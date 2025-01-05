There seems to be a trend recently of long-running Bravo series nearing the end of their rope. You never want to see your favorite reality show disappear, but it's also never good to allow something to expand beyond its means. The latest victim of circumstance is Married to Medicine. Currently in its eleventh season, the Atlanta-based series revolving around the social lives within the medical circle may be beyond resuscitation.

With a mix of original faces, new blood, and an infamous Bravolebrity, the cast of Married to Medicine should be working, but it's not. And the fandom is certainly making their voices heard. Whether it's Dr. Jackie Walters' superiority complex or Dr. Heavenly Kimes' way with words, there may not be a medicine to cure this illness. Though, one may prescribe a pause or reboot, but isn't that just a band-aid at this point?

Are the Doctors on 'Married to Medicine' Unsavory?

When it comes to docufollow reality shows, season after season, it's all about telling the important stories. Each personality has an individual tale to tell but shows like Married to Medicine thrive on the group aspect. With a handful of castmembers still going strong since Season 1, one might wonder if their story still has legs to stand on. While the show is called Married to Medicine, it's not just about the wives paired up with their medical spouse, it's about the brilliant women who are married to their job. Oh, and how they interact in their social circles.

For many, Dr. Jackie Walters is the face of the franchise. The esteemed OB-GYN has a storied past, having faced adversity, but with over ten years on the program, Dr. Jackie has earned a superiority complex that has cast a sinister cloud over her. She's had to backpeddle over comments she's made in the past, she has an overall lack of empathy, and then there's the blank check of it all. As Toya Bush-Harris put it, it was "empty sorries." Holding a blank check for grievances over someone is a tad unsavory.

Dr. Heavenly Kimes has never been a stranger to drama, and the shade has been present with the return of friend turned foe Dr. Contessa Metcalfe. Their feud has gone to depths unfounded. To call out Dr. Contessa's deceased mother, by calling her stupid, is truly a step too far. Certainly, the pot-stirrer was pushed to her limits, but with the return of Dr. Contessa, Dr. Heavenly seems to have no shame in hitting below the belt.

The Phaedra Parks of It All Was False Advertising

Image via Bravo

And then there is Dr. Simone Whitmore, who is still recovering from her fallout with Quad Webb. It wouldn't be a reality show if there wasn't some animosity. There has to be one individual who is against the group. Quad Webb has some complicated relationships with the other ladies. But in that, she's tried to play the victim card. But is she? Or is she just a social climber? There's a manipulative manner that might have stemmed from her treatment in the past.

Once upon a time, Phaedra Parks was introduced to Married to Medicine through her newfound love for holistic medicine. Well, that and her relationship with a doctor. Part of why the former The Real Housewives of Atlanta star continued her Bravo life on the series was that she was never truly ready to leave the Atlanta socialite circle on her original series. With another franchise centered around strong women in Atlanta and her new loose ties to the theme of the series, it was inevitable. Many fans believed it was a forced addition, while others hedged their bets that it was another way to welcome new viewers into this world. Phaedra needed a show and she got one. But now, she's returning to the show that made her. There's no reason for her to stay in this circle. But the reality is, did Phaedra truly add anything to Married to Medicine, or was she simply stunt casting on Bravo's part?

There is something incredibly important that will never waver when it comes to Married to Medicine. It is a celebration of strong Black women in the medical industry. It's a fact that will never be taken away from the women who choose to share their stories. But as a reality television series, the show in its current form needs some physical rehabilitation. It might be time to remove some of the warring muscles to strengthen the body as a whole.