The Big Picture Married...With Children was a groundbreaking sitcom that embraced crass humor and redefined the genre.

The show followed the Bundy Family, a dysfunctional working-class family, and their interactions with their well-off and materialistic neighbors, Steve and Marcy Rhoades.

Despite leaving the show, David Garrison, who played Steve, made several guest appearances and continues to have a special place in the hearts of television fans.

Steve Rhoades (David Garrison) made audiences laugh as the stuffy, yuppie banker husband of Marcy Rhoades (Amanda Bearse), or more specifically, The Bundy Family's antagonistic neighbors on the hit Fox television series Married...With Children. Garrison would fill the role of Steve from the show's pilot in 1987 and then suddenly depart in 1990. Garrison's departure left fans wondering why the actor would leave the hit show just when it became popular. Steve's role would be axed, and Marcy's husband would be replaced with white-collar criminal and trophy husband Jefferson D'Arcy (Ted McGinley). Still, audiences would secretly pine for Steve, that perfect upper-middle-class foil to Al Bundy's (Ed O'Neill) worn-out shoe-leather soul.

What Was 'Married... With Children' All About?

Married...With Children was a revolutionary sitcom produced by the Fox Network that leaned into the crass and reinvented the genre. The half-hour series first aired from April 5, 1987, to June 9, 1997, and is the longest-running live-action sitcom to air on Fox. Married...With Children followed the exploits of the Bundy Family: Al, a tired and sarcastic working-class father; Peggy (Katey Sagal); his loving but lazy wife; Bud (David Faustino), his nerdy son; and Kelly (Christina Applegate), his airheaded, sexually promiscuous daughter. Al is a shoe salesman, long tired of life and the burden of the family. Al begrudgingly supports his family while longing for his glory days back at Polk High when he scored four touchdowns in a single game while playing with the Panthers. His family hardly respects him and is taken as a unit; they represent the daily frustrations and dysfunctional families of working-class America. They are rude, crass, and, above all else, hilarious. Next door to the Bundys lives Steve and Marcy Rhoades, the materialistic banker couple who are, on the surface, the exact opposite of Al and Peggy. They're stuffy, well-to-do, and represent the material excess of 1980s Yuppie culture. They're the perfect antagonists for Al and Peggy, but as you dig a little deeper into their seemingly perfect marriage and the cracks start to show. Steve and Al often bump heads, but ultimately, they're fussy friends. Al's churlish nature sometimes rubs off on Steve, ultimately driving a wedge between him and Marcy, which the Bundys often enjoy with a healthy dose of schadenfreude.

Married...With Children debuted to mixed reviews. As reported by the L.A. Times, "The scripts are one-line oriented and sometimes an ugly howl and the central characters are perfectly cast. The growly O'Neill and Sagal — who has a terrific mincing walk she may have picked up from her days as one of Bette Midler's Harlettes—were born to insult and perform bowling-ball humor." ." In contrast, publications like the Washington Post lamented the show's crass nature, calling it a "Nasty-minded, overacted and poorly cast sitcom." But despite this, the show would develop an extensive and devout fan base who would tune in weekly to follow the exploits of the controversial family. The show would eventually peak in its sixth season at the 37th spot on the Nielsen Top 50.

Who Were Steve and Marcy in 'Married...With Children?

Steven "Steve" Bartholomew Rhoades was Marcy's first husband. Together, they represent the yuppie mentality and lifestyle of late '80s America. Steve is a repressed banker, in love with wealth and status. His prized possession is his Mercedes-Benz, which he will not let Marcy drive. He frequently becomes embroiled in Al's various schemes, often finding himself at the wrong end of the joke. In the first few seasons of the provocative series Married... With Children, Steve and Marcy are very much in love. However, over the first four seasons, the couple becomes antagonistic toward each other, mimicking Al and Peggy's volatile relationship. Steve adopts Al's particular vocabulary regarding Marcy, calling her a chicken and mocking her bird-like appearance and demeanor.

While still the embodiment of the quintessential over-achieving yuppie, Marcy begins to fall out of love with Steve as she embraces her more feminist leanings. Marcy is essentially Al's nemesis and Peggy's best friend, often conspiring to undermine Al and causing a stir for her husband. She and Al fight constantly, prompting her to start the group "FANG" (Feminists Against Neanderthal Guys) in response to Al's men's rights group, NO MA'AM (National Organization of Men Against Amazonian Masterhood). This divide between Steve and Marcy is made even wider by her desire to more or less subjugate men and eventually becomes grounds for the couple's divorce. Steve would long to shuck off the work-a-day world and leave the fluorescent lights of the bank for the wide open spaces of Yosemite National Park, where he would live out his unrequited dream of becoming a park ranger. Steve and Marcy would part ways in the fourth season, and David Garrison would leave the show entirely.

What Happened To David Garrison After Leaving 'Married...With Children?

David Garrison would secretly pine for his theater days and would leave Married...With Children on good terms. In an interview with Get. Garrison would explain that he wanted to return to live theaters and film. Shortly after departing the show, he would become a regular on NBC's Working It Out and return to the set of Married...With Children, four subsequent times reprising his role and chronicling his departure, even parodying his character from the show, Nikki. He would appear in Seasons 6 (1993) and 7 (1994) and again in Season 9 (1995). His most famous cameo came in the episode of The Egg and I, where Steve would try to win Marcy back but run afoul of her new husband, Jefferson, effectively dashing the audiences' hopes for a return to form. Since his departure, he has had numerous television appearances. Still, he is best credited (since his departure) as originating the role of The Wizard in the original touring company of the play Wicked from 2005 until his replacement in 2006. He continues to act on the stage and in television and film.

When looking back at the enduring legacy of Married...With Children, David Garrison waxes poetic. He tells Get.TV, he saw the show as a cartoon that "managed to do beyond that was to tap into the zeitgeist of the paycheck-to-paycheck beleaguered American family. Beyond the cartoon, people could relate to the Bundys because they felt that was the way families spoke to each other. The show had (and continues to have) fans because the humor, although exaggerated, was fundamentally based in recognizable behavior and real, if dysfunctional, family dynamics." And this is precisely why Steve was such a great foil to Al. Steve was, for Al, a sacrificial lamb that a regular American could lampoon and enjoy as he twisted under the dagger of every work-a-day American. Some might wonder why a man would want to leave a hit show like that just before it hit its stride, but Garrison explains this with the old theater adage of leaving the audience wanting more, precisely what he did during his guest appearances. While his new roles may not be as recognizable, David Garrison will always hold a special place in the hearts of television fans.

Married... With Children is currently streaming on Hulu in the U.S.

