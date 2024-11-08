Martial arts movies, even if rated PG or PG-13, tend to be inherently violent. If you're watching a martial arts film, you're going to see people fighting, sometimes without weapons, and sometimes with (usually of the hand-to-hand variety). Fights might not always be to the death, but people are going to get hurt… well, if the filmmakers and actors do their jobs correctly and safely, it will at least look like people are getting hurt.

Some martial arts movies aren’t satisfied with being merely moderately violent, though, and indulge in showing action scenes of a more extreme nature. The following titles are particularly intense, bloody, and grisly when it comes to on-screen depictions of martial arts combat, and are ranked below, starting with the very violent and ending with the utterly bloodthirsty.

10 'The 8 Diagram Pole Fighter' (1984)

Director: Lau Kar-leung

Image via Shaw Brothers Studio

Truth be told, The 8 Diagram Pole Fighter isn't too savage for the most part until it reaches its stunningly bloody climax. There’s moderate martial arts violence before then, with its story revolving around a young man trying to avenge his slaughtered brothers while hiding out from those who want him dead, but the final fight sequence of the film is next-level.

It involves the hero and his allies – a group of monks who’ll fight to maim, but not to kill – going to turn on some bad guys, with so many teeth knocked out (owing to the fighting style the monks have) that it has to be seen to be believed. People get stabbed and slashed to hell as well, but for the sheer damage done to so many people’s mouths, The 8 Diagram Pole Fighter deserves a shoutout alongside the other soon-to-be-mentioned violent martial arts flicks.

9 'The Black Tavern' (1972)

Director: Teddy Yip Wing-Cho

Image via Shaw Brothers Studio

Even among fans of older martial arts movies, The Black Tavern is relatively obscure, even though it delivers just as much as various classics from the 1970s that are more well-known. What first jumps out is the unique premise, because The Black Tavern is all about various shady characters meeting in one confined location, and eventually having tension build into all-out skirmishes.

It could well have influenced The Hateful Eight, because The Black Tavern is similarly tense and blood-soaked, albeit with a great deal more one-on-one fight sequences than can be found in Quentin Tarantino’s 2015 Western. The level of violence here honestly comes close to horror movie territory at times, with plenty of blood getting sprayed all over the place and a surprisingly large number of limbs getting lopped off.

8 'Kill Bill: Vol. 1' (2003)

Director: Quentin Tarantino

Image via Miramax Films

Speaking of Tarantino, here’s his biggest contribution to the martial arts genre to date: Kill Bill: Vol. 1. This is easily one of the best martial arts movies made outside Asia, and could very well be the best. Of course, it’s a full-on homage to numerous decades of martial arts cinema, unapologetically so, and finding inspiration from exploitation movies, Hong Kong kung fu films, and Japanese samurai flicks.

It's also well-written, typical for Tarantino, but Vol. 1 really is all about the action, and boy does it deliver. Kill Bill: Vol. 1 ends with a huge battle that sees just about everything in the interior of a restaurant get covered with blood and/or body parts. The death count is high, and the only thing that holds Vol. 1 back from being ranked even higher for present purposes is the fact that some edits were required, presumably to keep Vol. 1 within the bounds of an R-rating. It also had to change the worst parts of the final battle from color to black-and-white, perhaps to minimize the impact of seeing so much red liquid.

7 'Vengeance!' (1970)

Director: Chang Cheh