The Big Picture Dr. Mimi & her husband join Married to Medicine S11, providing a dose of black excellence.

Dr. Mimi shares advice on managing stress during an emotionally charged presidential race.

With a focus on mental health, Dr. Mimi & Steve aim to prioritize their marriage while on reality TV.

Psychiatrist Dr. Mirica “Mimi” Sanders and her new husband Steve Sanders have joined season 11 of Married to Medicine. The dynamic couple will join Dr. Jackie, Dr. Heavenly and the rest of the doctors, husbands and friends when the hit Bravo show airs later Sept. 18. M2M is a reality show dedicated to the fabulous lifestyles of medical professionals in Atlanta. Mimi and Steve make the perfect addition of black excellence. Mimi is a beautiful psychiatrist and her handsome husband, a former NFL player. As a mental health professional, Mimi should be able to offer some balance when temperatures run high among the ladies on the show. Before Mimi's introduction to the cast, Dr. Jackie Walters was doing double duty as the voice of reason.

Dr. Mimi warns that Married to Medicine and other reality television shows may not be the only place tensions are running high during this final quarter of 2024. The ladies on Married to Medicine were excited to welcome Vice President Kamala Harris during her cameo appearance on the show last year. Dr. Jackie's Zoom call with VP Kamala Harris was in response to the black maternal health crisis. Dr. Jackie and VP Harris are sorority sisters, and when the two connected for a Mother's Day conversation to discuss maternal issues in the Black community, it was a hit with fans. It could be presumptive to assume VP Harris has the entire cast's vote for president, but it's clear at least some of the cast will be very present in this presidential race. Dr. Mimi wants people to know that feeling overwhelmed or a bit anxious surrounding the 2024 presidential election is perfectly normal. She also believes because a woman is running for president, some viewers may experience transference anxiety due to mudslinging by the candidates.

M2M Cast Met With Vice President Kamala Harris

Dr. Mimi shared her advice for keeping prioritizing one's mental health during an interview with Lenox & Parker magazine. She shared the following three tips for managing stress or anxiety during what is promising to be a very emotionally charged presidential race.

1. Give yourself boundaries on how much information you process daily. If you find yourself becoming overwhelmed with information, and it triggers you to the point where you are up all night or not able to focus on other areas of life, that's not positive. If you find yourself struggling in this area, limit the time you spend watching TV or social media.

2. If you are the type of person that doesn't do well at rallies or large gatherings, find other ways to show your support, whether it's one on one conversations or through financial contributions.

3. Be Proactive. Understand there will be a lot of information coming your way over the upcoming months. Have a personal plan of how you will navigate this election season that prioritizes your mental health first.

Dr. Mimi and Her Husband Steve Share Their Advice

Dr. Mimi's husband Steve followed her lead with some additional advice of his own. "I would add to that by saying be slow to react and fast to research. When it comes to political conversations, people often react very quickly and don't do the research. Do your own research. Don't engage in baiting, regardless of whether it is race-baiting, sexism, etc. Understand, negative publicity is still publicity, so there is going to be a lot of gaslighting over the next few months. Don't be pulled into negative conversations and allow them to suck you in, because ultimately it affects your mood mentally and even physically," he shared.

Both Dr. Mimi and her husband Steve gave great advice for anyone struggling with political anxiety, but only time will tell if the two will be able to withstand the ultimate test of reality television on their marriage and family. After being married over a decade with a marriage rooted in respect and friendship, Mimi and Steve said they had several conversations about their relationship before agreeing to join Married to Medicine. The reality television curse has attempted to dismantle even the strongest marriages, including Dr. Jackie's and Dr. Simone's. Thankfully, both those marriages have rebounded and are stronger than ever, but the Sanders realize they are entering an arena that has taken down couples with even more years under their belt than they have. Steve says the couple agreed to do the show understanding that the most important thing to both of them is their marriage. "We come before anything or anyone else. We are both on the same page with that always," he says.

Having a psychiatrist on board should prove helpful for the cast of Married to Medicine. Beyond that, having a psychiatrist as a regular on reality television should offer fans a dose of a healthier vantage point whether that pertains to politics, relationships, or any of the other train wrecks addressed on reality television.

Married to Medicine season 11 is slated for release in the fall of 2024. You can catch all prior seasons streaming on Peacock.

