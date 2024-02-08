The Big Picture Martha Marcy May Marlene is a deeply disturbing and realistic portrayal of the horrors of cult life, making it more frightening than conventional horror films.

The film's emphasis on Martha's recovery after escaping the cult prevents it from being exploitative, highlighting the long-lasting effects of her experiences.

Elizabeth Olsen's nuanced and powerful performance as Martha showcases her talent and foreshadows her future roles depicting characters struggling with mental challenges.

Cults are a common topic for dark films and television series. The disturbed characters, unusual rituals, and perverse ideologies of cults create many interesting story opportunities in a variety of genres, from supernatural horror to true crime. But few cult stories come close to rivaling the disturbing effects of Martha Marcy May Marlene. The 2011 film, directed in an impressive debut effort by The Iron Claw helmer Sean Durkin, is ostensibly described as a psychological thriller and/or drama, but its frank, relatively realistic depiction of the depravity of cult life makes it more deeply frightening than many straightforward horror films. These terrors are personified in a stunning performance by Elizabeth Olsen, who also made her movie debut with the film.

What Is 'Martha Marcy May Marlene' About?

At the beginning of the film, a young woman named Martha (Olsen), who seems to be in danger, calls her sister Lucy (Sarah Paulson), for help, after which Lucy picks her up and brings her to stay with her and her husband Ted (Hugh Dancy) at their vacation house in Connecticut. Flashbacks depict Martha’s experiences living with a cult led by a man named Patrick (John Hawkes), who dubs her “Marcy May,” in the Catskill Mountains. In the present, Martha begins the difficult process of recovering from her traumatic ordeal and rebuilding a life for herself.

The choice to begin the film with Martha having already fled the cult establishes the tone and thematic intentions of the story. While watching the flashbacks, the viewer knows that Martha escapes, so they are not holding their breath hoping that she survives as they would be in a conventional cult horror movie. Instead, the dread and discomfort come from watching what she endures before she escapes and seeing how these events impact her emotionally. She joins the cult based on a recommendation from her friend but is initially cautious of committing to it before she is subjected to a brainwashing process.

Related This Cult Documentary Will Definitely Screw You Up "If you want to come within 50 miles of me, you better be ready for the deepest end of the pool."

After being drugged, she is raped by Patrick in what the cult describes as a “cleansing” ritual and subsequently emotionally manipulated by leading female cult member Katie (Maria Dizzia), who convinces her to think of the assault as a good thing. Although she eventually becomes a more dedicated and active member of the cult and is even shown facilitating the “cleansing” rape of another initiate member, Sarah (Julia Garner), Martha continues to show discomfort with some of Patrick and the other members’ actions. She refuses to kill a cat on Patrick’s order, even though this leads to further abuse from him. While participating in a robbery, she is also horrified when some of her compatriots murder the homeowner who interrupts them. After this, Patrick initially seems to win her back over by fondling her and telling her she is his favorite person, but it is also implied that Martha eventually dramatically changes course and kills him, which in turn leads her to flee the cult and to her constant fear that other members will track her down for revenge.

'Martha Marcy May Marlene' Depicts the Horrors of Cults

Close

Cult stories in certain genres, like fantasy or supernatural horror, risk glorifying them, or at least not making them seem as immoral as they are. By presenting a completely realistic world, Martha Marcy May Marlene doesn’t fall into this trap. The film doesn’t even expand much on what the cult’s “beliefs” actually are because it wants to make it clear that those beliefs are all lies meant to convince the lowly-ranked members to do whatever Patrick and his closest followers want. It’s always obvious to the viewer what Patrick really is: a depraved predator and rapist who is good at recognizing vulnerable people and convincing them to follow him through a combination of some genuine charisma, drugs, sexual and other kinds of violence, and emotional manipulation like gaslighting. The viewer’s knowledge that real people have been taken advantage of in the same way Martha, Sarah, and the other victims are is much more haunting than conventional fright tactics like jump scares.

