Marshmallow, the upcoming horror film coming to theaters next month, just got an exciting new look. Collider is happy to partner with Hemlock Circle Productions to unveil a new sneak peek at Marshmallow, which shows Morgan (Kue Lawrence) coming into the cabin to warn Franklin (Maxwell Whittington-Cooper) and Rachel (Giorgia Whigham) that someone is inside his room. The two clearly don’t believe him, and then Lauri (Samantha Neyland Trumbo) and Kaszwar (Pierson Fode) stumble in and are accused of planting this story in his head. Marshmallow shows what happens when a once-fabled campfire tale becomes real, and a group of campers discovers something that forces them to question their very existence. The film is coming to select theaters on April 11, and it promises to be one of the more intriguing horror movies of the year.

Marshmallow star Giorgia Whigham is best known for her role as Chrissy in Sierra Burgess is a Loser, but she is also featured as Amy Bendix in The Punisher, the Netflix Marvel series starring Jon Bernthal. Pierson Fode was recently featured in a small role in The Man from Toronto, the action comedy starring Kevin Hart and Woody Harrelson, and Maxwell Whittington-Cooper is famous for his performance in When They See Us, the legal drama starring John Leguizamo that’s streaming on Netflix. Samantha Neyland Trumbo acted alongside Max Greenfield and Amaury Nolasco in The Valet, the 2022 Hulu original movie, and she also starred in other projects, such as Christmas Rescue and Sinister Surgeon. Other actors such as Corbin Bernsen (Kiss Kiss Bang Bang), Alysia Reiner (Ms. Marvel), and Miya Cech (Avatar: The Last Airbender) have also been set for roles in Marshmallow.

Who Is Writing and Directing ‘Marshmallow’?

Andy Greskoviak is writing the script for Marshmallow, and Daniel DelPurgatorio is stepping behind the camera to direct the horror film. Greskoviak first made his writing debut on an episode of The Dreamers, the drama series starring Callie Deering, and he also wrote the script for Black Friday, the 2021 zombie horror film starring Michael Jai White (The Dark Knight). Daniel DelPurgatorio will make his feature directorial debut on Marshmallow, but he has directed a slew of shorts in the past. His most recent work was Bug Bites, a comedy horror short starring Jessie Fisher, and he directed Third Wheel, another short starring Andrew Goetten.

Marshmallow comes to select theaters on April 11. Check out our exclusive sneak peek above and stay tuned to Collider for more updates and film coverage.