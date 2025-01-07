Married to Medicine’s Dr. Heavenly Kimes is best known for her protectiveness over her relationship with her husband, Dr. Damon Kimes, her friendship with Dr. Jackie Walters and for taking her verbal arguments with her cast members way too far when she gets angry. Since joining the reality show in season two, she has always been a bit of a loose canon, especially when she feels provoked. She has attacked marriages, friendships and even her cast members professional lives. It’s long become a part of her personality and the cast, and audience, have grown accustomed to the fact that in an argument Heavenly will say things that are out of pocket, and she’ll, hopefully, apologize.

However, this season, the star has gone too far. The season kicked off with an update on Heavenly and Lateasha "Sweet Tea" Lunceford's feud that had started the season prior. Heavenly took aim at Sweet Tea for being a gold digger, for dating older me and made horrible comments about Sweet Tea's issues with fertility, claiming, "My mama got a better chance of having a baby than she do in hell!". Heavenly's mother passed away in 2022. While Sweet Tea did make allegations back regarding claims of infidelity made against Heavenly's husband, Damon, her comments were often in response to Heavenly's attacks. In response to Sweet Tea making the infidelity claims against Damon, Heavenly then went after Sweet Tea’s husband, Dr. Gregory Lunceford by calling him an abuser and making nefarious innuendos about him and his practice on social media, even going so far as to call him a pedophile, a comment that she has since publicly recanted.

Dr. Heavenly Is Too Comfortable Taking Cheap Shots

Image via Bravo

On top of her issues with Sweet Tea, Heavenly is also feuding with former BFF Dr. Contessa Metcalfe. Contessa is back in the "friend of" role after a season long hiatus. While once the two of the closest in the group, the two have been feuding for several years now, with this season's feuding nearly turning physical. On a cast trip, many of the ladies are working to try and bring Heavenly and Contessa back to where they once were, or at least to a place where they can co-exist and have some type of friendship, efforts that are immediately rejected by Heavenly. Throughout the trip, the two exchanged subtle jabs, until the final dinner turned into a full-blown explosion. The catalyst to the argument nearly turning physical was Heavenly, who once again, began making comments regarding the other person's mother.

Contessa’s mother passed away in 2010 and the star has been incredibly open about how her mother's passing has impacted her life and has contributed to the work she does advocating breast cancer research, including opening up about her decision to undergo a double mastectomy during Season 6 of Married to Medicine. During the heated argument, Heavenly yells to Contessa "Yo mama stupid", further escalating the situation as she continues to double down on her remarks as Contessa reminds Heavenly that her mother had passed away, and the two nearly come to blows, with poor Jackie being caught in the middle and thrown to the ground in her attempt to try and separate the two.

Dr. Heavenly's Behavior Is Only Getting Worse

While this is the lowest of lows that Heavenly has reached with Contessa, this is not the first time she has thrown a low blow to her former friend. After Contessa shared that there were issues with her marriage to Dr. Scott Metcalfe, Heavenly berated Contessa for being with "an abuser" and has continued to make negative comments about both Scott and their marriage, during her arguments with Contessa. To note, Contessa has repeatedly denied that there has been abuse in her relationship and has maintained that what Heavenly says about her marriage, and Scott, is untrue.

While Heavenly brings shock value, and there was a time when it felt intriguing knowing that you never knew what was going to come out of her mouth, it has now become difficult to watch. There is rarely ever remorse shown on Heavenly’s part, and she never seems to take any accountability or ownership, apart from a quick “I shouldn’t have said that”. She certainly isn’t learning from any of her behavior, as it continues on season after season and only seems to escalate. Having a wild card like Heavenly on the cast can be entertaining and does bring some necessary drama. She needs to reign in the insults and stop going for the jugular immediately at the sign of any argument developing and remember that these women are her friends, or at the very least are human beings that deserve some level of respect.

Married to Medicine is available to stream on Peacock TV in the U.S.

Watch on Peacock