show too much skin and the fit is sophisticated as opposed to skintight. Alicia's dress suggests the woman wearing it is classy and sophisticated with a bit of sensuality.

Dr. Heavenly's Bold Green Send an Underlying Message

Dr. Heavenly is the only woman not wearing any pink in her gown. She chose a flesh-colored gown with green accents. Knowing Dr. Heavenly's character is all about getting to the money, it's not a stretch to assume her choice of a money-green dress was to celebrate the financial success she continues having with her many business endeavors. Her cascading hair reminds fans that she owns a beauty store that sells weave and hair/beauty products. The beauty store, along with her dental practice, and a female empowerment program under the self-proclaimed Dr. Heavenly University ensures Dr. Heavenly is bringing in the cash by boatloads. The transparent mesh of the gown reminds fans that she has been working on her body and is currently enjoying the fruits of her labor.

Quad Webb Wants to Have More Fun as a Blonde

If revenge was a dress, Quad strategically slid into it and wore it to the Married to Medicine reunion. This beachy floral left nothing to the imagination, including that its owner is in impeccable shape. After being sent away by the other women this season, Quad had something to prove by coming to the reunion to face her adversaries. Her blonde tousled half-up, half-down beach waves and sexy cutaway dress suggested she is unbothered by the other ladies and currently living her life like it's golden.

Dr. Jackie Walters Keeps Is Classy

If there were a grand dame title for Married to Medicine it would be bestowed upon Dr. Jackie. The queen of etiquette and propriety is always fashion-forward and has the body to pull it off. Dr. Jackie's tulle-inspired black strapless gown announced the queen of the group had arrived. The soft pink flowers strategically placed around the bodice add just the right amount of whimsical flair to the gown. With her hair in soft layers and light makeup, Dr. Jackie arrived at the reunion ready to silence any naysayers with her regal presence. With this look, Dr. Jackie maintains her place as best-dressed among her castmates as she knows how to add the right mixture of drama, sophistication, class, and BOSS, the foundation for Married to Medicine.

Married to Medicine airs every Sunday on Bravo, with next-day streaming on Peacock.

