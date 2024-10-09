Quentin Tarantino has an undeniably intense love for cinema, as seen by how he discusses movies of old in interviews and by how he references films both classic and underappreciated in his own work. Early efforts like Reservoir Dogs and Pulp Fiction mined some stuff from the thriller/heist and noir/crime genres respectively, but it’s probably both volumes of Kill Bill that show Tarantino’s knack for referencing and remixing things more than anything else.

Principally, this duology about revenge harkens back to various iconic martial arts movies, though it doesn’t exclusively focus on this genre. Much of Vol. 1 is about shouting out older martial arts films, while Vol. 2 has a little more by way of references to Westerns alongside kung fu movies. But just to center on the martial arts movies that inspired Kill Bill, here's a selection that Tarantino drew from, sometimes narratively, sometimes visually, and sometimes stylistically.

10 'Lady Snowblood' (1973)

Director: Toshiya Fujita

Image via Toho

Nothing wrong with starting at the most obvious candidate, Lady Snowblood, when it comes to looking at old martial arts movies referenced in Kill Bill. This film also involves a good deal of sword fighting and bloodshed, alongside having a female protagonist who’s on a quest for revenge. Similarly, there are two Lady Snowblood movies much like there are two Kill Bill films, though Lady Snowblood’s sequel isn't nearly as essential.

Kill Bill’s The Bride might have a similar role in the story to Yuki Kashima, the protagonist of Lady Snowblood, but it’s the character of O-Ren Ishii who seems most inspired by the appearance of Yuki. The final showdown between The Bride and O-Ren in Kill Bill Vol. 1 also looks comparable to where the ending scenes of Lady Snowblood took place. Blood on the snow looked striking back in 1973, and hadn't lost its impact by 2003 either.

Lady Snowblood Where to Watch stream

rent

buy *Availability in US Director Toshiya Fujita Cast Meiko Kaji , Toshio Kurosawa , Masaaki Daimon , Miyoko Akaza , Shinichi Uchida , Takeo Chii , Noboru Nakaya , Yoshiko Nakada Runtime 97 Minutes

9 'The 36th Chamber of Shaolin' (1978)

Director: Lau Kar-leung

Image via Shaw Brothers Studio

Just as Kill Bill Vol. 2 moves away from non-stop action compared to the first volume, so too can The 36th Chamber of Shaolin be seen as a martial arts movie a little less focused on action. It’s still there, but much of the film is about an extended process of training for its protagonist, all so he can absolutely barrel his way through adversaries come the film’s final act, getting some well-deserved revenge.

It's also fitting to bring up Kill Bill Vol. 2 and The 36th Chamber of Shaolin because the latter is probably the martial arts movie most explicitly referenced in the former, owing to how much time is spent on a flashback showing The Bride (or Beatrix Kiddo) training. Additionally, her mentor is played by Gordon Liu, who starred as the pupil in The 36th Chamber of Shaolin (one of many iconic martial arts films he starred in).

The 36th Chamber of Shaolin The anti-Ching patriots, under the guidance of Ho Kuang-han, have secretly set up their base in Canton, disguised as school masters. During a brutal Manchu attack, Lui manages to escape, and devotes himself to learning the martial arts in order to seek revenge. Where to Watch stream

rent

buy *Availability in US

8 'Vengeance!' (1970)

Director: Chang Cheh

Image via Shaw Brothers

Vengeance! is a somewhat underappreciated and close-to-perfect martial arts movie, and one of countless ones in the genre that revolve around revenge, if you couldn’t tell from the title. The exclamation mark is earned because of how passionately the protagonist pursues his vengeance here, brutally fighting and killing his way toward taking out several people he sees as responsible for his older brother’s death.

Talking about every martial arts movie focused on revenge would mean being here all day, as there’s an argument to be made that the DNA of all those films can be found in Kill Bill, a martial arts throwback and one of the 21st century’s most iconic revenge movies to date. But Vengeance! has a particularly bold commitment to the premise, and its high-intensity/bloody violence is also something that can be found in Tarantino’s duology, especially the ludicrous Vol. 1.

Rent on Apple TV

7 'Sister Street Fighter' (1974)

Director: Kazuhiko Yamaguchi

Image via Toei Company

An honorable mention here has to go to The Street Fighter, which was a relentless and grisly (for its time) martial arts movie whose star, Sonny Chiba, was memorably featured in Kill Bill Vol. 1 as Hattori Hanzō. Sister Street Fighter was a spin-off of that film, with Chiba having a supporting role here, though the lead character was played by Etsuko Shihomi (she was also in this film’s three sequels).

Sister Street Fighter is like Lady Snowblood in the sense that it puts a female character at the center of what’s sometimes seen as a male-dominated genre, and lets her kick just as much ass as her male protagonist equivalents. Kill Bill took this to another level, admittedly, with The Bride obviously being an unstoppable killing machine and three of her five targets also being female… all three put up more of a physical fight than the male targets, too, it has to be noted.

