The transition between starring in television programs to having a career on the big screen is by no means an easy task, as the two mediums require very different sets of skills. While not every actor is able to pull off the difficult switch, Martin Freeman managed to follow his television roles with a series of successful film roles.

Although he is best known for his roles as Tim Canterbury on the hit BBC comedy program The Office and his version of Dr. John Watson in the acclaimed mystery series Sherlock, Freeman has joined some of the biggest franchises of all-time. While these box office smash hits have certainly endeared Freeman’s popularity among a widespread audience, he’s also managed to star in many underrated projects that may have slipped under the radar. Here are the ten best Martin Freeman movies, ranked.

10 ‘Cargo’ (2018)

Directed by Ben Howling and Yolanda Ramke

While the notion of a zombie pandemic outbreak is certainly not a new one, the 2018 Netflix thriller Cargo managed to invert expectations of a post-apocalyptic horror film. Freeman shines in his role as Andy Rose, a loving father who is forced to take care of his infant child when the spread of a deadly virus threatens their livelihoods. It’s an emotional performance that grounds an otherwise superficial concept in dramatic realism.

Cargo succeeds as a horror film because of its legitimate depiction of the challenges of parenting. Rather than focusing on the origins of the outbreak itself, Cargo shows how survivors are forced to change their habits as they try to escape the threat of being infected. While largely underseen due to its release on Netflix, Cargo features a characteristically nuanced performance from Freeman that elevates the already touching material.

9 ‘The Hobbit: The Battle of the Five Armies’ (2014)

Directed by Peter Jackson

Peter Jackson’s decision to split J.R.R. Tolkien’s novel The Hobbit into three separate films was a controversial one given the relative brevity of the original source material. However, The Hobbit: The Battle of the Five Armies served as an emotional and epic send off for the trilogy that culminated in one of the most visually spectacular sequences in the history of Middle-Earth. An R-Rated extended cut fleshed out the titular battle in even more gruesome detail.

While it's arguably Richard Armitage’s role as Thorin Oakenshield that dominates the film, Freeman’s emotional performance as Bilbo Baggins keeps the stakes of The Hobbit: The Battle of the Five Armies feeling real. It’s not forgotten that, prior to his adventure, Bilbo was a rather humble hobbit with no ambitions of glory and conquest. Freeman does a great job at showing how Bilbo’s traumatic experiences color his decisions.

8 ‘The Hitchhiker's Guide To The Galaxy’ (2005)

Directed by Garth Jennings

Douglas Adams’ groundbreaking comedy novel The Hitchhiker’s Guide To The Galaxy is a fan favorite among science fiction readers for its satirical inversion of the genre’s themes. While the eventual film adaptation spent many years in development, the 2005 adaptation of The Hitchhiker's Guide To The Galaxy succeeds in capturing the unique comic tone of its source material. The space opera adventure stars Freeman as the put upon human Arthur Dent, who discovers that his planet is about to be destroyed in order to make way for an intergalactic space route.

Freeman’s measured performance turned Arthur into an instantly relatable character, as he is forced into an uncomfortable position in which he must represent all of humanity. It’s unfortunate that the film did not inspire any sequels, as it would have been interesting to see what Freeman could have done with Arthur in adaptations of Adams’ other books.

7 ‘Black Panther’ (2018)

Directed by Ryan Coogler

While it was certainly Chadwick Boseman’s performance as T’Challa that turned the film into a groundbreaking popular culture moment that superseded the superhero genre, Black Panther also has one of the strongest casts of any film in the entire Marvel Cinematic Universe. Freeman appears as Everett K. Ross, an American CIA agent who aids Shuri (Letita Wright) and the Wakandan loyalists when Killmonger (Michael B. Jordan) attempts to take over the throne. While his perspective is not the film’s most important, Freeman does a great job at fleshing out Ross’ reaction to Wakandan politics.

Although it shares commonalities with other films in the franchise, Black Panther addresses real political issues regarding the dispersion of natural resources and infrastructural oppression of minority groups. The film became the first Marvel film in history to receive an Academy Award nomination for Best Picture.

6 ‘The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug’ (2013)

Directed by Peter Jackson

While the first installment in the trilogy was heavy on the exposition needed to set up the journey to the Misty Mountains, The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug delivered the Middle Earth action fans wanted and took a considerably darker approach to the material. Freeman truly elevates his performance as Bilbo, showing how the corrupting effects of the One Ring have begun to change his personality. It served as great connective tissue that laid the groundwork for Ian Holm’s performance as Bilbo in the original The Lord of the Rings trilogy.

