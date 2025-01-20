Movies that have 100% approval ratings on Rotten Tomatoes are rare, given a movie has to appeal to every single critic who chooses to review it for such a score to be achieved. A movie with 100% does not necessarily ensure the movie is perfect, but that it was, at the very least, “good” in the eyes of all the critics who reviewed it. As such, the more popular and widely reviewed a movie is, the more impressive a score of 100% on Rotten Tomatoes becomes.

Martial arts movies are already kind of underrated and underappreciated on a broad level, and some of the best of all time don’t have perfect scores on Rotten Tomatoes (see Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon, Enter the Dragon, and Police Story, for starters). As such, searching for perfectly rated martial arts films on the site is easier said than done, but the following films can all broadly fit within the genre, and have 100% approval ratings… some, admittedly, because they’ve only been reviewed by a handful of enthusiastic critics, rather than dozens or even hundreds, the way a more mainstream movie might receive.

7 'The Prodigal Son' (1981)

Directed by Sammo Hung Kam-Bo

Image via Orange Sky Golden Harvest

Sammo Hung Kam-Bo is one of the most iconic martial arts actors of all time, and he’s directed a fair few compelling martial arts films, too. The Prodigal Son is one of them, and Hung also plays a supporting role here, though the star is Yuen Biao. He plays a young man who believes himself to be a far more skilled fighter than he actually is, and what happens when he finds out that the only reason he’s won so many fights is that his father bribes the opponents to deliberately lose.

Blending some physical comedy alongside impressively choreographed action sequences, The Prodigal Son is efficient and overall entertaining. It’s got a good arc for its central character, and delivers when it comes to the fights, which is always important for a martial arts flick, for hopefully obvious reasons.

Watch on Amazon

6 'Zu: Warriors from the Magic Mountain' (1983)

Directed by Tsui Hark

Image via Paragon Films

Another film starring Sammo Hung Kam-Bo and Yuen Biao (the former top-billed this time, though he’s not the director here), Zu: Warriors from the Magic Mountain is a pretty underrated fantastical martial arts movie. It wouldn’t entirely be accurate to call it a kung fu film, as the focus here really isn't on being grounded or showcasing entirely realistic martial arts action. The fights it contains are still impressive, but you have to be okay with them getting especially wild.

This is because Zu: Warriors from the Magic Mountain starts as a movie about one man trying to escape a real-world conflict, and ending up in some kind of fantastical realm in the process. This new area he finds himself in is also dealing with its own conflict, so there’s violence everywhere, really… but not in a dreary or depressing way, because Zu: Warriors from the Magic Mountain is also a comedy alongside being a fantasy/action movie. It packs a lot into just 95 minutes, and is well worth seeking out for any martial arts fan who’s after something a little different.

Buy on Amazon

5 'SPL 2: A Time for Consequences' (2015)

Directed by Soi Cheang

Image via Sun Entertainment Culture

While not the most extreme martial arts/action movie released within the past decade or so, SPL 2: A Time for Consequences (sometimes known as “Kill Zone 2”) is still sufficiently gritty and brutal. The plot here is pretty ambitious, too, following a cop who gets imprisoned on false charges, thanks to clashing with a fearsome gangster. He wants to break out and get revenge, teaming up with a prison guard to make that possible. And some other stuff happens; there’s a lot here.

It comes close to being too messy, but SPL 2: A Time for Consequences does generally stick the landing enough… well, certainly enough to make it one of the precious few martial arts movies with perfect ratings on Rotten Tomatoes. 2005’s SPL: Kill Zone is pretty different in terms of how it looks, and who stars in it, but is also worth checking out alongside its 2015 sequel (which is, debatably, an improvement in most areas that count).

Watch on Peacock

4 'Yes, Madam!' (1985)

Directed by Corey Yuen