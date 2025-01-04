If you want drama, Married at First Sight Season 18 on Lifetime is the show to watch, but it is not just red flags for the cast. Allen Slovick is one redeeming cast member of the reality series this season. Allen’s humor and willingness to try with his new wife, Madison Myers, is a green flag and a refreshing change from the other toxic cast members. Although Allen is open-minded and kind, he is not a pushover either, making sure to voice his opinion while still being available to hear criticism of his behavior. Ultimately, no matter how Season 18 of Married at First Sight ends, Allen Slovick stands out as one of the few enjoyable cast members.

Married at First Sight promises hopefuls a chance at the marriage of their dreams. However, not everything is happily ever after on this reality show due to bad attitudes or poor matches. Some couples, like Juan Franco and Karla Juarez, had good starts but fell apart slowly. Other couples like David Trimble and Michelle Tomblin have always been a mess. Madison and Allen had a rocky start due to Madison not being attracted to Allen, but they seem to have found friendship. Although Madison seems to have shut down a bit, Allen continues to try to make things work.

Allen’s Green Flags Are Obvious

With all the toxic people involved in Season 18 of Married at First Sight, Allen stands out because of his openness, kindness, and humor. Allen has a stable and successful career, which caused problems in other relationships, like with Michelle and David. Although he can be awkward and quirky, Allen is authentic about himself. Allen walked out in brightly patterned underwear on his first night with Madison. What stands out about Allen, though, is how hard he tries to make his marriage work. Allen participates in the therapy with Dr. Pia Holec and gives Madison space. With all the toxicity and shifting blame in Season 18 of Married at First Sight, Allen’s openness is a healthy change of pace.

Allen Does Not Let Madison Control Him

Allen is not perfect and is open to criticism. At the same time, he does not let his feelings go unheard. Notably, the flag football game caused Madison some distress and Madison voiced what made her upset. Allen was also able to explain being upset, and the pair moved on. Madison has made it clear she is not attracted to Allen. However, Allen is vocal about how he feels about her and her behaviors. Allen wants the marriage to work and has been able to voice his discomfort rather than just letting Madison walk over him. With rumors of a cheating scandal and a couple swap, Allen could end up with someone who understands him better. Even though Madison seems to be in charge, Allen also makes his voice and opinions known.

When 'Married at First Sight' Ends, Allen Has Endless Possibilities