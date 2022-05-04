Roku is jumping out of the frying pan and into the fire with a blazing hot new lineup of cooking and lifestyle productions starring three of America’s most beloved kitchen based hosts: Martha Stewart, Emeril Lagasse, and Christopher Kimball. Along with seven fresh productions, the deal struck up between the streamer and Marquee Brands and Milk Street Studios will also see a slew of older content surrounding the personalities land on the platform. Roku subscribers will have access to over 3,000 episodes of their favorite Stewart, Lagasse, and Kimball hosted shows - that’s a lot of home decor tips and new recipes!

For Stewart, she’ll be standing in front of the camera for Martha Cooks, Martha Holidays (working title), and Martha Gardens, Lagasse will helm Emeril Cooks and Emeril Tailgates, while Kimball will take audiences on culinary adventures on Milk Street’s Cooking School and Milk Street’s My Family Recipe. It sounds like we’ll be treated to some great holiday decorating and recipe ideas, killer game day grub, and lessons on how to better maneuver in the kitchen, along with a lot more.

On her return to TV screens and leading viewers through the intricacies of creating a cozy home and crafting delicious meals, Stewart said that she was “so excited to bring new and engaging content and beloved episodes created by me and my team throughout the years to the Roku audience.” Equally happy to return to living rooms across the country, Lagasse commented that he was “thrilled” to add his name to the team at Roku and bring the “powerful and joyful experience of cooking” to viewers everywhere. Promising more of the top tier content he’s known for, the legendary chef said, “Get ready for new dishes, recipes, and techniques that will keep you inspired and happy!”

Kimball also released a statement to accompany the roll-out announcement saying that he was looking forward to joining the new trends in cooking which he refers to as “massive revolutions” that look to bring “new combinations of flavors, techniques, and recipes” to kitchens across America. He added that he and his team are “delighted to share this exciting new approach to putting dinner on the table.”

As mentioned, Roku users will also have access to previously aired series from each chef which will include Martha Bakes, Martha Stewart’s Cooking School, Martha Stewart Living, Essence of Emeril, Emeril Live, and Christopher Kimball’s Milk Street Television.

In recent days, Roku has been making moves to add to their viewership by striking up a deal with Lionsgate for streaming rights to titles including John Wick 4 and Borderlands. Meanwhile, on the TV originals side, the streamer is tagging on names left and right to their upcoming series, Slip, recently adding Schitt’s Creek alum, Emily Hampshire to a growing call sheet that includes Tymika Tafari, Whitmer Thomas, and Amar Chadha-Patel.

As of now, no release dates have yet been set for Stewart, Lagasse, or Kimball’s new shows.