While the flashbacks account for a significant portion of the film’s runtime, the greater emphasis on Martha’s recovery after escaping ensures that the film does not come across as exploitative as some lesser cult stories do. Like the flashbacks, that recovery is harrowing to watch because of the frankness and realism of how the disturbing material is handled. Martha certainly makes some progress in healing by the end of the film, but she also definitely has a long road of more difficult work ahead of her and there are some chilling reminders of how long-lasting, if not eternal, the effects of her experiences might be on her. She often acts in ways that are socially inappropriate and, at least initially, continues to spout some unusual, unrealistic philosophies about life that are clearly what she was forced to believe whilst in the cult. The most egregious incidents are when she tries to climb into bed with Lucy and Ted when they are having sex and when she tells Lucy she will be a terrible mother after an argument.

At one point, Martha also secretly phones the cult, with the implication being that she may be considering returning to it, but hangs up when a female member answers as “Marlene Lewis,” a code name Martha herself had used while a member. The end of the film also emphasizes that Martha will live in fear of the cult for a long time, possibly forever. In the final scene, she is in the back of a car with Lucy and Ted, driving to an unknown destination. Ted has to stop short when a man runs out into the road, subsequently getting into a parked car the family had just passed and beginning to follow them down the road. Martha, who had previously seen (or thought she had seen) a man watching her swim from across the lake, is visibly nervous, and looks back at the following car, though the film ends before confirming whether the mysterious driver, who is dressed and looks like the man at the lake, is a cultist bent on either hurting Martha or bringing her back as is implied.

Elizabeth Olsen Makes Martha a Compelling Character With a Nuanced Story

That all being said, there are also flaws in Lucy and Ted’s characters and how they handle the situation that makes things even more difficult for Martha. While they certainly deserve credit for helping Martha as much as they do, Lucy and Ted could make her recovery a bit easier if they were more flexible about integrating her into their lives. Lucy admits that years ago she had abandoned Martha and was now working on getting back into her life (which also provides more insight into the personal problems that likely led Martha to join the cult in the first place). Still, her and Ted’s insistence on maintaining their upper-class lifestyle also creates additional challenges, such as when they host a party at the house, leading Martha to have a severe panic attack when she confuses a guest for a cult member. Lucy’s reluctance to send Martha to a psychiatric hospital as Ted suggests, while motivated by love, is also arguably misguided, as trained mental health professionals working with Martha in addition to continued support from her family would likely be the best method to ensure she gets better.

Although Olsen had acted alongside her famous sisters in television projects as a child, it’s still hard to believe that Martha Marcy May Marlene is her big screen debut, given the nuanced, dynamic performance she delivers. The quality of the film rests largely on her ability to bring to life all of Martha’s assorted, often contradictory, characteristics and she does so spectacularly. She depicts the character’s struggle with trauma with a respectful vulnerability, having told The Hollywood Reporter that she was interested in the role because she finds, “mental illnesses fascinating.”

'Martha Marcy May Marlene' Forshadowed Elizabeth Olsen's Acting Career

Close

This is one of the aspects of her work in the role that foreshadowed the rest of her career. Olsen has become known for playing characters struggling with mental challenges — especially grief — due to both her most famous role as the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Wanda Maximoff, whose mental health was focused on as a main theme in the acclaimed Disney+ series WandaVision, and in non-MCU projects like Sorry For Your Loss, a series in which she starred as a widow. However, she also displays an intense ruthlessness in scenes where Martha acts as a cult matriarch, especially during Sarah’s rape, which is also present during Wanda’s villainous turns in the Marvel films Avengers: Age of Ultron and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, as well as the HBO series Love and Death, in which Olsen played real-life murder suspect Candy Montgomery.

There’s nothing inherently wrong with more fanciful cult stories (although, as mentioned previously, poorly executed ones don’t always show how malicious cults can be). But for a realistic, comprehensive take on the topic, it’s hard to beat Martha Marcy May Marlene. It’s not an easy watch, but its handling of trauma and recovery makes for an emotionally rich experience and Olsen and Durkin's work also shows the first striking glimpses of their respective talents.

Martha Marcy May Marlene is available to rent on Amazon in the U.S.

Rent on Amazon