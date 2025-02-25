The latest episode of Married to Medicine was an explosive continuation of the disjointed couples trip organized by Dr. Simone and Cecil Whitmore. At the core of the explosive weekend was a blow-up between Quad Webb and her new boo King vs her ex-husband, Greg Lunceford, and his new wife Lateasha, aka Sweet Tea. The get-a-way proved once and for all that bringing exes around new relationships is a recipe for violence no matter who the couple is or how long the separation has been. Quad and King in the same environment as her ex-husband and his new wife was a horrible misjudgment by Simone and the rest of the ladies. Also, Dr. Heavenly's bright idea to invite Phaedra Parks' ex-husband, Apollo Nida, and his new wife, Sherien Almufti, on Phaedra's first baecation with her new boy-toy Cheick Kone, turned out to be a recipe for disaster.

Dr. Heavenly's bad judgment call with Apollo and Phaedra proved to be the nail in the coffin for Phaedra's relationship with the Married to Medicine cast. Phaedra left the trip early and was adamant about not pursuing a friendship with the ladies moving forward. There were even more severe consequences for Greg and Sweet Tea versus Quad and King. The verbal altercation escalated to a physical confrontation between the men. After the dust settled, Greg filed a police report against King, but placed the blame for his actions squarely on his wife's shoulders. And Dr. Heavenly's past analysis of Dr. Greg proved to be right.

Bringing Dr. G and His New Wife on 'Married to Medicine' Was a Huge Gamble

Image by Jeff Chacon, Bravo

The reality of bringing Quad’s ex-husband back on Married to Medicine last season after the two suffered an extremely messy divorce with equal opportunity mudslinging and accusations of infidelity on both sides. Quad and Greg’s divorce was the first marriage to fall apart on the series. The season leading up to the breakup showed Greg’s frustration with Quad’s focus on her career as opposed to being a more domestic housewife. Quad was irritated with Greg’s dismissive energy towards her priorities. Greg wanted a family and Quad was focused on her career and being a dog mom to her adorable yorkie pups. Ultimately, the two split and Quad continued on with the cast until Greg returned with his much younger wife.

Because Dr Heavenly brought Sweet Tea to the M2M party, she was her introduction to the rest of the cast. She asked Sweet Tea about her relationship, even warning her about Quad’s former issues with the handsome psychiatrist. Sweet Tea initially confided in Dr Heavenly about her fears about her husband not taking her wants and desires seriously. Instead of giving Sweet Tea constructive criticism and pointers on how to successfully navigate Greg’s dominance, Dr. Heavenly labeled him a chauvinist and suggested Sweet Tea may need to re-think their upcoming nuptials.

When Dr. Heavenly voiced concern about Sweet Tea’s choice to marry Greg, the younger woman immediately relegated her to foe instead of friend. She attempted to rescind Dr Heavenly’s invitation to their wedding, but intent on getting all her allotted screen time, Heavenly showed up in spite of being “uninvited”. All Sweet Tea’s reservations about her husband were replaced with the need to defend him and her choice to become a reality television wife to an acting physician. The May-December couple fought off the haters by getting married and presenting a united front against Dr. Heavenly and the other skeptical cast members and, most of all, Greg’s ex-wife Quad.

Sweet Tea held her own when ridiculed about her wardrobe and numerous people suggested she couldn’t hold a candle to Quad’s sophistication and style. Unfortunately, the issues Dr Heavenly attempted to warn Sweet Tea about were not gone, they were just buried under the urgent desire to prove everyone wrong. The aftermath of Dr. Simone and Cecil’s couples trip awakened the sleeping chauvinist within Greg and proved that Dr Heavenly’s warning, although untimely and possibly from a messy place, was still spot on. Even more concerning than his chauvinistic ways, Greg’s anger towards Quad let everyone in Key West know that he hadn’t healed from the pain of their divorce and could be harboring feelings for his ex-wife.

The Blow-Up Between the Men Was Expected, As Was Dr. Greg's Behavior Toward Sweet Tea

Image via Bravo

Dr. Greg wasn’t alone in his emotional meltdown. Quad drank way too much at dinner and seemed preoccupied with showing Greg what he was missing out on. She flaunted her new boyfriend King in his face and even poked fun at Greg and Sweet Tea’s lackluster sex life. Quad bragged that her sex life with her new boo King was in excess of 15 times per week. Dr. Greg became irritated with Quad’s petty poking and told her to shut up. Being the new guy on the block, King immediately sprang into action, defending his Queen. To Dr. Greg’s chagrin, a brawl ensued between the men, ending the camaraderie of the group on the couples trip. When Dr Greg and Sweet Tea got home, she attempted to calm his nerves as they discussed the incident. Instead of listening to his wife, Dr Greg blamed her for the incident and accused her of being naive.

Dr. Greg turning his anger on his wife and blaming her for the fight was unexpected, especially since initially he took responsibility for placing her in harms way with the ladies in the cast. His mood swing was so extreme, Sweet Tea seemed shocked that he was being disrespectful to her on camera. When he walked out on her, she attempted to follow him, hoping to find a resolution to their argument. Instead of accepting her olive branch, Greg doubled down on his insults and continued blaming her for the squabble with Quad. The conversation between the two recorded on camera from behind closed doors alerted fans of the show to Quad’s truth about Greg. Dr Heavenly’s warning seemed far less messy and much more of a cautionary tip for the then-bride-to-be.

Quad and King stayed behind on the trip, determined not to let Greg ruin their vacation. “I feel bad for her,“ Quad remarked to King, “No one deserves to be talked to that way.” As the remaining couples prepared to head back to Atlanta, Dr. Heavenly shocked everyone by admitting it must be hard for Sweet Tea to have to be around Dr. G’s ex-wife all the time. Both Dr. Jackie and Dr. Heavenly agreed they couldn’t have dealt with being in proximity to their husband’s exes, specifically not in front of cameras and a national audience. Toya took the night of accountability a step further by suggesting the group had moments of exhibiting “mean girl” behavior.

Dr. Mimi Sanders and her husband Steve are the newest couple to join the Married to Medicine franchise. Dr. Mimi suggested a therapeutic exercise allowing everyone in the group to speak uninterrupted. During a confessional scene, she shared reservations about both Quad and Dr Greg having taken the time to work through the healing necessary for closure in their relationship. “It doesn’t appear that either has completely healed from the divorce,” she explained sadly.

Fans of Married to Medicine were up in arms after the turbulent couples trip, most echoing Dr. Mimi’s opinion of Quad and Dr. Greg needing more time to heal from their divorce. For Greg, there is the bigger issue of speaking disrespectfully to his wife and attempting to silence her. One of the things Dr. Heavenly attempted to warn Sweet Tea about has unceremoniously reared its ugly head.After the trip to Key West, it’s clear that Dr. Greg struggles with realizing his wife is an adult woman that deserves respect regardless of his wounded pride or emotion. Sweet Tea may not see the coincidence or want to acknowledge it, but Dr Heavenly’s advice not to marry Dr. Greg could’ve been based on her desire to look out for a young woman who didn’t realize that being with a wealthy, famous physician isn’t always the fairy tale it’s rumored to be. The stakes are even higher and more dangerous when that man harbors chauvinistic traits and seeks out a partner that won’t challenge him. The episode, after the couple's retreat, is proof that marrying an older man who can pay all your bills can have a financial upside but is often accompanied by a toxic controlling downside.