Smells like a friendship is burning in the kitchen! Many of us know how close Martha Stewart is with Snoop Dogg. Their odd couple dynamic is what makes their bond so precious. But when it comes to practically perfect pairings, one would think that Martha Stewart would have a close-knit relationship with another titan of homemaking, Ina Garten. But the former show guest of Martha Stewart has seemingly put their friendship in the freezer. All it took was one major moment in Martha Stewart's life for Ina Garten to give her the cold shoulder. It's time to explore the beef between the two culinary titans.

When Ina Garten first started out, she was running a food store in the Hamptons known as the Barefoot Contessa. From there, Garten took her notoriety and began cashing in by publishing best-selling cookbooks. Many fans of the Barefoot Contessa know her from her time on the hit Food Network instructional cooking program of the same name, but one of her first brushes with celebrity was thanks to Martha Stewart herself. Having written a feature on Garten and the Barefoot Contessa in her magazine, Martha Stewart Living, it helped her career blossom.

Martha and Ina Started on Food Network

Close

As Molly Fisher wrote in her profile of Ina Garten in The New Yorker ahead of Garten's memoir, "Personally and professionally, Garten became a part of the Martha Stewart universe. Garten told me about a New Year’s Eve when Stewart invited her and Jeffrey over for dinner and, beckoning Garten into the kitchen, proceeded to snip the loops of a whisk with a wire cutter, prop a broom handle over two chairs, and, using the snipped whisk, drizzle caramelized sugar over the broom in fine golden strands. “She had made spun sugar!” Garten said. “She’s stunning.” (“Stunning,” like “fabulous,” is one of Garten’s favorite adjectives, but it can suggest a double edge. She writes in her memoir: “No one needs to know how to make spun sugar.”) In fact, when it came to the entertainment world of food, Stewart was a massive cog in the creation of Garten on TV. She wrote the forward to her best-selling cookbook. She featured her on her show. Her production team helped launch Garten's first Food Network show.

With the success of Ina Garten, Martha Stewart now had friendly competition when it came to loveable, creative women in the culinary arts. With Ina Garten rising up the ranks on Food Network and Martha Stewart holding down the fort on The Martha Stewart Show, both women were the gold standard for cooking and entertaining. They had their own niche, but their overlapping fanbase adored them both. In 2004, a major incident rocked Martha Stewart's world. Stewart was found guilty of conspiracy, obstruction, and two counts of lying to federal agents. The charges of security fraud were ultimately dismissed by the judge. Steward was sentenced to five months in prison, five months of home confinement, and two years of supervised probation.

Where Do Ina and Martha Stand Now?