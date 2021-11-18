Universal Pictures has released a trailer for Marry Me, a romantic comedy starring Jennifer Lopez and Owen Wilson. The story follows a pop superstar that, during a live stream of her wedding, discovers she’s been cheated on. She then decides to pick a stranger in the crowd and marry him. Who knows? Maybe it could work.

Wilson plays the random stranger that ends up marrying the superstar. In the story, he goes to her concert by chance and awkwardly says yes to J-Lo when she picks him out, but then he realizes he’s entered a celebrity world that’s hard to follow.

Marry Me is directed by Kat Coiro who directed and co-wrote the 2011 comedy Life Happens and several TV episodes of shows like Brooklyn Nine-Nine, The Mick, It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia, Dead to Me, and others. The story was inspired by a graphic novel by author Bobby Crosby, and it was adapted for the screen by John Rogers (Leverage: Redemption), Tami Sagher (Inside Amy Schumer), and Harper Dill (The Mindy Project).

Marry Me has original songs by Lopez and also by global Latin pop star Maluma, who plays the cheating husband in his feature film debut. One of these songs by the duo is “On My Way (Marry Me),", which has already been released on all major streaming platforms.

Marry Me is set to premiere on February 14, 2022. Check out the trailer and poster for Marry Me below.

Here is the official synopsis for Marry Me:

Packed with original songs by Jennifer Lopez and global Latin music star Maluma, Marry Me arrives next Valentine’s Day with Lopez starring as musical superstar Kat Valdez and Owen Wilson as Charlie Gilbert, a math teacher—total strangers who agree to marry and then get to know each other. An unlikely romance about two different people searching for something real in a world where value is based on likes and followers, Marry Me is a modern love story about celebrity, marriage and social media.

