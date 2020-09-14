‘Marry Me’: J. Lo & Owen Wilson Are Mismatched Newlyweds in New Rom-Com
The first look at Universal Pictures’ new romantic comedy Marry Me is finally here. It’s been over a year since the project was first announced with Jennifer Lopez and Owen Wilson set to play the mismatched lovers at the heart of the story. And if the phrase “Lopez and Owen are a couple in a romantic comedy” screams peak 2004, just wait until you hear the premise.
The first look at Marry Me released by Universal gives us the briefest of glimpses at Kat and Charlie’s mismatched romance — and simultaneously builds some serious interest in how this will all play out. But, uh, what exactly is going on in this first look? Adapted from Bobby Crosby‘s graphic novel of the same name, Marry Me follows Kat Valdez (Lopez), a music superstar set to marry her rock star fiancé Bastian (Maluma) at Madison Square Garden. When it’s revealed minutes before the ceremony that Bastian cheated on her, Kat instead picks a randomer out of the crowd — divorced math teacher/non-superstar Charlie Gilbert (Wilson) — and marries him instead. Per Universal, what happens in Kat and Charlie’s marriage after the “I do”s are said is “an unlikely romance about two different people searching for something real in a world where value is based on likes and followers” and “is a modern love story about celebrity, marriage, and social media.”
Marry Me is directed by Kat Coiro (Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Shameless) and is written by John Rogers (The Librarians), Tami Sagher (30 Rock), and Harper Dill (The Mick). The movie also stars Sarah Silverman, Chloe Coleman, Michelle Buteau, and Utkarsh Ambudkar. Marry Me is produced by Lopez, Rogers, Elaine Goldsmith-Thomas (Hustlers), and Benny Medina (The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air). Marry Me’s executive producers are Alex Brown, Willie Mercer, Pamela Thur, and J.B. Roberts.
Marry Me is coming to theaters on Valentine’s Day 2021. Watch the first look teaser video below. For more, here’s our 2021 movie release calendar.
