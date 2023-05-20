Martin Amis has died at the age of 73. Amis was the author of The Zone of Interest, a novel recently adapted into a film. The news comes just one day after the movie titled The Zone of Interest debuted at the Cannes Film Festival. The New York Times reported that Amis dies of esophageal cancer, and the news was confirmed by his wife, Isabel Fonseca.

Amis published 15 novels during his career, many of which have been adapted to the screen. The latest of his work to be adapted to the screen was The Zone of Interest, which was adapted by Under the Skin director Jonathan Glazer. Glazer is perhaps the perfect fit for the adaption. His previous projects, including Under the Skin, have focused intensely on uncomfortable subjects. The novel and the film both center on people living within, and working inside Nazi-controlled Europe. The film follows a Nazi officer working in the infamous Auschwitz concentration camp.

Recently, an image was released from the film, showing a scene of banal recreation. The image highlighted the impact of the movie's location, as the project was filmed on location in Auschwitz. It shows an idyllic scene, showing a picnic, and several people swimming in a lake with mountains in the background, a scene that, outside its context, might seem pleasant, but which presents a chilling show of the ordinary moments at the center to incomprehensible horror.

An Accomplished Life

Amis was born in 1949 in Oxford, England. He studied English at Oxford University and worked as a journalist for such publications as The Times London and The New Statesman. Besides The Zone of Interest, Amis was the author of 14 other novels, including The London Trilogy, Money: A Suicide Note, The Information, and Night Train. His mystery The Night Train was adapted into a 2018 film called Out of the Blue, starring the always impressive Patricia Clarkson. Amis also published a memoir, titled Experience, which he wrote in response to his father's death in 1995.

In 1980, Amis accused debut novelist Jacob Epstein of plagiarizing several sections of his novel The Rachel Papers in his debut work Wild Oats. Epstein later admitted to copying Amis' novel. Amis is survived by his wife, Fonseca, and his five children. The Zone of Interest was met with rave reviews upon its world premiere at Cannes yesterday, and received a six-minute standing ovation. A wider release date for the film has not yet been set.