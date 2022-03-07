Good news rom-com fans and those still mourning Valentine's Day, Marry Me is coming to Digital, Blu-ray, and DVD later this month. Initially released in theaters on Valentine's Day weekend, the film stars the reigning queen of rom-coms, at least according to David Sims of The Atlantic, Jennifer Lopez, and the always lovable Owen Wilson. In the film, Lopez plays a heartbroken pop star whose planned on-stage wedding her fellow pop star fiancé goes sour. But instead of canceling her wedding, she decides to do the most logical thing and marry a random audience member, played by Wilson, who holds the most glamorous profession of high school math teacher.

The film is a welcome return to the plush and rose-tinted logic of early 2000s romantic comedies, many of which were led by Lopez. The novelty of the concept — marriage at first sight — and hasty commitment is ripe for use in a romantic comedy. The idea has already been explored in many successful reality TV shows, from Netflix's always juicy Love is Blind to Lifetime's Married at First Sight, and even the long-running and labyrinthine 90-Day Fiancé, which shows international couples struggling to make a foreshortened courtship work in the days leading up to their weddings.

While the results of these reality TV shows' exploration of immediate marriage vary from bizarre to disturbing to occasionally heartwarming, Marry Me indulges our intrinsic need for simple, saccharine happy endings. Marry Me does precisely what early 2000s romantic comedies did best — it offers a high concept narrative that delivers pure, rose-tinted, fantasy fulfillment.

The film is directed by Kat Coiro, who previously worked on Netflix's Dead to Me. Along with Lopez and Wilson, the film stars Maluma, John Bradley, Sarah Silverman, and Chloe Coleman. The film is written by John Rogers, Tami Sagher, and Harper Dill.

The Digital, DVD, and Blu-ray releases of the film will all include special features, including deleted scenes and a gag reel. The release will also include several featurettes, including 'Jennifer Unveiled,' a behind the scenes look at the legendary star of the film, 'Behind the Camera: The Making of Marry Me,' 'Turn it Up: The Music of Marry Me,' 'Live at Madison Square Garden,' a behind the scenes look at the iconic wedding scene at Madison Square Garden, 'Married with Style,' a behind the scenes look at the wedding that was supposed to happen for Kat Valdez and her pop star fiancé, the "On My Way" music video, and feature commentary on the film, given by director Kat Coiro and producer Elaine Goldsmith-Thomas.

Marry Me hits Digital on March 13, and you can bring it home on Blu-ray and DVD on March 29. Check out the Blu-ray cover below.

