We may not be wholly legion, but there are those of us who are more than thrilled that the rom-com movie is beginning to make a comeback. In the era of streamers like Netflix and Hulu snatching up romantic romps left and right, the genre that arguably had its heyday around 20 years ago is experiencing a notable resurgence — and with it, the return of some of the actors who once dominated the box office by leading movies wholly dedicated to love and the pursuit therein. If you're a rom-com devotee like myself, you remember the period when Jennifer Lopez was everywhere, positioned opposite actors like Matthew McConaughey or Michael Vartan (who also frequently took a dip in the rom-com pool of titles around that same time) and playing the laser-focused career woman who had no time for romance, the woman who had to survive an absolute monster of a mother-in-law, and more. It's why learning that J.Lo had made the leap back to rom-coms with her latest film, Marry Me (directed by Kat Coiro and based on the graphic novel of the same name by Bobby Crosby), was initially something to be excited about. While the actual story as it plays out on-screen might be more intermittently satisfying, J.Lo's performance is enough to make you remember why she was always worth tuning in for, a dynamo dropped into the middle of an uneven movie.

The premise by itself is a cornucopia of tropey delights, even if the execution of them isn't always successful. J.Lo plays international pop superstar Kat Valdez, someone who might be the closest character yet to her own real-life success and fame. She's been romantically and professionally linked to Bastian (Maluma) for a while now, and the two of them have decided to declare their love to the world in front of all of their fans by getting married live in concert after dueting their latest hit single, "Marry Me." However, even the best PR plans often go awry, and seconds before she's about to go on to perform, Kat's alerted to a video that shows Bastian cheating on her with her own assistant — and then the lights come up, and she's standing there in what was meant to be her wedding dress with millions of eyes watching. It's this moment, with J.Lo delivering exactly the right combination of vulnerability and resolve, that serves as a reminder of just how good she is at the more poignant aspects of the rom-com — something emotional that could run the risk of becoming treacly but only lets the painful reality of Kat's circumstances shine through.

When she gazes out into the crowd of adoring fans, eyes brimming with tears, she spots a man holding up a MARRY ME sign — local math teacher Charlie Gilbert (Owen Wilson), who's only shown up tonight in an attempt to prove to his daughter Lou (Chloe Coleman) that he still has it in him to be a "fun dad." (Whether you're willing to suspend your disbelief that Wilson would ever cease to be fun, even in dadhood, is your own journey.) One whirlwind moment and on-stage wedding ceremony later, Kat and Charlie are married, but then the question becomes: what if they decide to just see where things lead, instead of annulling right away? It's a decision Kat makes in part because she doesn't want to keep being slammed by late-night hosts for being fickle in her relationships (on a related note, this movie somehow manages to make Jimmy Fallon even more insufferable than one would think possible) but also because the glimmers she's seen of Charlie's personality make her want to know more about this total stranger she's just gotten hitched to.

One of the most important parts of the rom-com, without question, hinges on the chemistry, and because of the nature of the story, it takes Kat and Charlie a little time to warm up to one another, with J.Lo and Wilson both playing the awkwardness of trying to feel out this brand-new and completely unexpected relationship. Once they're given more chances to venture into the comedic aspects of the script, however, that's when the chemistry between them finally starts to ignite. It's also just encouraging to watch a movie like this where the leads are matched appropriately, age-wise, and for all its antics (including a bizarre scene in which Kat somehow doesn't know how to use a blender), the love story feels tailored to the fact that it's between an older set of characters, a divorced single father and a world-renowned superstar who doesn't feel any shame in admitting that she's been married once or twice (or three times) before now.

There are some plot elements that are more out-of-place with the rest of the narrative or are never given the ample weight they deserve next to other scenes that dominate the runtime of the film. For all that Charlie is willing to talk about his previous marriage to Lou's mom, even going as far as to say that the divorce between them was an amicable one, we never see any real instance of them co-parenting apart from a scene that plays out entirely sans dialogue when his ex-wife comes to pick up their daughter from school. That glaring omission aside, Marry Me also feels more like a movie that's actually part rom-com, part concert film, with Kat at its center throughout; there are several long stretches of the story that are solely dedicated to J.Lo's in-character performances, full-length versions rather than briefer excerpts of what's been released on the official soundtrack. Sometimes, the musical numbers do act as an appropriate backdrop to the more emotional sequences, like when Charlie finds himself haunted by Kat's image everywhere he looks in the city, but other times they only succeed in stalling the plot in favor of shoehorning yet another song in.

Supporting-wise, the cast is a chaotic mishmash of successes and confusing additions. John Bradley, who makes 2022 his return year between Marry Me and Moonfall already, seems oddly placed in the role of Kat's publicist Collin, while Michelle Buteau doesn't get nearly enough chances to wield her best comedic chops as Kat's assistant Melissa (not the one that Bastian slept with, thankfully). Sarah Silverman, cast in the role of the rom-com Best Friend, plays a much milder version of the characters she's more known for, but it works when she has to be the driving force behind getting Wilson's Charlie to do anything outside his comfort zone. Maluma, overall, isn't given much to do other than be a charming Lothario who alternates between arrogantly assuming Kat will forgive him and being oddly mournful when she doesn't run back into his arms. Most importantly, though, there's Charlie and Lou's pet bulldog named Tank who absolutely steals the movie through every scene he's in, though it likely says something about the overall success of Marry Me's plot that I found myself starting to focus more on Tank Watch™, clamoring for any sightings I could get of that absolute loaf.

With more and more rom-coms premiering all the time, it's easy to spot the ones that have that indescribable magic working in their favor, that winning formula where all the necessary puzzle pieces perfectly slot into place. Marry Me's success is primarily in thanks to J.Lo and Wilson, who both understand what they need to bring to the table and do so with just the right amount of charm and commitment, even while they have to navigate a script that only intermittently succeeds at letting those strengths shine through. For some, this film could miss the mark; for others, it could be exactly the comfort viewing that's needed, but overall, Marry Me merits more of a "sure, okay" in response rather than a resounding yes.

Rating: B-

Marry Me comes to theaters and via streaming on Peacock on February 11.

