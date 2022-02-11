From director Kat Coiro, the romantic comedy Marry Me follows Kat Valdez (Jennifer Lopez, who’s also a producer on the film), a musical superstar who learns her equally famous fiancé Bastian (Maluma) has cheated on her just minutes before their wedding ceremony in front of a sold-out crowd of adoring fans. On a whim, Kat decides to instead marry Charlie Gilbert (Owen Wilson), a divorced high school math teacher who was dragged to the concert by his young daughter, and the two decide to figure out whether opposites really can make it work.

During this 1-on-1 interview with Collider, Coiro talked about embracing the rom-com genre while adding a modern twist, collaborating with J. Lo on the role, finding the right songs to fit each character moment, and why it’s important for her to always find the heart of each project that she’s working on. She also talked about the huge process of getting involved with the Disney+ series She-Hulk, being a giant fan of the comics, and her hope that the season will satisfy the fans.

Collider: Thank you for making such a delightful movie. It was so much fun to watch.

KAT COIRO: Yay. I’m so glad.

You’ve previously talked about how this feels like an old-fashioned rom-com with a sense of modernity. What are the challenges in finding that classic romantic comedy feel while also making it feel current and not dated?

COIRO: I think not being afraid of the genre. There is something about the rom-com genre that people are always trying to reinvent. They’re afraid of the clichés and afraid of well-worn territory. I went into it embracing, 100%, the fact that we’ve seen people run through an airport before, and we’ve seen people hold up signs before, and that’s okay. It’s familiar, and it’s fun, and these are new characters that we’ve never seen. In terms of the rom-comness of it, a really important philosophy for me is to not be afraid of it as a genre and not try to do something new just for the sake of doing something new. That being said, there’s another layer to the film beyond the relationship, that is about a woman who is an artist finding her voice. That is a unique story and one that I feel like we found a really fresh take on. This larger-than-life pop star is learning to use the vulnerabilities in her life to inform her songwriting and her singing, and it takes her to new heights in her career.

In terms of modernity, we really wanted to explore social media and different relationships to it. You have Kat Valdez, who lives her life completely in the public eye for the public eye, to the detriment of her own life sometimes. And then, you have Charlie Gilbert, who has sworn off social media to the point where he can’t even really relate to his teenage daughter and his students anymore. It’s about both characters finding the balance, which is a big question that all of us, no matter if we’re famous or not, struggle with. How do we incorporate social media into our life in a healthy way because it’s here, and it’s here to stay.

Image via Universal Pictures

RELATED: ‘Marry Me’: Release Date, Trailer, Cast, Filming Details, and Everything We Know So Far About the Jennifer Lopez Rom-Com

Jennifer Lopez seems like someone who has a voice in whatever she’s doing and whatever character she’s playing, so it seems like working with her would be a real collaboration. How was that experience for you? What do you feel she brought to this that nobody else could have?

COIRO: When I first read the script, I really loved the concept. I did not know she was already attached, and I thought, “Well, the big challenge here is finding someone who can play a larger-than-life pop star who does live performances and is also a good actress.” I met with the producer and found out that Jennifer was not only attached as the star, but was also a producer and was bringing this wealth of singular knowledge to the part. As soon as I heard that, I was like, “Sign me up. We can make this work.” She is incredibly collaborative. TO bring authenticity to all those performances, it was very much about leaning on her and her experience and her team, with her choreographer, Tabitha Duomo, and her stylist, Rob [Zangardi], and her stage theatric performances, and Benny Medina, who’s her music producer. They all brought so much to this film. My job was balancing, how do we tell this emotional story, and how do we weave the performances into the emotional narrative, and also put on a kick-ass show that lives up to J.Lo’s reputation?

Was it intimidating to take on the music side and to also know that you’d be helping put together this album that would also be coming out? What was that like to also be involved in?

