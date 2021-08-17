This week on The Collider Podcast, we're pleased to welcome to the podcast director Martin Campbell. Campbell is the director from the some of the best action movies of the last 25 years including GoldenEye, The Mask of Zorro and Casino Royale. His new movie is The Protégé, an action-thriller starring Maggie Q as an assassin who goes looking for revenge against those who killed her mentor (Samuel L. Jackson). During our conversation with Campbell, we discussed why he wanted to tell this story, how action movies have changed, his joy at doing the Bond movies, why The Mask of Zorro was kind of a happy accident, his struggles on Green Lantern, working with Jackie Chan, and much more.

