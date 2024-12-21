Dr. Jackie Walters found herself in some hot water after Season 10 of Married to Medicine. With her comments on pregnant Black women, she faced backlash during the last season as well as fans noticing that her relationship with Curtis Berry was suffering. The star is now doing better and spoke with Blavity’s Shadow and Act about the upcoming Season 11 of the series and what to expect, especially in regard to her relationship.

Berry is taking a step back from the show and Walters was asked what that means for their relationship and if it is for the better. "We are probably better. Not probably, we are better than we’ve ever been before. Curtis is actually busy. He started some new ventures, and it takes him away from the house and I love it because he makes money. So I don’t think he’s purposely taken a step back from the show," she told the outlet.

Walters went on to talk about how Berry's lack of involvement has meant that she enjoys spending time with him now more than she ever did before. "I think there were times that he couldn’t be there, but I enjoy Curtis now more than I ever before. We’ve learned to be transparent. We’re honest, we can agree to disagree. We both know if you trade in the car, you are still going to get a car. So keep the car you got and make it so much better. Curtis is Curtis. Husbands are husbands. But I enjoy my husband, and he’s a good person to me. We just have gotten to the point where we can laugh together. He accepted the fact that I am a busy person. I enjoy being busy, and I love the fact that he now sees what busy really means."

Dr. Jackie Walters Promises an Explosive Start to Season 11

Image via Peacock

If all of the ups and downs of Season 10, fans wondered what would happen with Season 11. After Phaedra Parks and Lateasha Lunceford (also known as "Sweet Tea") joined the cast, a lot changed on the show. When asked about Season 11, Walters said that after the "explosive" reunion for Season 10, the show starts off with the same energy and there is a lot of growth throughout the season.

"We ended the season with an explosive reunion. We start the season with an explosive opener. We’re all learning how to navigate through our differences. We do have our husbands involved," she told the outlet. "You get to see the men involved. We have things or people this year that you’ve never seen interact together. So it’s a great season. We’re giving back. In terms of Black maternity mortality, I made sure that the Med Gala this year was a give-back. And so, we are going to give a large sum of money back to Black maternity mortality. And it’s a great season. It’s a great season. We do a Cowboy Carter, down to a dude ranch together. So it’s a great season."

You can see Walters on Married to Medicine.

Your changes have been saved Married To Medicine The ladies of Atlanta's exclusive medical inner circle return with more patients, less patience and a few heart palpitations along the way. Release Date March 24, 2013 Cast Dr. Simone Whitmore , Dr. Jackie Walters , Toya Bush-Harris , Quad Webb , Dr. Heavenly Kimes , Dr. Contessa Metcalfe , Mariah Huq , Lisa Nicole Cloud , Anila Sajja , Kari Wells , Andy Cohen Seasons 11 Character(s) Self , (as Quad Webb-Lunceford) , Uncredited , Host Producers Matt Anderson , Nate Green Network Bravo Expand

