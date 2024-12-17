With the recent release of Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, Tim Burton's filmography has been given new life. The director behind such films as Batman (1989), Edward Scissorhands, and Sleepy Hollow has cemented his legacy as one of Hollywood’s greatest gothic storytellers. However, not all Burton's films are deemed classics, with one of the filmmaker’s most underrated gems being 1996’s Mars Attacks!. Now the horror-comedy starring Jack Nicholson is being invaded by a new Funko Pop collection.

The latest horror Pop collection from Funko features four figures. These include the Martian Ambassador, the Martian Spy Girl, and the Martin Soldier with Ray Gun. The latter of which will have a Specialty Series exclusive in a different pose with a “Chase” variant that glows in the dark. Funko has spent the last year beefing up their Pop figure lineup in this scream-worthy genre. Mars Attacks! now joins other horror films like The Conjuring, The Texas Chain Saw Massacre, Terrifier, and Nosferatu that have received figures this year. Once again, Funko has outdone themselves with the level of detail found in each piece – particularly where the Martians' exposed brains are concerned. Each figure will be the standard $11.99 USD price.

What's ‘Mars Attacks!’ About?

Close

Based on the trading cards of the same name, Mars Attacks! follows a group of people after the world gets visited by Martians. What seems peaceful at first quickly devolves into an all-out war. With the elimination of the United States Congress, The President (Nicholson) is at the center of this killer alien invasion. Mars Attacks! split both critics and audiences alike when it initially released, currently holding a 55% critic and a 53% popcornmeter score on Rotten Tomatoes.

What keeps genre fans coming back to Mars Attacks! is its stacked cast. The ensemble here is filled with heavy hitters like Nicholson, Annette Bening (Captain Marvel), Pierce Brosnan (GoldenEye), Michael J. Fox (Back to the Future), Glenn Close (101 Dalmatians), Jack Black (School of Rock), and Natalie Portman (Star Wars). When you pair that with Burton's usual creatively twisted antics and oddball humor, Mars Attacks! is more than worth a second look. It may not be as beloved as Beetlejuice or The Corpse Bride, but it's one of Burton's most distinct films given its otherworldly subject matter.

Where Can You Stream ‘Mars Attacks!’?

Mars Attacks! isn't currently on a traditional streaming service, but you can rent it from most major paid VOD platforms like Fandango at Home for $3.99. The trailer can be viewed above. Before your next Tim Burton binge, you can pre-order the Mars Attacks! Funko Pop collection on Entertainment Earth's website. The figures are set to “come in peace” in February.