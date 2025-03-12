Power couple Egypt Sherrod and Mike Jackson are back on HGTV screens! The Atlanta-based designer and builder, who are also real estate experts, serve their clients as a triple threat in Married to Real Estate, returning for its fourth season on March 12.

This season, the dynamic duo will complete fabulous renovations for their clients, encouraging them to take chances with bold colors, textures, and creative design. The duo also expand their work outside of home building, design, and residential real estate with their return to Clark Atlanta University for another renovation to the campus space. Ahead of the season 4 premiere, Egypt and Mike spoke with Collider about everything to expect.

There’s a Reason Why ‘Married to Real Estate’ Is One of HGTV’s Highest-Rated Shows

Season 3 attracted more than 16 million viewers.

Image by HGTV

COLLIDER: Congratulations on Season 4 of Married to Real Estate. How would you say that the network and the fans have really helped to cultivate your brand and been receptive to what you guys offer?

EGYPT SHERROD: You know what's interesting, as Mike says, we don't look at them as fans. We look at them as fam instead because when we're out and about, when we actually have that face-to-face contact with those who watch us, it feels like they know us and we feel like we know them - if that makes sense. It’s more like we’re aunts and uncles.

They come up to us and just start talking to us as if they were right there in conversation of whatever was going on in the show. It's not like you're crazy fanfare or anything like that, and we actually really appreciate and love that folks feel very invested in our family, our business and our success, and they always say, ‘We feel like we know you!’ So that tells us that the network sees us for us and allows us to be us. It’s been a very natural and organic thing. We are authentically us. And it has really paid off all across the board because the viewers feel it.

COLLIDER: The show is actually one of the highest-rated series on the network. What would you say has contributed to its success? Why do you guys specifically feel register with fans, especially because there aren’t many Black families on HGTV, so you guys are a different representation?

MIKE JACKSON: First and foremost, God is in the mix. And we didn’t know [we were one of the highest rated shows on the network, to be honest with you. It's not about the ratings, and it's not about the numbers. When the cameras are all on, we're the same people. So it has everything to do with the transparency, the relatability, and us just being who we are. I think that’s been the goal. As my wife said, the network has a lot of things on the screen. So people know when you're being real and when you’re not. And that's a relation that translates to high numbers.

EGYPT SHERROD: Piggybacking off of what you said, Brenda, about being one of the only Black families on the network and it being one of the highest rated. Hopefully that opens the door for even more, but maybe folks really flock to us and support us because everyone wants to see themselves. And when they feel represented, it’s easy to watch.

MIKE JACKSON: A brother of mine, he says this thing all the time particularly, where things are chaotic people are yearning for positivity. And our show is very positive. I think that's what a lot of folks are looking for.

Egypt and Mike Tackle More Big Projects in Season 4

Last season marked a major project outside of their usual area of expertise.

Image via HGTV

COLLIDER: One of the things that I was really excited about is that you guys go back to Clark Atlanta University and you guys do a renovation to campus spaces. That's not something that I've personally seen on HGTV, although I'm not glued to it all day every day, but I thought that was a really cool and interesting project. Tell us a little bit about how that came about, what renovations you do to the space and why it was important for you guys to provide those renovations to the school.

EGYPT SHERROD: So we had done Clark Atlanta University's men's basketball department last season. We were approached by their basketball coach when they received a sizable donation and, when we got there, it was definitely in need of some TLC. It was a lot of fun. It was non-traditional for us. It kind of breaks the mold and got us out of houses and we really enjoyed it, and it came out spectacular. There was so much wonderful feedback.

And since then, we've gotten calls for several other colleges and universities, but Clark Atlanta University called us back again, right before their homecoming game, and we only had three weeks to do it, which was insane. But it was again an honor and a privilege to be able to work on projects as such a prestigious college that felt so much as an issue to you. I have family members that have attended Clark Atlanta University, so there’s a connection there. And as many times as they call us back, we're happy to do anything. It’s a compliment when the client calls you back from home work. That's just a testament to our work.

MIKE JACKSON: For Clark Atlanta University, to be able to show it on television, was an extra perk. Because we later found out that being on the HGTV stage, it increased their enrollment.

EGYPT SHERROD: They had 2100 students enroll last year, and this year was 4100.

MIKE JACKSON: It was by over 50%. The university’s President, Dr. Franks told us that that exposure was immense for them just being able to tell their story.

COLLIDER: Another thing I was excited about was you guys working with a couple relocating from New York. As someone who lived in New York too, those apartments are very small and very expensive. So for them to be able to upgrade out of that space, and get more for their buck is exciting. Tell us about working with that couple who relocated from Sandy Springs.

MIKE JACKSON: First and foremost, they were hilarious. With us being from the East Coast - myself being from New York, and my wife is from the Philly area - it worked. We clicked. We understood their stories and their experiences, and we were relatable to understand everything overall. So, to watch them go through the experience and to be able to help them was very enjoyable

EGYPT SHERROD: It puts us back because Mike and I moved from New York to Atlanta just 13 years ago. So we remember and that really took us down memory lane.

The Couple Continues to Seamlessly Tackle Marriage, Family, and Business

The proud parents of three daughters, they are happy to set an example of love, work, wealth, and community

Image via HGTV

COLLIDER: I was also excited to see your family life immersed in the show this season with getting to see your girls, how you're balancing life as entrepreneurs, as parents, as husband and wife. How exciting is it to be able to have these memories of your family on camera and basically have this as a video diary.

EGYPT SHERROD: The video diary part is what I love. I think it's amazing because one, our daughters get to see their mom and dad working hard and doing something pretty cool. And it's doing it in a way that empowers them, empowers others, and inspires them. However, when they're like, ‘OK, I wanna go play with my friends. I wanna go do my artwork,’ they can do that also.

It's just a fun roller-coaster ride we're going on together as a family. When we endeavored into this, prior to season one, we really weighed out what it would mean for us as a family, not just as a business, of course, it's wonderful. But we had to think about what it would mean for us as a family and how we can maintain normalcy for the kids. And I think we've done a great job doing that. If they ever they do say they don’t like it anymore, then that means it's time to get off the roller coaster.

COLLIDER: What else are you excited for viewers to see this season specifically from the show?

MIKE JACKSON: I would say that they actually get to see more of our philanthropic endeavors.

EGYPT SHERROD: We’re very philanthropic here on the ground in Atlanta. We're involved. We're still on the board of or or contribute our time to many different organizations, schools, the community, for mental health and, and lifestyle of the community. I have a nonprofit. It's called 1000 Women Owned. We just had an event at the gathering spot last night and it's to empower women in business by actually providing funding and resources.

We're gonna take on that journey with us. But I think what's also exciting to show is just how far our business has grown because in season three, everyone saw us open our doors finally to Indigo Road of real estate innovation and design, but now you get to see the realtors and everyone who works with us.