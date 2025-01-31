Martial arts movies aren’t just about action and fight scenes, though such things do tend to play an inevitable part. Plenty showcase impressive feats of strength, agility, and choreography, but some also intend to be moving, too. Numerous martial arts films focus on bettering oneself and/or overcoming immense obstacles, be they of a personal nature or an external nature (the latter can often include hordes of bad guys to be beaten up, sure).

It's those martial arts films that focus a bit more on the emotional side of things that can end up being oddly inspiring or even motivational. For a variety of reasons, the following films – all broadly definable as martial arts movies, in one way or another – might well prove handy for anyone who needs a little motivation in their lives; a literal or figurative kick in the pants, if you will.

10 'The Way of the Dragon' (1972)

Directed by Bruce Lee

Image via Golden Harvest

Bruce Lee starred in regrettably few martial arts movies in his life, but the ones he did star in tended to be pretty awesome. With The Way of the Dragon, he also served as director, and this one is overall one of his more optimistic ones. Lee’s films tend to be gritty and sometimes even tragic, but The Way of the Dragon is a good deal more comedic than his others, and doesn’t end on a total downer, either.

As for why The Way of the Dragon qualifies as motivational? Well, the famed climax of the film sees Bruce Lee’s character defeating Chuck Norris’ in an impressive one-on-one fight. Essentially, the movie argues that, if you're skilled enough, it’s possible to defeat someone as famed and legendary (not to mention as frequently memed) as Chuck Norris. Sure, you might have to be Bruce Lee to do it, but The Way of the Dragon does argue that Norris is mortal, and that’s still something.

Your Rating close 10 stars 9 stars 8 stars 7 stars 6 stars 5 stars 4 stars 3 stars 2 stars 1 star 0/10 The Way of the Dragon Release Date August 14, 1972 Where to watch Close WHERE TO WATCH Streaming



9 'Fearless' (2006)

Directed by Ronny Yu

Image via Edko Films

Fearless is up there among the most underrated martial arts films of the 21st century so far, following various conventions associated with the genre, sure, but still being a blast to watch regardless. It takes place during the early years of the 20th century, and has a plot that involves a determined martial artist fighting for his country, primarily through competitions that pit him against foreign warriors.

It's set long ago and is loosely based on a real person, but historical accuracy is not the name of the game when it comes to what Fearless wants to do. Still, the film functions well in terms of being a movie about standing up for what you believe in and facing immense challenges, all the while never backing down morally, even if doing some comes at a great cost.

8 'Kill Bill: Vol. 2' (2004)

Directed by Quentin Tarantino

Image via Miramax Films

Both Kill Bill films borrow a good deal from martial arts movies of old but, admittedly, Kill Bill: Vol. 1 does so to a greater extent. That half of the duology is most focused on action, after all, but it’s too flat-out when it comes to pacing to feel motivational; indeed, character depth feels secondary to the style. Kill Bill: Vol. 2, on the other hand? That’s a little slower, and a good deal more emotional.

Much of Kill Bill: Vol. 2 revolves around showing how The Bride became who she was, mostly through vigorous training, with her recollections of said training becoming essential in helping her out of dying underground. She’s trapped in a coffin, reflects on her past, and then punches her way out, and it’s awesome. Also, she does fulfill her goal in the end and, though it’s a tiny bit bittersweet, it is still cathartic to see her eventually kill Bill in Kill Bill.