COIRO: Everything I’ve ever done is heavily connected to music, and it’s something that I feel very passionate about. For me, this was just the next step in that journey. To be honest, I never looked at it as intimidating because I never thought that far. I never thought, “I’m gonna be part of this worldwide album.” I thought, “How do I find a song that tells the character’s story in this moment?” One thing I was always really passionate about was seeing the full performances and not having them feel like musical interludes, but feel like parts of the story. A really fun part of the prep was listening to hundreds of songs with the Universal music department, with Jennifer, with Elaine [Goldsmith-Thomas], the producer and going, “Look, we love this song, but it doesn’t really fit into the narrative.” When we all first heard “On My Way,” we were like, “There it is. That’s the song that’s been swirling around in the ether since she met Charlie. That’s the song that’s gonna take her from being a well-respected pop star to an award-winning musical recording artist.” It was really just taking it beat by beat, like when you break down a scene. We broke down what we needed from the songs.

Image via Universal

Kudos on making not only a great movie, but making a great album, and having those two things work and tell the story the right way. It seems like, on their own, those are each impossible tasks, and yet somehow, simultaneously both of those things got pulled off.

COIRO: Thank you.

Since shooting Marry Me, you’ve gone on to direct She-Hulk. How did you land that job? Did you have to do a pitch on that material? What is the secret to landing such a high-profile gig for Marvel?

COIRO: I’m a huge fan of the MCU, and I was actually a giant fan of the She-Hulk comics, so when I heard they were making it, I went full-court press and really sold myself as the person to bring this story to life. It was a huge and involved process. Marvel is one of the most collaborative environments in the world. Even though he’s producing so many things, Kevin [Feige], and Lou [D’Esposito] and Victoria [Alonso] and Brad [Winderbaum], have such a hand in everything. The process was really about getting on the same page and making sure that we were like-minded. It’s never about anybody’s ego. It’s about bringing these stories to life. It was a long process, but those processes to get a job become very easy when you’re really passionate about the material, which I was in the case of that one.

Image via Disney+

Do you feel satisfied that you were able to achieve everything that you hoped and wanted to with that show?

COIRO: I can’t say very much about the show, but I’m really happy with it. Part of what I appreciate about the MCU is that it’s an ever-expanding universe. It’s almost like an organic being that really responds to what’s going on in the culture and really listens to its fans. I will say that I think there’s a real connectedness to the people who love the MCU and listening to what they want, and I hope we satisfy the fans.

When you start a new project, what are you always nervous about, and what are you most confident about? And has what you’re most confident about, when it comes to directing, changed the longer you’ve been a director?

COIRO: I always find the heart of the show. Whether it’s TV series or it’s a movie, what’s that one scene that conveys everything? What’s that one scene that, if we don’t get it right, nothing else works? When I feel like I can wrap my head around that, I feel that everything else becomes easy. When you understand why you’re telling a story and why it matters, whether it’s a drama or a calm or a superhero franchise. It’s about, what is the little spark that you personally connect to? In Marry Me, when I first met Jennifer, she was singing along to a song that we had talked about putting in the movie, and the Bluetooth dropped out, and she kept singing, and suddenly I saw Jennifer Lopez with completely new eyes, as this raw, vulnerable singer. I’d never thought of her that way and I thought, “Oh my gosh, if we can bottle a little bit of that and put it into the film, everything else will fall into place.” And so, I looked at the whole film as, “How do we get that moment?” And that moment is when she’s tooling around on the piano and “On My Way” comes out of her. Everything, for me, was centered around that little moment. I kept it very close to my heart, if you will. I always do that. I find the thing that makes me passionate and that I think a show is made or broken by. And then, it’s just prep. I actually have never really felt daunted by anything because I have a very exhaustive prep process. Once you start breaking things down into small pieces, it becomes about, how do you eat an elephant? One bite at a time.

Romantic comedy is a deceptive description for this movie because there are so many things happening. You think a romantic comedy is simple or easy to make, but with this, it seems like you had so many challenges upon challenges, and yet it seems effortless. When you’re good at your job, I would imagine that’s the goal.

COIRO: Thanks. Yeah, rom-coms have a strange reputation. I’m a huge fan of rom-coms, as a genre. I think that some of the most amazing movies in the history of cinema are rom-coms, and they’re often belittled and marginalized. I really love embracing the idea of a rom-com. What’s not to love about romance and comedy?

Marry Me is now in theaters and available to stream on Peacock.

'Marry Me': Rom-Com Starring Jennifer Lopez and Owen Wilson Gets Same-Day Release in Theaters and on Peacock The rom-com is set to come out on both platforms on February 11.

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email