Offering expertly choreographed fight sequences, action-packed scenes involving various fighting skills mainly of East Asian origin (such as kung fu, judo, karate, and kendō), and well-written narratives often involving themes of duty, honor, and loyalty, the martial arts genre has risen in popularity through the years, and understandably so.

Even though the genre originated several years ago, more specifically in the late 1920s China, it has rapidly become a fan-favorite among moviegoers around the globe, making its way to Western cinema through iconic films like Quentin Tarantino's Kill Bill. It's not difficult to grasp the undeniable appeal of martial arts films, and the 2000s were a particularly great decade for the category — it saw the release of many must-see flicks in this category. To celebrate how beloved these films are, we look back at the best martial arts movies of the 2000s, ranking them by their entertainment value and how iconic they are.

10 'The Hidden Blade' (2004)

Director: Yôji Yamada

Yôji Yamada's historical drama set in a time of cultural assimilation during 19th century Japan, follows a samurai played by Masatoshi Nagase who faces prejudice due to his late father's actions and must come to terms with his past, which involves a maid and his close friend.

Originally titled Oni no tsume, The Hidden Blade is a genuinely gripping, though underrated samurai film that benefits from incredible editing and top-notch cinematography. On top of its engaging narrative that meditates on honor, loyalty, and justice, Yamada's movie features great action sequences, making for a top-notch entry in the genre. This, however, is not the least surprising when considering the mind behind it — Yamada is one of the most renowned filmmakers in Japan and worldwide, and his efforts in the movie are nothing short of fantastic.

9 'Kill Bill: Vol. 2' (2004)

Director: Quentin Tarantino

While the first installment of Quentin Tarantino's duology is arguably the superior one (though they were made in the same production), Kill Bill: Vol. 2 is also worth checking. The 2004 movie follows The Bride (Uma Thurman in a career-defining role) as she continues her quest against her former boss (Jun Kunimura), lover Bill (David Carradine), bouncer Budd (Michael Madsen), and one-eyed Elle (Daryl Hannah).

In addition to Thurman's incredible performance, Kill Bill Vol. 2 is often praised for offering audiences more insight into the life of the titular character and being a more cerebral installment than its predecessor. Although it all comes to preference at the end of the day, there is no denying that Tarantino's second film also deserves a spot among the best 2000s martial arts films.

8 'Kung Fu Panda' (2008)

Director: Mark Osborne, John Stevenson

Regarded as one of the best animation movies of the 2000s, Kung Fu Panda is a family-friendly movie centering around an overweight and clumsy panda (voiced by Jack Black) who is chosen as a protector of the Valley of Peace. However, the answer to whether or not he fits the role is tested when the valley's arch-enemy steps into the picture.

This Best Animated Feature Academy Award nominee deserves the attention of audiences of all ages, especially those who enjoy martial arts films. Despite being a PG movie, it is a genuinely fun and interesting movie with gorgeous animation and memorable characters. The voice acting is also worth noting, and Jack Black certainly puts his skills to good use.

7 'Hero' (2002)

Director: Zhang Yimou

Zhang Yimou's 2002 movie is known for its stunning usage of colors, with each frame looking like it came out of a beautiful painting. Hero centers around a defense officer (Jet Li) who viewers get to know as "Nameless" and is summoned by the King of Quin and questioned about his success in executing three warriors. Nameless recounts his story, inviting audiences to immerse themselves in its non-linear storytelling.

While Wuxia enthusiasts in particular have probably already seen Hero, it is still worth mentioning for its iconic status among the finest 2000s martial arts films. While the strongest aspects of the movie are the breathtaking cinematography and action sequences, its remarkable premise and execution make it one of the best in its category.

6 'Kung Fu Hustle' (2004)

Director: Stephen Chow

Blending comedy, action, and fantasy, the stylish and hilarious Kung Fu Hustle is set in 1940s Shanghai, China, and focuses on an aspiring gangster who makes plans to join the "Axe Gang" when he stumbles into a slum ruled by landlords who are actually fantastic Kung Fu masters in disguise.

