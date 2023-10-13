The Big Picture Mariah Huq, one of the original cast members of Married to Medicine, has made an appearance in the new season's trailer, sparking speculation about her return to the show.

The trailer includes flashback sequences from past seasons and a mysterious scene involving a coffin and the cast members. Many are wondering if Mariah Huq is the one being referred to.

Mariah Huq played a pivotal role in creating Married to Medicine, pitching the show idea and serving as the executive producer, but faced tensions with other cast members. Despite legal action against Bravo, Mariah is no longer pursuing the lawsuit and her return to the show may be anticipated.

The women of Married to Medicine are in the house and taking appointments. For those of you suffering from post-M2M blues, this season’s trailer has delivered a surprise new arrival. Mariah Huq’s appearance in this season’s promotional video for Season 10 has got everyone talking and asking the question: Is she coming back on the show? Before we try to answer these questions, let's confirm what we know for certain who's out and who's in for the new season. Leaving the show is Dr. Contessa Metcalfe, who joined in season five, also gone is Anila Sajja, who arrived in season eight. The new faces coming in include The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum Phaedra Parks, Latesha Lunceford, who is soon to be the wife of Dr. Gregory Lunceford, and friend Dr. Alicia Egolum. Returning for season 10 are the stalwart cast members Dr. Jacqueline Walters, Dr. Simone Whitmore, Dr. Heavenly Kimes, Toya Bush-Harris, and Quad Webb. Married to Medicine Season 10 premieres Sunday, Nov. 5 at 9:15 p.m. on Bravo

The new trailer is packed with exciting new storylines, insights, and teasers. However, the two moments that stood out from the rest were firstly the multiple flashback sequences from past seasons. This included many scenes featuring Mariah, 44, one of the original cast members who parted with the show in 2020, after season 7. Secondly, at the end of the trailer, there is a bizarre sequence where a coffin is carried into a church. The congregation is the M2M cast, with Phaedra, overseeing the proceedings and standing over the casket as it slowly opens up. “Mother” is written in pink on the inside, but who is inside is not revealed. Everyone looks on with anticipation, Dr. Jackie gasps, then later Heavenly is heard saying “The b--ch was dead now she’s alive”. Could this be Mariah Huq they are referring to? Could the Tennessee native be making a TV comeback after two seasons away from the show?

On Dr Heavenly Kimes’s YouTube channel, the Married to Medicine star had a live discussion with fellow cast member Quad about the new season trailer that was released. The pair talked about the show and teased the viewers that Mariah could indeed be making an appearance on season 10. After all, this is the 10th anniversary, the show that Mariah created. Married to Medicine came to be because of the tenacity of Mariah.

A graduate of the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga, with a double major in business and communications, Mariah was pitching the new reality show about doctors' wives with little success. Mariah approached several TV production companies, explaining her vision, defining the concept of the show, making videos, and putting her own money into the project. The former public affairs news anchor and producer spent over three years pursuing her dream by banging on doors until it was finally opened, and the show about doctors wives and doctors was picked up by Bravo.

Mariah Huq Says She Was Viewed as an Adversary on 'Married to Medicine'

Image from Bravo TV

The cast was all chosen by Mariah, and as the wife of Dr. Aydin Huq, an emergency physician, Mariah was in the show too, which first broadcast in 2013. However, behind the cameras, Bravo would only offer her associate producer credit at first. By season 3, the unshakable mother of two was able to correct her job title to creator and executive producer of the show. Quad and Heavenly seemed to have the most issues with Mariah’s growing influence throughout the seasons.

In an interview in March 2023, with Carlos King on his YouTube channel, the star spoke of the tensions between the cast and her. “I think once it was acknowledged by the production company and the network (Bravo) it was almost like they saw me as the enemy, like 'She's one of them now.' But we were the same, this was the story I was telling. But it was almost like it created more separation.” recalled Mariah.

The success of the show spawned spin-offs Married to Medicine Los Angeles and Married to Medicine Houston, both now canceled, however, this made Huq, the first Black woman to create a franchise at Bravo. In the same interview, Carlos asked Mariah if her departure from the cast after season 7 was because she was fired from her show. “They did (Bravo) phase me out, they didn't renew my contract," she admit. "I think that it was for the best because I think being on the show almost took away from me being a producer. I think as a woman, as a minority woman I should be able to wear multiple hats, but people put you in silos and want you to choose. You don't see it with the guy produces but with the women, I feel like we must choose which role you want and that's kind of how I felt with being a creator and executive producer and especially when it became a franchise. It was like, hold on a minute, people don't want you to have too much power or influence.”

After Mariah’s contract was not extended for Season 8, she announced in January 2021 she had taken legal action against Bravo and its production companies. According to All About the Tea, she is accusing the Network of stealing her ‘intellectual property’ and ‘discrimination,’.

However, when she spoke with Carlos, Mariah said she no longer would be moving forward with the lawsuit. Mariah has long been a fan-favorite during her time on Married to Medicine. But after her contract was not renewed, fans became outraged by the way she was treated. Some were even calling to boycott watching the show. Mariah’s journey on Married to Medicine began as a full-time cast member. Early on in season 2, Mariah and Quad's friendship fell apart. While Mariah was the main focus of season 1, Quad would later step into that position as the show evolved. Mariah appeared to be OK with this, though Quad thought differently.

Friends Turned Enemies

Images from Bravo TV

Quad and Mariah's fallout is one of the most iconic in reality television history. Viewers, and the cast, took sides. And most of them were #TeamQuad. The former underdog to Mariah became a fan favorite. Many believed Mariah was jealous.

In an interview with ET in 2018, Mariah explained: “I don’t care! Quad has become the star of the show, for a season [at a time]. But every woman on this show was picked by me because they were stars in their own right. And we all have a time to twinkle, and we all have a time to shine. She doesn’t understand that. And as she gets older and more mature, she will. We all go through storms, and we all have time to shine bright. She’s the one who doesn’t understand that. I don’t mind her shining. She wouldn’t be on the show if I felt like that. She doesn’t get it, and that’s the God’s honest truth. I think she’s an amazing girl, like, I liked when we were friends. But everybody has a time to shine, and it’s not -- it’s not gonna be every single season.”

After season 2, Mariah’s screen time was reduced, and her role was more of a friend of the cast, and she was no longer a main character of the show. However, she remained attached to the show as an executive producer. In seasons 6 and 7, she ramped up her appearances and once again was a main cast member. Notably getting into conflicts with co-star Dr. Heavenly, whom Mariah has nicknamed “Hellish,” Heavenly later drew a mustache and horns on a poster of Mariah that was on display at the cast’s reunion taping. Soon after this, Mariah and Heavenly friendship deteriorated further with failed attempts at reconciliation. There might have been issues with one or two of the cast members, during her seven seasons on Married to Medicine, but her return to the show would be widely received as a positive for the show’s viewership and the Bravo. Judging by the trailer, the fans might have finally got their wish and the door could once again be opened for the Queen Bee.