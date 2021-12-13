With box office sales still in decline and films opening to low numbers, Universal has made moves to release the Kat Coiro directed, upcoming rom-com, Marry Me, onto streaming platform Peacock as well as in theaters. The feature, which stars Jennifer Lopez and Owen Wilson, is slated to be released on February 11, 2022 in theaters and now also on the streaming service.

Marry Me, will center around pop music sensation Kat Valdez (Lopez) who is planning to tie the knot to her partner and fellow pop megastar, Bastian (Maluma), in front of a giant crowd of adoring fans. Just as the duo is about to take the stage in holy matrimony, Kat discovers that Bastian has been unfaithful to her. In a moment of utter shock, disbelief, and a bit of madness, Kat spots a stranger in the audience named Charlie (Wilson) and marries him instead. The rest of the film follows the new, mismatched couple as they seek to find out whether or not they can make this spur of the moment decision work.

The musical comedy will be in good company at Peacock along with other hybrid theater-streaming releases such as DreamWorks Animation’s, Alec Baldwin led, The Boss Baby: Family Business, and Blumhouse and Miramax money making horror film, Halloween Kills. Universal’s choice for the double whammy release of Marry Me comes hot on the heels after Steven Spielberg’s anticipated retelling of the classic musical, West Side Story, premiered over the weekend with a lackluster $10.5 million in box office sales.

Marry Me hopes to bring a good turnout with a star studded cast that includes John Bradley (Game of Thrones), Michelle Buteau (The First Wives Club), and Utkarsh Ambudkar (Mulan). The film’s script, written by John Rogers (The Librarians), Tami Sagher (30 Rock), and Harper Dill (The Mick), promises to be a great retelling of Bobby Crosby’s graphic novel by the same name. The feature is also set to include original songs by both Lopez and Maluma. Lopez served as a producer along with Elaine Goldsmith - Thomas for Nuyorican Productions as well as John Rogers for Kung Fu Monkey Productions and Benny Medina. The executive production team consists of Alex Brown, Willie Mercer, Pamela Thur, and J.B. Roberts.

While only time will tell what’s in store for the box office recovery and how films are distributed, the double theater and streaming release seems to be a good solution for now as it makes new films even more accessible to a wider array of audiences.

