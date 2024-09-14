Martin Campbell may not be a household name, but he is a director who has given fans some incredibly memorable movies, including some of the best of their respective franchises. Getting his start with sex comedies in the 1970s, Campbell would break out with his critically acclaimed TV series Edge of Darkness before moving to the James Bond franchise.

With his new movie, Cleaner, starring Daisy Ridley, Campbell looks to get back on track to deliver the movies he is known for. His track record may be inconsistent, but he still has many well-renowned films in the action and thriller genre. With a diverse range of action films, Campbell is a genuinely unique director, leaving fans unsure of what to expect from all of his movies. But they can at least go in knowing it will be a fun action thriller at the worst.

10 'Green Lantern' (2011)

Actors: Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively, and Mark Strong

Green Lantern is known as an overall disaster and follows the titular superhero in his first major live-action movie. Luckily, fans will get to see more Green Lantern in live-action with the upcoming Lanterns series in James Gunn's DCU, set to premiere on HBO. After stumbling upon the ring, Hal Jordan (Ryan Reynolds), a cocky pilot, must prove the guardians wrong and show he is worthy of the power as he fights against Parallax in a classic battle of Will vs Fear.

While this doesn't look like a good start, considering Green Lantern is one of the worst superhero movies ever, there are still some bright spots about the film. Many fans would argue Green Lantern shouldn't be on this list, and while that is valid, this movie does have some enjoyability to it, with it also being the only live-action Green Lantern movie. It gave fans some memorable references and decent CGI for the time, but it is still an overall disappointing movie.

9 'The Protégé' (2021)

Actors: Maggie Q, Michael Keaton, and Robert Patrick

With her upcoming role in a new Bosch spin-off, Maggie Q is the exact opposite in The Protégé. Rescued by a hitman as a child, Anna Dutton (Q) is a natural assassin after learning everything from Moody Dutton (Samuel L. Jackson). However, after his murder, Anna goes on a revenge quest and exterminate whoever did this. Unfortunately, this brings up more trouble than she thought.

Despite garnering mixed reviews from critics, The Protégé is a fun and intense action movie, full of everything fans would want from a Campbell movie. Giving off a feeling of John Wick, this movie delivers on the thrilling fights, shoot-outs, and chase scenes, making it a successful action movie in most people's books. On top of that, The Protégé features a great cast of Q, Jackson, and Michael Keaton.

8 'The Legend of Zorro' (2005)

Actors: Antonio Banderas, Catherine Zeta-Jones, and Rufus Sewell

Serving as the second entry in the franchise, The Legend of Zorro has the titular character trying to stop a secret society and their heinous intentions. However, Zorro has more problems than this secret society, with his wife filing for divorce because of his pursuit of heroics, ignoring her and his son. If fans can't get enough of the series, then they should check out the quietly released Zorro TV show on Prime Video.

While The Legend of Zorro is nowhere near as good or recognized as its prequel, Campbell still produces an enjoyable and nostalgic action flick. Fans don't need an excuse for wanting more Antonio Banderas as Zorro, and while this film isn't great, it at least gives fans what they want. With personal stakes, the movie still manages to be full of fun dialog and witty action, delivering an entertaining movie no matter what the critics say.

7 'No Escape' (1994)

Actors: Ray Liotta, Ernie Hudson, and Lance Henriksen

Based on Richard Herley's 1987 novel, The Penal Colony, No Escape takes place in a dystopian future where corporations run all the prisons. After a reconnaissance Marine, John Robbins (Ray Liotta) gets a life sentence on the prison island of Absolom, and he realizes his situation couldn't be worse. With a war between two rival factions, the warden has a twisted solution, leaving Robbins's only option to escape.

No Escape is a unique twist on the prison-break movie genre with its fascinating setting and inmate war. With each actor putting on an excellent performance, No Escape is a surprisingly good action movie. The incredible set design and costumes make the prison island really immersive, adding a whole new level of entertainment as fans witness the death-defying action and stunts.

6 'Edge of Darkness' (2010)

Actors: Mel Gibson, Danny Huston, and Bojana Novakovic

Based on the critically acclaimed series by the same name, which gave Campbell his start in the industry, Edge of Darkness is the movie version of the same story. When a mysterious man shoots and kills the daughter of a hardened homicide detective, he goes on a mission to find and kill whoever did this. However, on his investigation, he discovers he wasn't the initial target, uncovering his daughter's dark history and secrets.

Mel Gibson plays the role of a grieving father who will stop at nothing to find the answers he craves excellently, as he embodies everything about the role to deliver a standout performance. The gritty nature of the film helps build up the suspense and mystery, both some of the best aspects of the film. Despite the thrills taking over the intriguing nature of Gibson's character, ultimately lessening the impact of his grief, Edge of Darkness is still a tremendous and underrated action thriller.

5 'Vertical Limit' (2000)

Actors: Chris O'Donnell, Robin Tunney, and Bill Paxton