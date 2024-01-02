The Big Picture Egypt and Mike prioritize maintaining boundaries and personal needs within their marriage to make their work relationship successful.

The couple's emphasis on family and the love they share with their fans makes "Married to Real Estate" engaging to watch.

Egypt and Mike have lofty goals for the show and want to inspire and motivate viewers to take action and make their dreams a reality.

Buying a house in the United States is not an easy task. It’s an intricate and confusing process even when a person has access to as much money as they need. Because of how intimidating the process is, many people will live their lives without ever experiencing home ownership. Egypt Sherrod and Mike Jackson are a married couple and are also the stars of HGTV’s Married to Real Estate. The series follows Egypt and Mike as they assist their clients in the home-buying process. Their clients are all people who have hopes and dreams of buying homes in neighborhoods that fulfill all their requirements, and not just a few.

Egypt and Mike participated in HGTV’s Rock the Block, a series that pits the network’s stars against each other in a home renovation competition. The series gives the designers a limited budget and timeframe to renovate houses in one neighborhood in their style. The homes are then appraised, and the home in the neighborhood that has the most significant increase in value wins. Egypt and Mike participated in season 3 and won their season after renovating a home and increasing its value from $500,000 to $931,000. After winning the competition, Egypt and Mike began their Married to Real Estate journey. The show premiered in January 2022 and quickly became a quick hit for HGTV, leading to season two premiering in 2023. Now, as they approach season 3 of the series, Egypt and Mike spoke with Collider about the exciting things to look forward to.

‘Married to Real Estate’ Provides More Than Just Real Estate and Home Renovation Knowledge

Image via HGTV

Everyone knows that marriage is not easy. Mixing children and working together into the mix doesn’t necessarily help make anything easier. It usually has an adverse effect on the relationship. That’s why it’s crucial for Egypt and Mike to maintain boundaries and personal needs within their marriage. When asked about how they make things work in their household, Mike shared: “The only way any of this is going to work is if we work as a unit, meaning we can't just be adults, we can't just be parents, we can't just be partners. We’ve got to continue to like each other and love each other… And the way we do that is [to] continue dating, continue communicating, you know? It's not just about ‘work, work, work, work, work, the show, show, show, show, show.’ That's actually secondary.”

When it comes to taking care of their children, Mike said: “We have an amazing support system for our children. That gives us peace. So, when we're here on the road, or we're in the middle of filming, we got the aunties, the uncles, the cousins, making sure the kids are all right. It gives you peace of mind.” Egypt expanded on this, sharing a recent story involving both of their children being sick when it was time for a trip to New York. “I'm in full mommy mode, worried like crazy, and we're supposed to be getting on a plane," she shared. "I said, 'We're going to have to cancel it. We can't be there. Because the kids got to come first.’ And the aunties, [Mike’s] mama-- everybody comes to the house and kicks us out. And they're like, ‘We got this.’”

Egypt and Mike Share Their Love with the Fans

Image by HGTV

Egypt and Mike’s emphasis on family makes Married to Real Estate so engaging to watch. The love that exists between all of them is palpable, even through the screen. Because of this, Married to Real Estate fans feel like Egypt and Mike are members of their own family. Now the fans are called “Fams” thanks to the comforting energy the series provides. Egypt said, “We go into Costco, and people run up to us, but it's not like, ‘Oh, let me snap a pic.’ [It’s like] ‘Girl. Let me tell you the recipe, 'cause when you were in the kitchen, I saw you cooking that all wrong,’ or they run up to Mike and say, ‘I got this leak. What are you doing on Tuesday? Can you come over?’ They feel that familiar with us, and that's why we say FAMs now. They're not [just] fans.”

And, luckily for the Fams, Egypt and Mike are happy to have their love and support coming with them into season 3. The couple has lofty goals for the show and wants to make sure they are giving back to their fans. Egypt said: “I stuck to my goals. We stuck to our goals as a family, and everything we said we were going to do, we did. [We did] it because we had positive self-talk. We were accountable to one another. We wanted to be that good example for our kids to show them again. We're not just going to talk just to talk. We're going to walk the walk. If [you] decide to endeavor on something, you got to see it through. We had to endeavor on something and see it all the way through, not just talk about it. So, hopefully, what everybody gets from the season is inspiration and motivation to get up and make it happen. Not tomorrow, but today.” Mike was clearly in agreement with his wife but couldn’t help having a little fun, saying, “I'm hoping people get inspired and motivated to not overstuff the dishwasher.”

To learn more about Mike’s stance on dishwasher organization, as well as the proper way to pronounce the word viola, check out their full conversation with Collider above. Season 3 of Married to Real Estate premieres on December 28th on HGTV. New episodes are available to stream on Max and Discovery+.