Stephen Crow's movie is a wicked fun must-see among martial arts films of the 2000s. Although the immaculate humor is possibly what stands out the most, there are undoubtedly many features that contribute to its success: from its amazing CGI to the way it highlights martial arts as a way for self-improvement, and tarantism vs. individualism, Kung Fu Hustle is most certainly a feature audiences do not want to miss.

5 'House of Flying Daggers' (2004)

Director: Zhang Yimou

Not mentioning Zhang Yimou's astounding film on this list would be a huge omission, as it has cemented a legacy among the finest films of martial arts ever made. House of Flying Daggers tells the story of a police captain (Andy Lau) who breaks a charming member (Ziyi Zhang) out of prison to help her rejoin her fellows to unexpected results.

Featuring an empowering female protagonist and an engrossing narrative, House of Flying Daggers is a landmark in martial arts cinema, standing among the best of the 2000s in the genre. On top of being entertaining, it is a truly beautiful and stylized movie with fascinating production design. It was understandably selected as China's entry for the Academy Award for Best Foreign Language Movie, even though it did not get a nomination in the end.

4 'Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon' (2000)

Director: Ang Lee

Starring Everything, Everywhere, All At Once's now Academy Award winner Michelle Yeoh — a fantastic actor mostly known for her work in martial arts films — Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon is set in the 19th century and tells the story of a warrior who goes on a quest to find her lover's (Chow Yun-Fat) stolen sword. When the search leads to the House of Yu, the story takes on a different level.

From the mind of Brokeback Mountain and Life of Pi 11-time Academy Award-nominated director Ang Lee, this essential martial arts film undeniably earns a spot among the decade's most memorable. Sending out strong messages about honor, loyalty, and duty (much discussed themes in the genre), Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon is an example of an incredible entry in the genre.

3 'The Twilight Samurai' (2002)

Director: Yoji Yamada

Based on the short story The Bamboo Sword by Shuhei Fujisawa, Yoji Yamada's Japanese historical drama set in mid-century Japan stars John Wick's unforgettable actor Hiroyuki Sanada and Rie Miyazawa and illustrates a few years before the Meji Restoration. Its plot follows a widower samurai who struggles to balance clans and his personal life, which includes two young daughters and an aged mother. In the meantime, his childhood sweetheart steps into the picture.

Romance enjoyers may feel inclined to give The Twilight Samurai a go, considering that it is a perfect mix of the genre with martial arts and the romance subplot is genuinely believable. Furthermore, the 2002 also provides audiences with a nice illustration of rural Japan in struggling times. While it's arguably more of a drama than an action film, Yamada's feature deserves a nod among the best of the 2000s.

2 'Ip Man' (2008)

Director: Wilson Yip

Ip Man takes audiences back to the Japanese invasion of China, depicting the story of a martial artist (Donnie Yen, who also starred in the latest John Wick installment) forced to leave his home when the city is occupied. In the meantime and amidst all the chaos, he must learn a way to survive along with the remaining members of the city.

Wilson Yip's kung-fu epic is a substantive addition to martial arts cinema, enduring a relevant title after all these years for its absorbing, action-packed storytelling and top-tier choreographies. The cherry on top is the fact that the Hong Kong film is a biopic based on the titular protagonist's real-life counterpart, who was the grandmaster of the martial art Wing Chun and the teacher of iconic martial artist Bruce Lee.

1 'Kill Bill' (2003)

Director: Quentin Tarantino

Released to critical and commercial success, Kill Bill Vol. 1, Tarantino's unforgettable picture has garnered a massive cult following and became a fan-favorite among cinephiles. In this martial arts epic, audiences are first introduced to Thurman's The Bride, illustrating the beginning of her quest for revenge after waking up from a coma four years after being shot in the head.

It's not difficult to understand Kill Bill's timeless appeal, especially when it delivers a flawless blend of spaghetti Westerns, revenge thrillers, and perfect martial arts action sequences. There are indeed many reasons to watch the 2000s movie today — besides its lead character easily going down as one of the most iconic action heroines in film, the masterful direction cements it as a true masterpiece.

