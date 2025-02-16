Phaedra Parks is a reality queen but that doesn't mean she is heading to the Married to Medicine reunion. The reunion for Season 11 was filmed in New York City and the seating chart had Dr. Jackie Walters and Dr. Simone Whitmore next to Andy Cohen with Dr. Heavenly Kimes next to Quad Webb and Walters on one couch and Lateasha "Sweet Tea" Lunceford, Toya Bush-Harris, and Dr. Contessa Metcalfe on Whitmore's couch. Noticeably absent from the seating chart is Parks, who will seemingly not be a part of the reunion special.

Parks joined the series in Season 10 but through her stint as a Traitor on the hit series The Traitors and a cast shake up at The Real Housewives of Atlanta, she left Married to Medicine midway through filming Season 11 to go and be a "friend" to the wives on RHOA. Whether that means she will come back for part of the reunion for Married to Medicine is unknown. The news comes after Parks and Webb had been trading shots back and forth with each other online through interviews and social media posts.

Rumors began to swirl that producers of Married to Medicine were not happy that Parks decided to leave the show to go back to The Real Housewives of Atlanta for a smaller role. Rumors also state that Parks was not happy when her ex-husband, Apollo Nida was invited on a couples trip and his new wife tried to approach Parks. Since, Nida's wife Sherien Copes has filed for divorce.

Phaedra Parks Returns to 'The Real Housewives of Atlanta' After Getting Fired

Parks' return to The Real Housewives of Atlanta comes with the anger of Kandi Burruss, who left the show after being part of it since Season 3. Burruss and Parks but heads and it led to Parks being fired from the show after Season 9 when Parks claimed that Burruss and her husband, Todd Tucker, had expressed an interest in wanting to drug and sexually assault Porsha Williams. The rumors was refuted by Burruss and Tucker and the result of Parks' lie had her kicked off the show. After Burruss left after Season 15, the show invited Parks back in a friend role after Kenya Moore was asked to leave for sharing private photos of Brittany Eady with the rest of the cast.