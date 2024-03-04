The Big Picture New personalities on Married to Medicine Season 10 bring guaranteed fireworks and drama.

Dr. Heavenly owns up to her bully behavior on the show when called out by Andy Cohen.

Dr. Jackie addresses social media faux pas tearfully as Quad attempts to make amends but faces backlash.

Part one of the Married to Medicine Season 10 reunion focused on the doctors' severed relationship with Atlanta socialite and in-limbo cast mate, Miss Quad Webb. For Bravo’s reality series, which, according to Andy Cohen, stars a “real group of working medical professionals”, drama isn’t always expected. However, season 10 introduced three new personalities to the group: Alicia Egolum, an oral medicine doctor and realtor, along with her husband Dr. Nkemakonam Egolum;Lateasha Lunceford, the much younger wife of psychiatrist Greg Lunceford; and last but not least former RHOA provocateur Phaedra Parks. Fireworks and drama were guaranteed.

Andy welcomed the ladies at the start of the show, asking Sweet Tea if she was ready for the reunion. Dr. Heavenly kicked the party off by asking if Lateasha was planning to be "sweet tea" or a "Long Island iced tea" during the reunion. Lateasha didn’t miss a beat, labeling Dr. Heavenly as malt liquor and out of place among the other ladies on the couch.

Quad's Place In the Group Is Questioned at 'M2M' Reunion

Still amazed by Sweet Tea’s courage in taking on the outspoken and often relentless Dr. Heavenly, Andy shook his head and moved on. After the formalities and small talk were out of the way, Andy broached the first elephant in the room: the ladies severed relationships with former cast mate Quad With her exit being almost interchangeable with Phaedra’s magical appearance on the show, Married to Medicine viewers had questions regarding Phaedra’s allegiance shift that happened within the blink of an eye.

After assisting Quad with crashing Sweet Tea’s bachelorette party and an ill-performing revival ceremony, Phaedra defected to the other side behind Andy could switch legs on in his seat. The ladies weren’t feeling Quad as they traveled to a vineyard to celebrate the launch of Toya Bush Harris' wine club. Realizing this, Phaedra opted to switch her ticket, so she could fly in with the rest of the crew instead of coming with Quad, the odd man out. When asked about her turncoat behavior, Phaedra shrugged and asked matter-of-factly, “Why would I attach myself to the Titanic?”

Dr. Heavenly Admits Being the Bully of the Show

Dr. Heavenly’s commentary lands her in hot water every season as well as during the off-season. Andy questioned Dr. Heavenly’s explosive accusations towards Toya in the finale at a non-profit gala. Instead of giving the $1000 fee for a seat at the table, Toya opted for an in-kind donation with her wine. Heavenly took the opportunity to berate Toya during the program after thanking everyone else. Never one to back down from her often hurtful rants, Heavenly took ownership of her actions. Andy attempted to show Heavenly the error of her ways but was unsuccessful. “It’s like saying yes I hit her, but it’s because I’m a bully,” he reasoned. Heavenly nodded eagerly, leaving Andy's point to fall on deaf ears and acknowledging her role as the resident Married to Medicine bully.

The remainder of the reunion focused on Quad attempting half-heartedly to take accountability for being an irresponsible friend, but continuing to defend her actions against the actions of others. After an authentic moment with Toya, she dug her heels back in and refuted Dr. Simone for being an unreliable friend. When Dr. Simone listed specific examples, Quad erupted in tears and apologized, but refused to acknowledge Dr. Simone's overall accusations.

Dr. Jackie Gets Put In the Hot Seat

Amid controversy of resurfaced comments made by Dr. Jackie about Black women "playing the victim" during pregnancy, the OB/GYN tearfully addressed her social media faux pas with the support of her entire cast. She explained that her entire practice is dedicated to her patients and she never meant to offend anyone. Quad assured the ladies that she had nothing to do with the unfavorable clip resurfacing and pulled Dr. Jackie aside after the first break. Quad voiced her shock that the ladies, especially Dr. Jackie, could think she was capable of doing something so hurtful to Dr. Jackie. Quad turned the waterworks on high and hugged her, repeating, “How could you think I could do something like that?” Quad’s over-the-top emotion didn’t move Dr. Jackie. Dr. Jackie acknowledged she was in a dark place and wasn’t sure what to believe. She ended the conversation on a cryptic note stating, “I’d rather lose a friend than lose myself.”

Part two and three of the Married to Medicine reunion promise to be even more dramatic, with Sweet Tea launching a verbal revenge against the ladies. There is also a segment with just the husbands and a surprising appearance from Phaedra’s ex-husband and former RHOA castmate Apollo Nida.

Married to Medicine airs every Sunday on Bravo, with next-day episodes available to stream on Peacock.

