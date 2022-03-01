Though it may now be home to a popular reality game show, Fox certainly got off to a big start in the early 1990s, with shows like The Simpsons and Married... with Children. Fox then provided a platform for raw, Black comedy in the early ‘90s with In Living Color and soon after, Martin.

TV audiences weren’t strangers to Black comedies, but up until that point, families had been at their core. With the possible exception of A Different World, Black-centered primetime sitcoms were still delivering family-based charm, whereas Martin ushered in a new wave of bold entertainment that took the physical comedy of I Love Lucy, the attitude of Sanford and Son, and tossed in a little ‘90s attitude. All of that combined, plus the sheer celebration of Black culture, made Martin a fan favorite and proved when the comedy is done right, it’s timeless. One reason Martin is doing so well is not only syndication, but also streaming platforms like Amazon Prime, BET+, and most recently, HBO Max.

Streaming has allowed older shows to gain new fans, much like Nick at Nite on Nickelodeon once did for millennials. While Nick at Nite still exists, streaming is where most youths are discovering shows from yesteryear like Martin, and falling in love like it’s 1992.

What Makes 'Martin' Stand the Test of Time?

Martin’s lasting nature comes through in a myriad of ways — number one being that physical comedy. Like Lucille Ball (I Love Lucy), Martin Lawrence (Martin) could pull off a scene with just his movements and facial expressions. Add props to the gag and the jokes from ‘92 are just as much of a riot in ‘22. One from Martin that stands out in that regard is from the episode, “Baby It’s You,” from the show’s sophomore season. In this episode, Martin had to deliver a baby, and a doll sans umbilical cord flies out of a woman and into his arms. When the lack of a cord was mentioned, Martin simply says, "It’s TV." That ability to break the fourth wall and also break in scenes like Jimmy Fallon often did on Saturday Night Live, also gave Martin an edgier feel. Perhaps something admirable to younger viewers today who’ve spent their lives bombarded with “perfection” via social media.

It’s nice to be reminded that imperfect greatness can and does exist. Oh, and how can one mention Martin without praising how Lawrence masterfully played not only the titular character but also several other characters, including Sheneneh Jenkins, Martin’s neighbor who arguably invented the idea of being extra? That sketch comedy element teamed with imperfect appeal and top-tier physical comedy set up Martin to be a classic then, but on top of the laughs, this sitcom always made sure to celebrate Black culture throughout the series.

'Martin' Celebrates Black Culture

Black pride as a movement sprung into motion during the Civil Rights Era and gained even more momentum during the 1970s. It was then that the small screen finally gave way to predominantly Black programs like The Jeffersons and Good Times. Between then and the ‘90s, The Cosby Show delivered a family-friendly hit that went straight to the top of the ratings. Then the emergence and popularity of hip hop soon set the foundation for not only In Living Color and The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, but Martin as well.

With primetime TV being the powerhouse that it was before streaming took over, getting a guest spot was huge for musicians in the ‘90s. But, in many cases, the stars that came through Martin were even bigger. The late Notorious B.I.G, Keith Sweat, and Boyz II Men were just a few of the iconic acts to make an appearance. Watching those artists now is a nostalgia trip for those who were old enough to watch initially, but for younger viewers seeing these episodes for the first time, it's like a lesson in Black music history and something more. On the surface, Martin was a show about a group of friends in Detroit with a radio DJ at the helm, but it was rooted in a celebration of Black excellence.

In many ways, Martin’s Black excellence bridged the gap between what came before it and what’s viewed today. Martin paid homage to the past with guest stars like Sherman Hemsley (The Jeffersons) and Pam Grier (Jackie Brown) while also paving a path for future sitcoms to simply be about a group of Black people just living. It helped set up Living Single then and later gave way to NBC’s Grand Crew and HBO’s Insecure. One of the characters from the latter is even named Martin Lawrence Walker (Jay Ellis).

Martin’s physical comedy and approach could be likened to what came before it, but the show — in only five seasons — clearly inspired a generation of creative minds. Marlon Wayans' Netflix series adopted similar character tropes, and Lil Rel Howery embarked on playing multiple characters on Rel. Now that Martin has found its way to streaming services, it will be interesting to see the influence the show has on a new generation of fans as they continue to tune into the show’s Black excellence and timeless comedy.