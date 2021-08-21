With The Protégé now playing in theaters, I recently spoke to director Martin Campbell about making the action thriller. If you haven’t seen the trailer, the movie follows Anna (Maggie Q), an orphan who was raised by Moody (Samuel L. Jackson), a legendary assassin who trained her in his trade. However, when Moody is killed, Anna goes on the hunt for those responsible which leads her to an enigmatic fixer (Michael Keaton), who may be as deadly as she is.

During the interview, Campbell talked about the way he crafts action, why he always focuses on character first, filming the fun restaurant scene between Maggie Q and Michael Keaton, and why Green Lantern changed a lot in the editing room. In addition, we talked about his favorite Jackie Chan movie and stunt since he's worked with him in the past and I always like talking about Jackie Chan.

Image via Lionsgate

RELATED: Michael Keaton on ‘The Protége’ and Having Never Played a Role Like This

Check out what he had to say in the player above and below is exactly what we talked about and the official synopsis.

Martin Campbell

Does he have a favorite Jackie Chan movie and stunt?

How he crafted the action in The Protégé.

Why action should be based on character.

Filming the restaurant scene between Maggie Q and Michael Keaton.

Which of his films changed the most in the editing room?

Image via Lionsgate

Share Share Tweet Email

'The Protégé' Star Maggie Q on Learning to Pace Herself After Requiring an IV While Working on 'Nikita' Q also details the scariest stunt of 'The Protégé.'

Read Next