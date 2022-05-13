The Bundy’s are back! But this time with a twist. Deadline reports that an animated version of the 1990s comedy classic, Married… with Children is heading out into the market and gaining massive amounts of intrigue from both streamers and networks — which seems like a no-brainer to us! The cherry on top? It sounds like the original cast, including Katey Sagal, Ed O’Neill, Christina Applegate, and David Faustino, would all return to reprise their roles as the comedically dysfunctional family from Chicago. Family Guy executive producer, Alex Carter, serves the series as showrunner which makes us feel all the more certain of the Married… with Children reboot, knowing of his connections with Fox’s long-running, smash-hit animated comedy.

Airing in living rooms across America for a whopping eleven seasons, the original series centered around the lives of the Bundy family. There was the father and misogynistic women’s shoe salesman Al (O’Neill); his wife, self-described housewife Peggy (Sagal); and their two children, Kelly (Applegate) and Bud (Faustino). With the remake, it would stand to be seen how much of the original family dynamics would be able to play out. What was acceptable in the 90s surrounding Al’s behavior towards women is much less so now, giving us pause as to what stories the animated series would choose to move forward with.

In fact, the misogynistic undertone (and most of the time, overtone) has been one of the concerns of fans and cast members alike in how a reboot would work in this day and age. Several years ago, Faustino came up with an idea that he thought would suit and pitched it to Sony. Although it was passed on, the actor imagined a world where a now divorced Bud is forced to move back into the old house alongside his ex-wife and his best friend. Meanwhile, Al and Peg are living the high life in Vegas after they finally win big via the lottery. While a reboot has been in the works for a while, various conflicts kept the series from ever taking flight. But now, with animation being a possibility, schedules could ebb and flow and the work could still get done.

Image via Fox

If plans for the animated project continue to roll along, we’re imagining it will be an all-out bidding war as to who will end up with the rights. Currently, the original series is streaming on both Peacock and Hulu and both streamers would have a lot to gain with the addition of the animated reboot. And then of course there’s the show’s original home base of Fox, who is definitely not going to throw in the towel so easily on sinking their teeth back into a reimagined version of one of their biggest moneymakers. Whatever the deal that will be made is, we at Collider will keep you posted with information as it rolls in.