Although the film is packed with memorable set pieces, The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug is best remembered for the appearance by the titular dragon in its final act. Freeman does a great job at conveying Bilbo’s dread throughout his dangerous encounter with Smaug (Benedict Cumberbatch), a surprisingly intelligent creature who toys with his enemies before defeating them.

5 ‘Captain America: Civil War’ (2016)

Directed by Anthony and Joe Russo

While he would go on to play a more prominent role within the Black Panther franchise, Freeman had his MCU debut as Ross in Captain America: Civil War. Initially an antagonist who supports the policy to reign in superheroes favored by Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.), Ross serves as a major thorn within Steve Rogers’ (Chris Evans) side. Freeman shows how Ross’ inability to treat the superpowered characters as equals colors his decision to directly impede their authority.

While much of the film serves as a setup for the showdown with Thanos (Josh Brolin) in Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame, Captain America: Civil War is one of the most emotionally satisfying MCU films. The film is able to flesh out both Rogers and Starks’ perspectives, showing how a dispute over collateral damage inspires a splinter within the Avengers’ ranks.

4 ‘Love Actually’ (2003)

Directed by Richard Curtis

While the film originally included even more love stories that were cut from the finished cut, Freeman has one of the funniest storylines in Love Actually. He appears as an adult film star who begins to harbor legitimate romantic feelings for his co-star Judy (Joanna Page). Although the two have spent intimate moments with each other on set, John discovers that expressing his genuine emotions to Judy is more challenging than he expected.

Freeman’s signature awkward mannerisms make this subplot both incredibly heartfelt and uproariously funny. Love Actually is a modern holiday classic that features a stellar ensemble cast, making it all the more impressive that Freeman’s performance felt like such a standout. While there are moments when the film risks being too saccharine, the comic mayhem of John and Judys’ relationship helps balance out the more overtly sentimental moments.

3 ‘Hot Fuzz’ (2007)

Directed by Edgar Wright

It’s easy to forget that Freeman got his start in comedy, as he curated a successful creative collaboration with the British filmmaker Edgar Wright. After having a true “blink, and you’ll miss it” cameo in Wright’s breakthrough feature Shaun of the Dead, Freeman gives one of his funniest performances to date in Hot Fuzz. He appears as a Sergeant from the Metropolitan Police Department who is tasked with reprimanding the hotshot police constable Nicholas Angel (Simon Pegg).

Arguably one of the funniest R-Rated comedies ever made, Hot Fuzz is a love letter to buddy cop films that features uncompromising action sequences of its own. While Wright’s hyperkinetic style emphasizes popular culture references, the film does succeed in building an authentically emotional bond between Angel and his comically aloof partner Danny Butterman (Nick Frost), who goes to surprisingly dark places during the film’s conclusion.

2 ‘The World’s End’ (2013)

Directed by Edgar Wright

While his films are certainly renowned for their sharp sense-of-humor and comic allusions to pop culture history, The World’s End is Wright’s most mature and well-written film to date. The film serves as a parody of classic science fiction movies like Invasion of the Body Snatchers and The Day The Earth Stood Still, but focuses on former high school buddies Andy Knightley (Nick Frost), Steven Prince (Paddy Considine), Oliver Chamberlain (Freeman), and Peter Page (Eddie Marsden) as they return to their hometown to complete a pub crawl.

While Pegg certainly gives his most emotionally nuanced performance to date, Freeman’s character has one of the most compelling character arcs in The World’s End. Despite the success he has earned in the years since reuniting with his friends, Oliver is nonetheless seduced by the freedoms that he had during his youth.

1 ‘The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey’ (2012)

Directed by Peter Jackson

Although its sequels certainly featured more action set pieces and overt ties to The Lord of the Rings trilogy, The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey remains the best film in Jackson’s trilogy because it keeps the story squarely focused on Bilbo. The film beautifully shows how Bilbo decides to leave the safety of the Shire behind him in order to join Gandalf the Gray (Ian McKellen) on a dangerous journey throughout Middle Earth in the company of dwarves.

Freeman embodies the kindness and personal strength that makes Bilbo a great protagonist. While he is often doubted because of his small stature and ornate behavior, Bilbo conjures personal strength that allows him to help his friends complete their mission. The trilogy would certainly not work as well as it did if it wasn’t for the brilliance of Freeman’s casting in the titular role.

