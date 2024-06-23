Some movie genres and film movements are easier to get into than others, so it can be nice to have a helping hand when you find yourself a newcomer to a certain type of film. The martial arts genre provides plenty of straightforward and exciting entertainment, sure, but the sheer quantity of amazing martial arts movies from decades past can be overwhelming (Shaw Brothers Studio alone produced hundreds, with most of its titles being pretty great).

To that end, anyone lost when it comes to getting immersed in the world of classic martial arts cinema ought to start with the following particularly approachable and timeless films. To keep things focused on old-school/classic stuff, no movies below were released more recently than 1985… but for anyone wanting to get an idea of what the martial arts genre has to offer in the 21st century, other more “modern” classics like Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon and The Raid are excellent starting points.

10 'The Return of the 5 Deadly Venoms' (1978)

Director: Chang Cheh

Close

There’s a certain amount of cruelty and violence inherent in The Return of the 5 Deadly Venoms that pushes it into exploitation/B-movie territory, but not in a bad way by any means. Indeed, classic martial arts cinema can get surprisingly vicious, and something like The Return of the 5 Deadly Venoms is an effective wake-up call to that reality (and, going back to The Raid, not to mention the John Wick series, 21st-century martial arts movies oftentimes carry on this tradition).

The violence has a point, though, setting up a vicious antagonist who injures the five lead characters in different ways, ensuring they all inevitably team up to get collective vengeance on him and his lackeys. The Return of the 5 Deadly Venoms stands out because each underdog hero has to adapt how they fight following each of their respective injuries, leading to some creative and immensely enjoyable action set pieces in the film’s back half.

Watch on MUBI

9 'The Way of the Dragon' (1972)

Director: Bruce Lee

Close

East meets West in The Way of the Dragon, which is understandably recognized as the movie where Bruce Lee fights Chuck Norris. That should be enough to sell anyone curious about martial arts cinema, but the film’s thankfully a good deal of fun before that climactic showdown, and an indicator of Lee’s talents behind the camera, too, given this was the only completed film of his that he both starred in and directed.

The Way of the Dragon follows Bruce Lee’s character as he helps out some downtrodden relatives who are having their business threatened by various shadowy individuals. The family’s enemies become Lee’s enemies, as he battles various adversaries in a series of increasingly impressive fights. That The Way of the Dragon also has a good deal of comedy (being one of the more lightweight Lee films) is just icing on an already very entertaining cake.

Rent on Apple TV

8 'Shogun Assassin' (1980)

Directors: Kenji Misumi, Robert Houston