Marshall has moved on from Jackie and is now engaged to his girlfriend, Chay Barnes.

Marshall's co-stars supported his engagement and helped make the proposal special.

Love Is Blind Season 4 featured singles in Seattle ready to date in the pods and leave engaged on the reality TV show. Marshall Glaze said he was bullied for his emotions in the past, but he felt accepted for being sensitive in the pods. He got engaged to Jackelina "Jackie" Bonds, but they didn't make it to the altar.

On After the Altar, Marshall revealed he had a new girlfriend. The couple recently announced they are engaged, and some of his co-stars helped seal the deal. Jackie ended up with a fellow Love Is Blind co-star from their season, but they've since split. It appears Marshall is thriving after having a public heartbreak on an international platform, and his Netflix friends are happy for him.

A Love Is Blind Star helped Marshall Glaze propose to Chay Barnes

Marshall posted a picture with his partner, Chay Barnes wearing a white dress and an engagement ring on Instagram on Jan. 23. "The journey to 'Happily Ever After' started on 12.23.23," he captioned the post. His fellow cast member, Brett Brown, commented on the announcement. "Marshall!! Man, couldn’t be happier for the two of you! CONGRATS!!!!! And beautiful pics! Just make sure on the wedding day you got a good tailor. Congrats again brotha!!" Chelsea Griffin wrote, "Congratulations you two!! Cheers to y’all!!" Bliss Poureetezadi Goytowski added, "Aw!! So happy for you two! All the blessings!"

He followed up the picture with a video of how he proposed. "Marry Me" lights, a red carpet, and rose petals were set out for the big moment. Marshall got down on one knee to propose. Their friends and family then joined them after the big moment. Chay seemed emotional and had to wipe away tears. "Such a special day," Marshall wrote in the caption. "She had NO idea. GOTCHA!" He thanked cast member Irina Solomonova, who has an event planning company, for her help with the big moment. Kajal Vitha of Indian Matchmaking also helped him make the engagement ring, according to PEOPLE.

Marshall first introduced his girlfriend in the episode "Moving On and Moving In." He explained that they were together officially for a year at the time of filming. "Chay is quite literally the perfect woman for me," he told the camera. "She's the yin to my yang. Like we're opposites attract. She's quite literally my opposite and we just...we mesh so well. That's what I love most about her." They had a double date with married couple Brett and Tiffany. Marshall told him that Chay was officially a doctor. Marshall privately told Brett that Chay was the woman he wanted to spend his life with, so he was already planning for the future. He said she's the first person he wants to call, and the relationship feels healthy. He hoped to be her everything like she was to him.

Marshall admitted that his first instinct after his broken engagement with Jackie was to take some time alone. But that changed when he met Chay. He's not the only season 4 star to make a big announcement recently. Bliss and Zach Goytowski revealed that they're expecting their first baby in November. So it looks like the season 4 cast is doing well, keeping in touch, and finding love after doing the Netflix experiment.

Season 6 of Love Is Blind will premiere on Netflix on Feb. 14. Past seasons can be streamed on Netflix.

