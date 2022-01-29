You meet someone, fall in love, and then get married. Or that’s how things usually work. But in Marry Me, pop star Katalina/Kat Valdez, played by the iconic Jennifer Lopez, decides to go the other way around.

Marry Me follows the story of a music superstar, Kat Valdez, who is all set to tie the knot with her on-stage partner, Bastian (Maluma) in front of a massive audience. But when she finds out that her groom is cheating on her, she must save face in front of thousands of her fans. And so, in a fever of spontaneity and a bit of insanity, she picks a random man, Charlie (Owen Wilson), from the crowd and decides to marry him. What follows is a journey of two strangers from extreme social circumstances finding love in the most unexpected ways.

The romantic musical comedy-drama is based on a graphic novel of the same name created by Bobby Crosby. The novel was released as a webcomic and later adapted for the screen by John Rogers, Tami Sagher, and Harper Dill.

The musical rom-com is directed by director, producer, and screenwriter Kat Coiro. Marry Me is her fourth directorial venture. Coiro is best known for her directing work on shows like Girls5Eva, Florida Girls, and the upcoming Marvel series She-Hulk. She has also directed many episodes of various Marvel productions. Coiro has also worked on several popular television series like Dead To Me, Modern Family, Shameless, and It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia.

Marry Me is co-produced by Jennifer Lopez, along with Elaine Goldsmith-Thomas, Benny Medina, and John Rogers. The upcoming romantic comedy will also feature original singles by Lopez and a soundtrack by both Lopez and Maluma.

From all the above details, Marry Me does sound like a fun watch with an all-new J.Lo album. So, while you wait for the movie to hit the theaters, here’s everything we know so far about the upcoming comedy-drama, including cast and characters, story, release date, filming info, and more.

Watch the Marry Me Trailer

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ebv9_rNb5Ig

Universal Pictures, the distributor of Marry Me, released the movie’s official trailer on November 18, 2021. In a roughly three-and-a-half-minute clip, we see Jennifer Lopez featured as the celebrity pop singer, Kat Valdez singing at a concert with Maluma. The video also runs through the major events of the story. We see how Kat gets stood up in front of her fans, and then marries Charlie, a simple math teacher. The quick montages move from the awkward first interaction between Kat and Charlie to them slowly liking each other and eventually turning a public event into something deeper and personal.

Marry Me was earlier set to release on February 12, 2021. However, due to restrictions of the Covid-19 pandemic, the release date was moved to May 14, 2021. But the release got further delayed due to scheduling issues and the premiere was moved to 2022. Marry Me is now finally releasing on February 11, 2022, making it just in time for Valentine's Day. The movie will also be available for streaming on Peacock on the same day, i.e., February 11.

Who Is in Marry Me’s Cast?

Marry Me boasts a star-studded cast, with Jennifer Lopez and Owen Wilson appearing in the main roles. Joining them in the lead is Colombian singer-songwriter Maluma, in his debut feature-film role. The cast list also includes Sarah Silverman, John Bradley, Chloe Coleman, Jimmy Fallon, Michelle Buteau, Ricky Guillart, Stephen Wallem, Jamila Jamil, and Utkarsh Ambudkar, among others.

Who Are the Confirmed Characters in Marry Me?

Each member of the ensemble cast of Marry Me plays an interesting role in the story. Here’s a quick look at the major characters of the romantic comedy musical –

Jennifer Lopez as Katalina “Kat” Valdez – Kat is an international pop music sensation who rocks the stage with her on-stage and real-life partner, Bastian, an equally sensational music star. Kat and Bastian have just released their chart-topping single “Marry Me” and are about to tie the knot in front of their fans and thousands of people at a live concert.

Maluma as Bastian – Bastian is a pop superstar and Kat’s stage partner, who is about to marry Kat after they released a hit single together. On the day of the wedding, Bastian is found cheating on Kat.

Owen Wilson as Charlie Gilbert – Charlie is a divorced high-school math teacher. He is a single parent of a daughter. He happens to be at the concert where the celebrity couple, Kat and Bastian are about to get married and through a strange twist of fate, Kat ends up marrying him instead.

John Bradley as Collin Calloway – Collin is Kat’s assistant, agent, confidante, and friend.

Sarah Silverman as Parker Debbs – Parker is Charlie’s best friend and, in a way, the reason why Kat ends up choosing Charlie in the crowd.

Chloe Coleman as Lou Gilbert – Lou is Charlie's only daughter. They share a very friendly bond and have a great sense of understanding between them.

Among other significant characters, there’s Stephen Wallem as Jonathan Pitts, Jimmy Fallon as himself, and Utkarsh Ambudkar as Coach Manny, among many others.

When Was Marry Me Filmed?

Marry Me has been done with production for quite a while now. The filming for romantic musical comedy started in October 2019 and wrapped in November 2019.

What is the Background of Marry Me?

After releasing her single “Medicine” in 2019, Jennifer Lopez announced in a radio interview that she would most likely release her next single with a movie. In February 2020, she made an official announcement about her new album, Marry Me, which also includes the movie’s soundtrack. The album features three duets with J.Lo and Maluma and three singles.

What Is Marry Me’s Story?

Marry Me is essentially a love story, but it is also a story about celebrity life, marriage, and how social media governs them all. Additionally, Marry Me also explores the unseen emotions of stars and celebs.

As we said above, Kat Valdez is a pop sensation, and she and her co-singer and real-life partner, Bastian, are basically considered the sexiest celebrity couple in the world. The duo just released a massive hit single, "Marry Me", and have decided to get married at a live concert, in front of their fans and a million people from around the world.

As Kat waits on-stage, ready to say her vows, the news goes viral on social media that Bastian has been cheating on Kat with another woman. As a superstar and a name her fans look up to, Kat is embarrassed and has a sort of meltdown. In tears and filled with doubts about love and loyalty, she takes a decision that would change her life. For her “the show must go on”, whatever it takes. And then she notices a random man in the crowd.

Standing in the audience is high-school math teacher Charlie Gilbert, who is dragged to the event by his best friend, Parker. For a brief moment Parker leaves the scene, handing Charlie a board that says “Marry Me”. Kat spots him in the crowd, and in the heat of the moment, she says yes to marrying a total stranger.

What starts as an impulsive decision becomes something unexpected and complicated. On the one hand is Charlie’s simple, middle-class life with his daughter and friend, who know nothing about celebrities and their lifestyle. In fact, he is not even a fan of Kat Valdez. On the other hand, Kat is a globally popular music star whose every move is under the social media radar. Despite their extreme personalities, lifestyle, and goals, both Kat and Charlie come to an agreement to make this work.

The story that follows is a journey of two people who start working on a relationship after getting married. The question remains if the two strangers, tied by fate, can make this unique and uncommon relationship work, or will the gap between their two worlds be too big to bridge.

