Martial arts movies. They're great. You know this. Everyone knows this. Like, martial arts movies should still be more popular than they are, but enough people understand the basic appeal, or have seen certain classics of the genre that are notably action-packed (like Enter the Dragon or Police Story). But as time has gone on, and movies within the genre need to break new ground, martial arts movies have arguably become even more non-stop.

The following films will hopefully demonstrate this. Call these modern classics, if you want, because all of them were made after 1990 (to see action-packed martial arts movies before 1990, go here). These movies aren’t necessarily ranked, either. It’s an assortment of great martial arts films – some comedic, some over-the-top, and some gritty/intense – that all benefit from having quality action sequences in large quantities.

1 'The Raid' (2011)

Directed by Gareth Evans

Image via PT Merantau Films

As linear and straightforward as it is absolutely brutal violence-wise, The Raid doesn’t have much action in its first 10 to 15 minutes, and then feels like it has almost nothing that isn’t action after the first 10 to 15 minutes. So you could say, “Hang on, that’s technically not start to finish,” but The Raid understands you need some basics established before indulging in chaos and carnage.

Call it a necessary evil, if you must, but that exposition early on is lean and, in the end, perhaps even comically brief. It gets the characters in a horrible situation they need to fight their way out of, and then The Raid cuts to the chase, and you get about 80 minutes of them fighting their way out of their predicament. It’s just great. It’s everything you need.