Sister Street Fighter Li Mansei is a martial-arts champion turned undercover agent. When he is captured by a drug lord, his sister Li Koryu turns to his former martial-arts school, including the powerful Sonny Kawasaka, for help in the inevitable battle royale. Where to Watch stream

rent

buy Not available *Availability in US

6 'Snake in the Eagle's Shadow' (1978)

Director: Yuen Wo-Ping

Image via Seasonal Film Corporation

Yuen Wo-Ping is a name some might recognize from various international hits starting in the late 1990s, as he helped with action choreography for movies like The Matrix, Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon, and Kill Bill. He’s had an influence on Western cinema, as a result of titles like The Matrix and Kill Bill, but he’s been prominent within Hong Kong cinema for decades, including through directing movies like Snake in the Eagle’s Shadow.

This film was also an early one for Jackie Chan, helping to establish his knack for blending physical comedy with great stunt work and fight choreography. Some humor can be found in Kill Bill, too, with Vol. 1 having a shoutout to one particular gag in Snake in the Eagle’s Shadow. There’s also a great deal of training featured throughout Snake in the Eagle’s Shadow, which is also, as mentioned before, a big part of Kill Bill Vol. 2.

Buy on Amazon

5 'Master of the Flying Guillotine' (1976)

Director: Jimmy Wang Yu

Image via Epoch Entertainment

There’s a real fantastical element to Master of the Flying Guillotine that’s not entirely found in Kill Bill, which feels grounded in its own (sometimes heightened, admittedly) reality. Master of the Flying Guillotine, by contrast, is a movie where people can walk up walls and along ceilings, and one villainous character even has ridiculously stretchy arms that can triple or even quadruple in length, which he makes use of in a couple of fight scenes.

The flying guillotine device, though, does feel similarly impactful, fearsome, and novel to the weapon used by Gogo Yubari in Kill Bill Vol. 1, and the latter film uses some music from Master of the Flying Guillotine, too. This 1976 film is admittedly more fantastical, but Kill Bill has its moments of ridiculousness too, and both movies are more than willing to go over-the-top when it comes to things like style and the level of on-screen carnage.

Watch on Tubi

4 'Game of Death' (1978)

Directors: Robert Clouse, Bruce Lee

Image via Golden Harvest/Concord Production Inc.

So, in Kill Bill Vol. 1, O-Ren certainly seems to be inspired visually by the protagonist of Lady Snowblood, while The Bride – at least near that first volume’s end – is, looks-wise, most clearly inspired by Bruce Lee’s character at the end of Game of Death. Really, the final act of Game of Death is the only part that matters, as those scenes were the only real parts shot before Lee tragically passed away, leaving the rest of the film unfinished.

There were attempts to piece together another hour or so of movie without Bruce Lee, but it’s all done in a very rough way that’s hard to enjoy. The fight scenes he did shoot that are in the movie, though? They’re some of his best, and that yellow jumpsuit is such an instantly iconic look, becoming perhaps the most well-known costume Lee ever wore, and the costume for which The Bride is most well-remembered.

Rent on Apple TV

3 'Shogun Assassin' (1980)

Directors: Robert Houston, Kenji Misumi

Image via New World Pictures

Shogun Assassin is a re-dub and something of a re-edit for two movies in the Lone Wolf and Cub series, and can serve as a decent sampling of what to expect from the series. Purists are better off sticking to the main six films, though, which tell an ongoing story about a wronged warrior/executioner who travels about with his young son, constantly pursuing vengeance against his adversaries while racking up a body count in the dozens, if not hundreds.

The sword-heavy action and story about vengeance can be found in Kill Bill, of course, but it’s Vol. 2 that has the most explicit shoutout to Shogun Assassin. It’s the movie Beatrix Kiddo’s surprisingly alive daughter, B.B., wants to watch as she falls asleep (definitely not a kid’s movie, despite the protagonist having a child companion). In essence, it’s an instance of Tarantino openly acknowledging, “Yes, I have been inspired by some old movies. I am aware.”

Watch on Criterion

2 'Thriller: A Cruel Picture' (1973)

Director: Bo Arne Vibenius

Image via Europa Film

At first glance, Thriller: A Cruel Picture might not seem like a martial arts movie necessarily. It’s not a film made in either Japan or Hong Kong, it tells you from the title that it’s a thriller, and just about every poster for it has a young woman holding a gun. She does indeed use firearms when pursuing revenge, but the film also has her train in martial arts so she can utilize that method of violence, too.

And the revenge here is brutal stuff, fitting for the brutal things that drive the young woman to seek vengeance. Thriller: A Cruel Picture has a main character who seemed to inspire the appearance of Elle Driver in Kill Bill, with both films having a story about revenge and some unabashedly in-your-face moments of violence throughout.

Buy on Amazon

1 'Five Fingers of Death' (1972)

Director: Jeong Chang-hwa